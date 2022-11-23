Mexican & Tex-Mex
Birreria El Gordo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Original Yuma Birria Tacos! Now open at the Big Curve! Yuma’s Favorite Birrieria! The first and only Birrieria certified through Certified Angus Beef! Order online at Ordergordo.com
Location
362 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85364
Gallery