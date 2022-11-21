Restaurant header imageView gallery

BirriaHolic

review star

No reviews yet

343 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Popular Items

Birria Taco 3ct
Single Birria Taco
Birriadilla

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$2.50

Homemade Birria eggrolls with your choice of Birria beef and cheese or Birria chicken with cheese!

Empanadas

$2.50

Homemade Birria emapandas with your choice of Birria beef and cheese or Birria chicken with cheese!

Chips And Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Guacamole with chips

$6.99

Freshly made guacamole with freshly fried chips!

Guacamole with Tostones

$8.99

Freshly made Guacamole with Tostones (Fried green plantains) make the perfect combo!

Sampler Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Two homemade Empanadas, Two homemade eggrolls, and two birria tacos with your choice of protein. Comes with one large consome of choice!

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Entrees

Single Birria Taco

$4.00

1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro! **DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**

Birria Taco 3ct

Birria Taco 3ct

$14.99

3 toasted corn 6" tortillas filled with melted mozzarella cheese, red & white onions, cilantro and your choice of protein. Includes 8oz consome & choice of 2oz sauce!

Birriadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla with your choice of Birria protien with mozzarella cheese topped with white onions and cilantro. Includes pico de gallo, sour cream and a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce.

Birriarito

$14.99

Birria Burrito! What's in it? Yellow rice, black beans, choice of protein, Mozzarella cheese, French fries, white onions, cilantro, and salsa verde! With a side of consume to dip your Birriarito!

Burrito

$9.99

Build your own Burritos!

Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheesemeh grilled cheese

$9.99

Birria styled grilled cheese with your choice of protein. Includes a side of consome

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls

$9.99

Build your own Rice Bowls!

Cerdo Salado

$6.99+

Fried pork strips with a side of tostones (fried plantains) or fries.

Rez Salado

$7.99+

Fried steak strips with your choice of side.

Chicharron De Pollo

$7.99+

Dominican style fried chicken with tostones or french fries. Minimum 10 min prep time.

2 Golpe Picadera

2 Golpe Picadera

$16.99

Choose 2 protein and your side! Choose two from the following options! Fried pork strips, Dominican style fried chicken, or fried steak strips with your choice of side. Perfect for sharing!

3 Golpe Picadera

$22.99

This dish includes fried pork strips, Dominican style fried chicken, and fried steak strips with your choice of side. Perfect for sharing!

Que Lo Que Chimi

Que Lo Que Chimi

$9.99

Dominican style burger. Includes cabbage, raw red onions, tomatoes, and mayo-ketchup. Incudes a side of French fries!

Nacho bowl

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, jalapenos

Saiyen Bowl

$16.99

Birria styled ramen with your choice of protein. Ramen noodles are cooked on the consome and topped off with white onions, cilantro, scallions and a soft-boiled egg. Includes a Birria Taco to dip in your Ramen!

Salad bowl

$9.99

Build your own salad bowl!

Yaroa Del Pueblo

$9.99

Your choice of French fries or Sweet Plantain topped with shredded chicken, smoked pork bits, onion, cubanelle pepper, ketchup, mayo, and cheese. Sweet plantian: minimum 25-minute prep time

Sides

Street Corn cup

$5.99

A layer of roasted sweet corn topped with crema then we add another layer of corn, crema, queso fresco, and Tajin!

Chips

$2.00

Fried tortilla chips!

Consome

$3.50+

Tostones

$4.99

Fried plantains with a side of Mayo-Ketchup!

French fries

$3.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Freshly made guacamole!

Rice

$2.50+

8oz cup of rice.

Beans

$2.50+

8oz cup of beans.

Dessert

Tres Leche Cake

$4.00

Homemade tres leche cake.

Cuatro Leche Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade tres leche cake with dulce de leche filling!

Kids menu

Kids rice bowl

$4.99

Build your own rice bowl!

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla, filled with mozzarella cheese. Side of sour cream included.

Kids Grillled Cheese

$5.99

White toast, mozzarella cheese with your choice of consome!

Kids Taco combo

$6.99

1 Birria of your choice with a size of rice and beans.

Soda

Country Club Merengue

$2.00

Country Club Frambuesa

$2.00

Country Club Uva/Grape

$2.00

Coca-Cola 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.00

Jarrito Madarin

$2.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.00

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Water

Aquafina

$1.50

Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$1.99

Orange Gatorade

$1.99

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$1.99

Natural Juice

Passion Fruit

$3.00+

Homemade jugo de chinola (Passion fruit)

Cereza

$3.00+

Homemade natural jugo de cereza (Caribbean Cherry Juice)

Limonada

$3.00+

Homemade Limeade juice

Snapple

Apple

$1.99

Kiwi-Strawberry

$1.99

Snapple Mango

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in the ultimate Birria Tacos sensation! Your one stop family eatery, satisfying family's cravings with Latin Fusion flavors. Steam tables offering various combinations of dishes as well as a back kitchen for the dishes requiring more preparation. Dine in & take out available.

Location

343 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

