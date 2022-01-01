Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birria Boy Tacos

No reviews yet

1810 Northeast Stephens Street

Suite 120

Roseburg, OR 97470

Crunchy Tacos Plate

Birria Tacos Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Birria (Mexican stew beef) in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Carne asada in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.

Sweet Barbacoa Tacos Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Barbacoa (pulled pork) in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.

Grilled Veggie Tacos Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled veggies in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.

Quesatacos Plate

Carne Asada Quesatacos Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Carne asada in two lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions, and dusted with parmesan. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, a dipping broth, and a lime wedge.

Sweet Barbacoa Quesatacos Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet barbacoa (pulled pork) in two lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions, and dusted with parmesan. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, a dipping broth, and a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Quesatacos Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken in two lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions, and dusted with parmesan. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, a dipping broth, and a lime wedge.

Grilled Veggies Quesatacos Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled veggies in two lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions, and dusted with parmesan. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, a dipping broth, and a lime wedge.

Rice Bowls

Your choice of protein or grilled veggies in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, shredded Monterey Jack, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Carne asada in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Sweet Barbacoa Rice Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet Barbacoa (pulled pork) in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Grilled Veggie Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled veggies in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Nachos

Your choice of protein or grilled veggies over freshly fried stone-ground corn tortilla chips, smothered in queso blanco, black beans, esquites, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Sweet Barbacoa Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet barbacoa (pulled pork) over freshly fried stone-ground corn tortilla chips, smothered in queso blanco, black beans, esquites, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken over freshly fried stone-ground corn tortilla chips, smothered in queso blanco, black beans, esquites, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Carne asada on a bed of fresh lettuce. Topped with beans, esquites, pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Sweet Barbacoa Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet barbacoa (pulled pork) on a bed of fresh lettuce. Topped with beans, esquites, pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce. Topped with beans, esquites, pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

Grilled Veggie Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled veggies on a bed of fresh lettuce. Topped with beans, esquites, pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack, tortilla strips and your choice of dressing. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.

A La Carte (Sides)

A La Carte Tacos (2)

$6.00+Out of stock

A La Cart Quesatacos (2)

$7.00+Out of stock

Esquites

$2.50Out of stock

Black Beans

$2.50Out of stock

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Elotes

$4.00Out of stock

Often referred to as "Mexican Street Corn," Elote is a char broiled corn on the cob slathered in a mayo cream sauce and garnished with chili powder (Tajin,) Cojita cheese and lime.!

Soda & Miscellaneous

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (can)

$1.50

Water (20oz bottle)

$2.50

Dew (can)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.

1810 Northeast Stephens Street, Suite 120, Roseburg, OR 97470

