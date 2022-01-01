Birroteca - Baltimore Birroteca 1520 Clipper Rd Baltimore MD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Beer, Wine & Artisan Pizza
Location
1520 Clipper Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wight Tea Company
No Reviews
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurant