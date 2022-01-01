Biryani & Co.
1,976 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
11150 Research Blvd, Suite 210A, Austin, TX 78759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 223-Austin 183
No Reviews
11570 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant