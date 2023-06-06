A map showing the location of BIRRIERIA mama Rosa 2405 Patsy PkwyView gallery

BIRRIERIA mama Rosa 2405 Patsy Pkwy

No reviews yet

2405 Patsy Pkwy

Austin, TX 78744

Breakfast Tacos

Brisket Licious

Brisket Licious

$4.25

Brisket with Eggs, Potatoes, Onions, and Cheese

Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola

$3.85

Ham, Eggs with Skillet Potatoes, Grilled Onions, and Green Onions as a garnish

Bladimiro

Bladimiro

$4.25

House-made Chorizo with Skillet Potatoes, Bacon, Avocado, and Sriracha Mayo

El Chorizero Taco

El Chorizero Taco

$3.85

House-made Chorizo with Eggs, Poblano Peppers, and Cheese

Bomb Migas

$4.50

Migas with Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, and Cheese

Chicken & Waffle Taco

$4.50

Flour Tortilla with Egg, Crispy Waffle, Fried Chicken, Cheese, and Sriracha Maple Syrup

Egg-cellent Taco

$4.25

Two Fried Egg Yolk, Queso Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos, Skillet Potatoes, and Fried Leeks

Mama Rosa Breakfast Tamale

Mama Rosa Breakfast Tamale

$4.99

Corn Tamale, Fried Egg, Chipotle Cream, Queso Fresco

The Classic Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

The Potato Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Skillet Potatoes, Egg, and Cheese

Lunch/Dinner Tacos

Quesabirria

$4.50

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, and Radish topped with Cilantro and Lime

Quesabirria Special

Quesabirria Special

$13.99

3 Quesabirrias + Consomme

Birria Bowl

Birria Bowl

$12.99

Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Grilled Poblanos, and Purple Cabbage topped with Chipotle Ranch, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions

Torta Birria

$9.25

Vegetarian Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chipotle Mayo & Avocado on a Brioche Bun

Burrito Birria

$9.50

Rice, Vegetarian Refried Beans, and Mozzarella topped with Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado

Pizza Quesabirria

$24.00

3 12 in, Flour tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Birria, and 3 small Consomme with all condiments

Birria Ramen

$9.00

Noodles, Consomme, Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Cabbage, Avocado, and Lime

Birria Taco

$3.50

Onions & Radish topped with Cilantro & Lime

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.25

Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, and Cilantro

Tropical Fish Taco

$4.25

Coconut Breaded Tilapia, Coleslaw, House-made Pineapple Pico, and Chipotle Aioli

Taco Gobernador

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Poblano Pepper, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and Crispy Fried Onions

Ms. Dora

$5.25

Ribeye, Vegetarian Refried Beans, Cheese, and Crispy Jalapenos

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.00

Slow-cooked Pulled Pork in a traditional Mayan Achiote Sauce, with Pickled Onions, Fried Jalapenos, and Cilantro

(V) Heart Beets

$4.25

Roasted Beets, Spring Mix, Garlic Crema, Candied Peanuts, and Feta Cheese

(V) Fit Girl

$3.95

Black Beans, Skillet Potatoes, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, and Diced Tomatoes

(V) Fried Avocado Taco

$4.50

Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Yucatan Pickled Onions, and Chipotle Aioli

Shareables

(V) Buffalo Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Crispy Fried Cauliflower with Ranch and Green Onions

Birria Fries

$9.50

French Fries & Birria with Queso, Pico de Gallo, Rosa Sauce, and Green Onions

Chips and Salsa (Red or Green)

$3.75

Poblano Queso with Chips

$6.50

Loaded Queso with Chips

$7.99

Chips with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Birria

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.99

Topochico

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Horchata (16oz)

$3.25

Jamaica (16oz)

$3.25

Spinach Pineapple (16oz)

$3.25

Extras

Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$1.50

White Rice

$1.75

French Fries

$3.50

Salsa

$1.99

Queso (NO CHIPS)

$4.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Corn Tortilla

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2405 Patsy Pkwy, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

