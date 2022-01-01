Birrierias Ocotlan

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Options

Taco De Birria- Chivo/Goat

Taco De Birria- Chivo/Goat

$3.50
Taco De Birria- Res/Beef

Taco De Birria- Res/Beef

$3.50

Taco De Cabeza

$3.50

Head

Taco De Cachete/ Cheek

$3.50

Beef Cheek

Taco De Labio

$3.50

Beef Lip

Taco De Corazon

$3.50

Beef Heart

Taco De Lengua

$4.50

Beef Tongue

Birria Para Llevar (To-Go)

Grande (Large) Birria de Chivo/Goat

$32.00

Chivo/Goat 1.5lb of meat and 32 oz. consome

Chica (Small) Birria de Chivo/Goat

$20.00

Chivo/Goat in 32 oz cup filled w/ consome

Grande (Large) Birria de Res/Beef

$32.00

Res/Beef 1.5lb of meat and 32 oz. consome

Chica (Small) Birria de Res/Beef

$20.00

Res/Beef in 32 oz cup filled w/ consome

Grande (Large) Lengua

$50.00

Beef tongue 1.5lb, 32 oz consome

Chica (Small) Lengua

$40.00

Beef tongue in 32 oz consome cup filled w/ consome

Quesabirria Options

Quesabirria de Chivo/Goat

Quesabirria de Chivo/Goat

$4.50
Quesabirria de Res/Beef

Quesabirria de Res/Beef

$4.50

Consome Options

Grande (Large) Consome 32oz.

Grande (Large) Consome 32oz.

$4.00

Broth In 32oz Container

Mediano (Medium) Consome 16oz.

Mediano (Medium) Consome 16oz.

$3.00

Broth In 16oz Container

Chico (Small) Consome 8oz.

Chico (Small) Consome 8oz.

$2.00

Broth In 8oz Container

Extra Options

Verdura (Para Llevar/ To-go)

$0.50

Onion, Cilantro, Limon

Picante Roja (Para Llevar/ To-Go)

$0.50

3x Copas (cups) Red Picante

Vaso De Picante Roja

$3.00

8oz. Cup Red Picante

Vaso De Salsa Verde

$3.00

8oz. Cup Salsa Verde (Green Salsa)

Extra Cup

$0.25

Utensils

$0.25

Tortilla Caliente (warm)

$1.50

1 docena/ dozen

Tortilla Frias (cold)

$0.75

Bebida/Drink Options

Agua Horchata Grande (Large)

$3.00

32oz Of Horchata

Agua Horchata Chica (Small)

$2.00

16oz Of Horchata

Coca-cola

$2.00

Can

Sprite

$2.00

Can

Fanta

$2.00

Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

Can

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since 1973 the original Birria of Chicago. Using a century old recipe from Ocotlan, Jalisco come and enjoy! We specialize in birria de chivo (goat) and res (beef).

Website

Location

8726 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL 60617

Directions

