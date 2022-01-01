Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria

1,040 Reviews

$$

West Memorial Road

Ste 102

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Pepperoni Knots

Pepperoni Knots

$11.00Out of stock

WITCHES BREW SANGRIA

$14.00

Angels Sour

$14.00

LAVA CAKE

$10.00
November Feature - Roma Pizza

November Feature - Roma Pizza

$26.00+

Cheese Blend, Pink Sauce, Bacon, Blackened Chicken, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes & Shallots on Pie Dough of Your Choice

Starters

Birra Nachos

Birra Nachos

$14.00

Crispy Wonton Chips, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Shallots & Birra Cheese Fondue

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

-Classic Tomato & Balsamic -Bleu Cheese & Prosciutto -Boursin & Smoked Salmon -Hummus & Olive Tapenade

Butcher Board

Butcher Board

$16.00

Chef's Selection of Meats & Cheeses

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Pepperocini, Red Chilies, Artichoke Hearts, Capers, Garlic Aioli & Red Sauce

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Garlic Butter & Cheese Blend on sliced Ciabatta w/ side of Red Sauce

Crispy Mozzarella Curds

Crispy Mozzarella Curds

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella & White Cheese Curds w/Red Sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00
Grammy's Risotto Balls

Grammy's Risotto Balls

$12.00

Cremini Mushroom Risotto Croquettes w/Chili Truffle Honey

Spinach Dip

$11.00
Zucca Fries

Zucca Fries

$12.00

The best way to get your Veggies!!!

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

$17.00

Wagyu, Ground Beef & Italian Sausage w/Red Sauce & Crispy Sage

Salads & Soup

Brussel Salad

Brussel Salad

$13.00

Leafy Brussels, Arugula, Dried Apricot, Candied Almonds, Fuji Apples, Bleu Cheese Crumbles. w/ White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Pecorino, Parmesan Crisp & Croutons

Salmon & Roasted Beet

Salmon & Roasted Beet

$17.00

Arugula Salad, Red & Gold Beets, Grapefruit, White Balsamic & Fig Vinaigrette w/ 4oz of Grilled Salmon

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Croutons & Feta. w/ Italian Vinaigrette

Pesto Burrata Salad

Pesto Burrata Salad

$14.00

Basil-Pesto Infused Burrata w/Roasted Tomato Crispy Basil, w/ EVOO & Balsamic

Prosciutto & Apple Salad

Prosciutto & Apple Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Radicchio, Fuji Apples, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Hazelnut & Prosciutto. w/Fig Vinaigrette

Steve's Farm House Salad

Steve's Farm House Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Olives, Tomato, Carrots, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese & Croutons. w/ Italian Vinaigrette

Bowl - Tomato Basil Soup

Bowl - Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

House-Made Tomato Basil Soup

Bowl - Feature Soup

Bowl - Feature Soup

$8.00

Classic Zuppa! Potato, Sausage, Bacon & Kale

Sandwiches

Birra Burger

Birra Burger

$16.00

Ground Wagyu & Italian Sausage, Candied Bacon, Provolone Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Truffle Aioli & Birra Cheese Fondue

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Our famous Chicken Parmesan with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Arugula, Basil and Red Onions on Ciabatta with Garlic Butter.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Chuck Roast, Caramelized Onions, Melted Provolone. Served w/ Au Jus and Creamy Horesradish

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Wagyu, Ground Beef & Italian Sausage, Sage Meatballs & Five-Cheese Blend w/ Plenty of Red Sauce

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Basil Pesto, Tomato, Aioli & Balsamic on Ciabatta

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$14.00

Black Forest Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Mayonnaise & Italian Vinaigrette

Mains

Your choice of Gluten-Free Pasta with Vegan Beyond Meat or Traditional spaghetti with Wagyu & Italian Sausage Blend
Beth's Bolognese

Beth's Bolognese

$18.00

Made w/ Vegan Beyond Burger & Gluten-Free Pasta

Cast Iron Lasagna

Cast Iron Lasagna

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Spinach, Mushrooms Five-Cheese Blend, Ricotta & Red Sauce

Piccata

Piccata

$20.00

Angel Hair Pasta, Grilled Broccolini, Artichoke Hearts Capers & Sage in a Lemon-Champagne Cream Sauce

Don't Be Chicken, Alfredo

Don’t Be Chicken, Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Blackened Chicken

Mama B's Chicken Parmesan

Mama B’s Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

- A Must Try! 16oz of Panko Breaded chicken w/ Angel Hair Pasta

Sage Tortellini

Sage Tortellini

$18.00

Cheese Tortellini in a Champagne Cream & Red Sauce w/ Capers & Crispy Sage

Pesto Salmon Pasta

Pesto Salmon Pasta

$25.00

Scottish Isle Salmon on Angel Hair Pasta with Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes & Capers in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce

Seafood Scampi

Seafood Scampi

$21.00

Angel Hair Pasta, Bay Scallops, Tail-On Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers & Basil w/ Spicy Garlic Butter & White Wine Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Al dente pasta with 4 Hand-Rolled Meatballs & Red Sauce

Pizza

Deep Chicago Classic

Deep Chicago Classic

$25.00

Thick Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Sauce

Deep Supreme

Deep Supreme

$25.00

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Mushrooms, Broccollini, Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion

White Asiago - Pizza

White Asiago - Pizza

$17.00+

Alfredo Sauce, Asiago, Goat Cheese, Rosemary, Oregano, Red Pepper Marinated Mozzarella

Pepperoni - Pizza

Pepperoni - Pizza

$18.00+

Red Sauce, Five-Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Heavy Pepperoni

Margherita - Pizza

Margherita - Pizza

$18.00+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic Chips

Supreme - Pizza

Supreme - Pizza

$22.00+

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Broccollini, Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion

Green Goddess - Pizza

Green Goddess - Pizza

$22.00+

Basil Pesto, Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Baby Kale, Red Onion, Toasted Pine Nuts, Topped w/ Arugla Salad in Lemon Vinaigrette

The Boss - Pizza

The Boss - Pizza

$18.00+

Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Boss Sauce Roasted Red Peppers, Shaved Fennel & Basil

Heater - Pizza

Heater - Pizza

$20.00+

Chili Truffle Honey, Mozzarella, Soppressata Fresno Red Chilies, Red Sauce, Torn Basil

Big Island BBQ - Pizza

Big Island BBQ - Pizza

$21.00+

Sweet BBQ, Five Cheese Blend, Pulled Pork Roasted Pineapple, Bacon, Red Onion & Cilantro

Almost Bianco - Pizza

Almost Bianco - Pizza

$19.00+

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Blackened Chicken Broccolini, Bacon, Red Onion

Veggie Number Three - Pizza

Veggie Number Three - Pizza

$22.00+

Pesto, Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Beyond Vegan “Meat”, Zucchini, Basil

Pistachio - Pizza

Pistachio - Pizza

$20.00+

Garlic Sauce, EVOO, Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Pecorino Prosciutto, Rosemary Pistachios, Red Onion & Honey Drizzle

Buffalo Chicken - Pizza

Buffalo Chicken - Pizza

$20.00+

Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion, Chopped Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle & Toasted Breadcrumbs

Meat Me Outside - Pizza

Meat Me Outside - Pizza

$22.00+

Red Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Mozzarella Capocollo, Soppressata, Pepperoni & Bacon

Wild Mushroom - Pizza

$21.00+

Alfredo, Mozzarella, Asiago, Spinach, Mushrooms, Truffle Oil, Lemon Zest

Sauce & Cheese - Pizza

Sauce & Cheese - Pizza

$16.00+

Sauce & Cheese on our House-made Dough, everything you'd expect from a Classic Cheese Pizza

Build Your Own - Pizza

Build Your Own - Pizza

$15.00+

Build Your Own Pizzas include One Sauce & One Cheese. Additional Toppings +2 each

Side Items

Balsamic Brussels

Balsamic Brussels

$6.00

Flash Fried California Brussels with Balsamic Glaze, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese

Broccolini

Broccolini

$6.00

Grilled w/ Garlic

House Made Potato Chips

House Made Potato Chips

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi noodles with Asiago, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese and Pecorino Romano topped with toasted Bread Crumbs & Chives

Side of Pasta

Side of Pasta

$6.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Ciabatta Points

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Of Red Sauce

$0.25

Side Of Alfredo

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00
Pint

Pint

$10.00

Birramisu

$10.00Out of stock

FEATURE DESSERT

$10.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

West Memorial Road, Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Directions

Gallery
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria image
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria image

