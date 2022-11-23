Restaurant header imageView gallery
Birreria El Gordo

362 W 32nd St

Yuma, AZ 85364

Popular Items

Birria Quesataco
Birria Taco
Birria Ramen

Tio Gordo’s Daily Specials

Quesabirria Monday Special

$5.99Out of stock

Taco Tuesday Special

$1.00Out of stock

Mulita Wednesday Special

$2.50

Quesabirria XL Thursday Special

$10.99Out of stock

Birria Ramen Friday

$5.99Out of stock

Tacos

Birria Taco

$3.30

Birria Quesataco

$3.75

Taco

$2.99

Quesataco

$3.49

Mulita

$4.49

your choice of meat

Keto Taco

$3.99

Gobernador

$3.99

Surf & Turf Taco

$3.99

Quesadillas

Quesabirria

$10.99

12inch flour tortilla with our delicious biria

Quesadilla

$10.99

12in flour tortilla with your choice of meat

Plain Quesadilla

$5.99

12 in flour tortilla

Quesa Gordo

$9.99

Quesabirria XL

$14.49

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf Taco

$3.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$11.99

Burritos

Bean & Cheese

$4.99

Our 12 inch flour toritlla with our homemade refried beans and melted monterey jack cheese then toasted until golden brown.

Burrito

$9.99

Your choice of meat with rice beans and cheese wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla

Family Meals

Charola Familiar

$49.99

**NO SUBSTITUTIONS** Great for families or your next get together! The Charola Familiar comes with 10 birria quesatacos, 10 birria tacos, and 2 consomes!

The Godfather

$49.99

**NO SUBSTITUTIONS** Great for families or your next get together! The Godfather comes with 5 birria quesatacos, 5 birria tacos, 3 quesabirrias, and 2 consomes!

Ordenes de Birria

16 oz Orden

$10.99

32 oz Orden

$15.99

Ramen

Birria Ramen

$9.99

Tapatio Birria Ramen

$12.99Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Birria Cheetos

$8.49

Mexican hot Cheetos topped with cheese and birria

Birria Fries

$10.99

fries topped with 2 blend cheese and birria

Birria Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with our cheese blend and birria

Birria Nachos

$9.99

Crisp tortilla slices topped with beans cheese and birria

Birria Pizza

$14.99

14 inch Mexican pizza topped with our 2 cheese blended

Consome

$2.50

12oz cup of birria broth

Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Plato de birria

$13.99

plate of birria with rice beans and a side of 3 tortillas

Torta

$10.99

Mexican sandwich with beans cheese and your choice of meat

Extras

Bag of Hot Cheetos Extra Hot

$2.50

Pack of Tortillas

$2.00

Pack of 3 tortillas of your choice.

Plain French Fries

$3.50

Side of Mexican Rice - 8oz

$2.99

8 oz cup of rice

Side of Refried Beans - 8oz

$2.99

8oz of retried beans

Side of Nacho Cheese - 8oz

$2.50

White Rice

$1.99

Pan Tostado

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Choose from our fountain drinks ; Coca-Cola products and aguas frescas

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.99

Piece of Cake

Carrot 3 Leches

$5.99

Chocoflan

$5.99

Chocolate 3 Leches

$5.99

Chocolate Oreo

$5.99

Piña Colada

$5.99

Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese

$5.99

Strawberry 3 Leches

$5.99

Strawberry w/ Strawberry Cream

$5.99

Vanilla 3 Leches

$5.99

Vanilla w/ Banana Cream

$5.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Original Yuma Birria Tacos! Now open at the Big Curve! Yuma’s Favorite Birrieria! The first and only Birrieria certified through Certified Angus Beef! Order online at Ordergordo.com

Location

362 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85364

Directions

