Biryani & Co.

1,976 Reviews

$$

11150 Research Blvd

Suite 210A

Austin, TX 78759

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
11150 Research Blvd, Suite 210A, Austin, TX 78759

