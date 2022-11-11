Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Birthright Brewing Company

361 Reviews

$$

57 South Main St.

Nazareth, PA 18064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HARD AXE SWEET TEA
NATURAL MYSTIC
HARD AXE LEMONADE

ON TAP

CITRUS SUNRISE

$3.00+

NIGHT SCARE

$3.00+

DOUBLE MOSAIC

$3.00+

Pils

$0.00+

WU-TANG

$3.00+

PUMKINCCINO VENTI

$3.00+

TOFFEE NUT BROWN

$3.00+

JUICE EFFECTS

$3.00+

DARK MIGRATIONS

$3.00+

NATURAL MYSTIC

$3.00+

MAPLE BACON STOUT

$3.00+

BEER FLIGHT

$12.00

HARD AXE/PA PRIDE

HARD AXE ARNIE

$5.00

HARD AXE COTTON CANDY

$5.00

HARD AXE LEMONADE

$5.00

HARD AXE SWEET TEA

$5.00

One Gallon Hard Axe Pouch

$35.00

PA PRIDE CAN

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

57 South Main St., Nazareth, PA 18064

Directions

Gallery
Birthright Brewing Company image
Birthright Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind - Bath PA
orange star4.9 • 216
116 E Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
The Bayou - Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Nazareth
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston