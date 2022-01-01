  • Home
  • /
  • Baltimore
  • /
  • Birroteca - Baltimore - Birroteca 1520 Clipper Rd Baltimore MD
Main picView gallery

Birroteca - Baltimore Birroteca 1520 Clipper Rd Baltimore MD

review star

No reviews yet

1520 Clipper Rd

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A BEV

BOTTLED SODA

$2.50+

COFFEE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

MOCKTAILS

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

GINGER Beer

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

BURRATA BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

MEATBALLS

$12.00

PORK BELLY

$11.00

MARINATED OLIVES

$5.00

CHICK PEAS

$7.00

WHITE MUSSELS

$13.00

RED MUSSELS

$14.00

Charcuterie

$21.00

Ricotta Salata

$12.00

CHAR BREAD

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR

$13.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

KALE SALAD

$13.00

DO NOT MAKE

SEE SERVER

******NUT ALERGY******

******DAIRY ALERGY******

TO GO

PASTA/ENTREES

GEMELLI

$18.00

ORECCHEITTE

$19.00

CARBONARA

$20.00

DUCK LEG

$27.00Out of stock

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$18.00

SEARED SALMON

$24.00

WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$22.00

NY STRIP

$31.00

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$25.00

PAPPARDELLE

$23.00

Linguine

$16.00

Gnudi

$19.00Out of stock

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

ARTISAN PIZZA

CIPOLLA

$21.00

DOUBLE D

$22.00

DUCK DUCK GOOSE

$23.00

FORMAGGIO

$22.00

HONEY BELLY

$22.00

ITALIAN

$22.00

MARGHERITA

$18.00

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$22.00

PROSCUITTO PIZZA

$23.00

PUTTANESCA PIZZA

$22.00

SAUSAGE

$20.00

Red SAUSAGE

$22.00

ADULT CHEESE

$16.00

PEPPERONI

$18.00

Clam Pie

$18.00

DESSERT

ITALIAN KIT KAT

$9.00

ZEPPOLES

$9.00

TIRAMASU

$9.00Out of stock

CANNOLI

$9.00

TAHARKA BROS ICE CREAM

$9.00

APPLE CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

BABY ICE CREAM

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

LIMEONCELLO

$7.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

SANTA MARIA AL MONTE

$8.00

Baltimaro Coffee

$9.00

AVERNA

$8.00

CAFFE VECCHIO DEL CAPO

$8.00

FERNET-BRANCA

$8.00

DON BENEDICTO PISCO

$8.00

SIBONA GRAPPA

$9.00

ST GEORGE ABSINTHE VERTE

$12.00

DO NOT MAKE

SEE SERVER

******NUT ALERGY******

******DAIRY ALERGY******

TO GO

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.00

KID SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$8.00

KID MACARONI & CHEESE

$7.00

KID BUTTERED PASTA

$5.00

KID CAESAR

$4.00

KID BEV

$2.50

LIQUOR

REBEL YELL

$8.00

BLANTONS SINGLE BARREL

$17.00

Willett Pot Still

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$14.00

CYRUS NOBEL SMALL BATCH

$12.00Out of stock

BRECKENRIDGE HIGH PROOF BLEND

$16.00

BRECKENRIDGE RUM BARREL

$16.00

BRECKENRIDGE

$13.00

LONGBRANCH 8 YR

$12.00Out of stock

RUSSELLS RESERVER 10 YR

$13.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$45.00

FOUR ROSES YELLOW

$6.00

LARCENY SMALL BATCH

$9.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.00

HW AMERICAN PRAIRE

$11.00

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$12.00Out of stock

CODIGO 1530 REPO

$19.00

CODIGO 1530 ANEJO

$32.00

MAESTRO DOBEL SILVER

$7.00

BRIBON BLANCO

$6.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$9.00

RITTENHOUSE

$7.00

EPOCH RYE

$18.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$11.00

RESERVOIR HUNTER & SCOTT

$13.00Out of stock

EZRA BROOKS

$6.00

BH DARK RYE

$15.00

TEELING IRISH SINGLE GRAIN

$16.00

Jameson Stout Edition

$9.00

JAMESON

$9.00

JAMESON COLD BREW

$8.00

MELKY MILLER 8 YR

$10.00

BERNHEIM 7 YR

$10.00

GEORGE DICKEL NO 8

$9.00

WESLANDS SINGLE MALT

$19.00

TEACHERS BLENDED

$8.00

SHEEPS DIP ISLAY

$15.00

AUCHENTOSHAN

$15.00

BENROMACH PEAT SMOKE

$18.00

FIGENZA MEDITERRANEAN FIG

$8.00

HANSENS ORGANIC

$8.00

NUE

$6.00

CHOPIN

$10.00

HANGAR 1

$9.00

STATESIDE URBANCRAFT

$10.00

BRECKENRIDGE VODKA

$7.00

DEEP EDDY GF

$7.00

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.00

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$7.00

BOODLES LONDON DRY

$8.00

SHOT TOWER

$8.00

BOTANIST

$12.00

BARREL SHOTN TOWER

$10.00

MARTIN MILLERS

$9.00

ST GEORGE GIN

$10.00

MALFY

$9.00

BRECKENRIDGE GIN

$6.00

KRAKEN

$8.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$8.00

PLANTATION OVERPROOF

$9.00

FLOR DE CANA 7 YR

$9.00Out of stock

FLOR DE CANA 12 YR

$12.00

SANTA TERESA SOLERA

$14.00

DON Q CRISTAL

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

AMARETTO

$7.00

SAMBUCA

$8.00

APEROL

$8.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

Ansac VS

$9.00

COFFEE LIQUEUR

$7.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$14.00

Pernod

$8.00

Poli Camomilla

$8.00

Amarula

$9.00

BEER

Mad Elf

$9.00

SN Liqid Hoppiness

$6.00

DAY CRUSH

$6.00

DELMARVA PURE PILS

$6.00

HS Well Made LAGER

$6.50

DIVINE IPA

$6.50

EXILE RED ALE

$6.00

Brooklyn Winter

$6.50

GUINNESS BLONDE

$5.00

HAZY CANNON IPA

$6.50

Blurred Vines

$6.50

LOT 3 IPA

$6.00

LOT 6 IPA

$7.00

LUCKY 7 PORTER

$6.00

PINEHOPLE NITRO

$6.50

PRIMAL PALE ALE

$6.00

RISE UP STOUT NITRO

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

STALKER HEFE

$6.00

STELLA

$6.50

Dry Cider

$6.50

Jaques Au Lantern

$6.00Out of stock

Union Snowpants

$8.00

DAY CRUSH CAN

$6.00

WILD TANG CAN

$7.00

STEADY EDDIE CAN

$6.50

RIP CURRANT CAN

$6.00Out of stock

DUCKPIN CAN

$6.00

DAY TRADER CAN

$6.00

PINEHOPLE CAN

$6.00

NATTY BOH CAN

$4.00

BOLD ROCK CIDER BTL

$6.00

BITBURGER DRIVE NA

$5.00

Not Round For Long Can

$13.00

420 Imperial IPA Can

$10.00

Sour Monkey Can

$10.00

WINE

CYCLES GLADIATOR PN GL

$8.00

Giulio Straccali Chianti GL

$8.00

SANTA JULIA MALBEC GL

$8.00

ARALDICA BARBERA GL

$8.00

RALLO NERO GL

$8.00

MASCIARELLI GL

$9.00

Twenty Acres Cab GL

$9.00

NOBLE WINES MERLOT GL

$9.00

Poggio Anima GL

$9.00Out of stock

Tiamo Barbera GL

$8.00Out of stock

Broadbent Vinho Verde GL

$8.00

LA FIERA PG GL

$8.00

Ferlands SB GL

$8.00

WENTE REIS GL

$9.00

Beau Rivage Bordeaux GL

$8.00

BERONIA VERDEJO GL

$9.00

Hayes Ranch Chard GL

$8.00

Alasia Cortese GL

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Mont Gravet Rose GL

$8.00

MAS FI CAVA BRUT BTL

$27.00

MINONETTO PROSECCO BTL

$11.00

La Gioiosa Prosecco BTL

$34.00

MIONETTO ROSE BTL

$11.00

THE CHOOK CHIRAZ BTL

$40.00

HENRIOT CHAMPAGNE BTL

$80.00Out of stock

CYCLES GLADIATOR BTL

$24.00

GIULIO STRACCALI BTL

$24.00

SANTA MALBEC BTL

$24.00

TIAMO BARBERA BTL

$27.00

Rallo Il Principe Nero BTL

$28.00

NOBLE WINES MERLOT BTL

$28.00

MASCIARELLI BTL

$28.00

Twenty Acres Cab BTL

$28.00

ANGELS INK PN BTL

$42.00

ARALDICA BARBERA BTL

$24.00

SAN VINCENTE BTL

$41.00

GIUSEPPE CORTESE BTL

$52.00

MICHELLE CHIARLO BTL

$44.00

PIAZZO BTL

$89.00

Terra D'oro Zinfandel BTL

$39.00

WENTE SANDSTONE BTL

$40.00

CASTELLO DI NEIVE BTL

$76.00

Rallo Il Manto Nero Btl

$43.00

VINALBA MALBEC BTL

$27.00

PETITE PETITE BTL

$47.00

POGGIO ANIMA BTL

$34.00

BADIA A COLTIBUONO BTL

$79.00

VILLA ANTINORI BTL

$52.00

Diablo MalbecBTL

$28.00

La Bacca Nerello

$27.00

TEXTBOOK CAB BTL

$78.00Out of stock

MONTES ALPHA CAB BTL

$44.00

BROADSIDE PRINTERS BTL

$35.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

MD Petite Petit

$42.00

BROADBENT VERDE BTL

$24.00

LA FIERA PG BTL

$24.00

CHARLES KRUG SVB BTL

$48.00

LEITZ RIESLING BTL

$36.00

ALASIA CORTESE BTL

$24.00

BERONIA VERDEJO BTL

$28.00

HAYES RANCH CHARD BTL

$24.00

Mont Gravet Rose BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Le Due Arbie Rose BTL

$24.00

FERNLANDS SB BTL

$24.00

CEMBRA PG BTL

$39.00

Ca Montini PG BTL

$37.00

MOKO Black BTL

$26.00

ZENATO LAGUNA BTL

$30.00

RADICI MASTROBERNADINO BTL

$44.00

VESEVO BTL

$53.00

Zolo Unoaked BTL

$35.00

MOUNT EDEN CHARD BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Wente CHARD BTL

$38.00

WENTE REISLING BTL

$28.00

Beau Rivage Bordeaux BTL

$24.00

The white knight viognier BTL

$29.00

Umberto Moscato BTL

$27.00

Broadbent Rose

$25.00

COCKTAILS

BIRRO OLD FASHION

$10.00

Breakfast For Tiffany

$10.00

Suze Ensues

$11.00

BIRRO MARTINI

$10.00

Beets Me

$9.00

cItY iN cRiSiS

$9.00

Smok'n Daisy

$9.00

Fig-N-Thyme

$10.00

VODKA WINE

$8.00

CARRY OUT SPECIALS

DAY CRUSH 6PCK

$12.00

PINEHOPPLE 6PCK

$12.00

Duckpin 6PCK

$14.00

LOT 3 6PCK

$23.00

GROWLER GLASS

$5.00

GROWLER TIER 1

$13.00

GROWLER TIER 2

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer, Wine & Artisan Pizza

Location

1520 Clipper Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chuck's Trading Post
orange star4.5 • 534
1506 W. 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Wight Tea Company
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
orange star4.7 • 374
3626 Falls Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Papi's Tacos Hampden
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Falls Rd Hampden, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Artifact Coffee
orange star4.3 • 1,343
1500 Union Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Woodberry Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 2,292
2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston