Biryani Bowl 22 Green Springs Highway

22 Green Springs Highway

Birmingham, AL 35209

Indo Chinese

Paneer Fried Rice

Paneer Fried Rice

$11.99

Paneer fried rice is an Indian-Chinese fried rice variety made with rice, paneer (Indian cottage cheese), mixed vegetables, spices and Soya Sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken fried rice is an Indian-Chinese fried rice variety made with rice, chicken , mixed vegetables, spices and Soya Sauce

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg fried rice is an Indian-Chinese fried rice variety made with rice, egg, mixed vegetables, spices, and Soya Sauce

Chicken Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$11.99Out of stock

Indo-Chinese Chicken Hakka Noodles classic dish of boiled noodles tossed with chinese sauces, spices along with chicken and vegetables

Paneer Hakka Noddles

Paneer Hakka Noddles

$11.99Out of stock

Paneer Hakka Noodles classic dish of boiled noodles tossed with chinese sauces, spices along with Paneer and vegetables

Dum Biryani's

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$9.99

Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, rice, and spices that are steamed together.

Temper Chicken Dum Biryani

Temper Chicken Dum Biryani

$10.99

Temper Chicken Biryani spicy savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, rice, and spices that are steamed together.

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani

$10.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani is a sour tasting savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, Gongura leaves, rice, and spices that are steamed together.

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani

$10.99

Avakai Chicken Biryani is a tangy tasting savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, raw mango pickle, rice, and spices that are steamed together.

Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani

Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani

$10.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani is uniquely favoured savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, thick lentil soup (Ulavacharu), rice, and spices that are steamed together

Boneless Biryani's

Boneless Chicken Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$11.99

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs & boneless chicken to yield a delicious one pot dish.

Temper Boneless Biryani

Temper Boneless Biryani

$12.49

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs & boneless fried chicken to yield a spicy savory one pot chicken & rice dish.

Gongura Boneless Biryani

Gongura Boneless Biryani

$12.49

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, gongura, herbs & boneless fried chicken to yield a tangy savory one pot chicken & rice dish.

Avakai Boneless Biryani

Avakai Boneless Biryani

$12.49

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, raw mango pickle, herbs & boneless fried chicken to yield a tangy and spicy savory one-pot chicken & rice dish.

Ulavacharu Boneless Biryani

Ulavacharu Boneless Biryani

$12.49

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, thick lentil soup (Ulavacharu), herbs & boneless fried chicken to yield a uniquely flavored one-pot chicken & rice dish.

Veg Biryani's

Veg Biryani

$9.49

Temper Veg Biryani

$9.99

Gongura Veg Biryani

$9.99

Avakai Veg Biryani

$9.99

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$9.99
Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$11.99

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs & Paneer to yield a delicious one pot paneer biryani.

Mushroom Biryani

Mushroom Biryani

$10.49

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs & mushrooms to yield a delicious one-pot mushroom biryani

Special Biryani's

Egg biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish cooked with fragrant basmati rice, aromatic biryani spices, herbs & boiled eggs to yield a delicious one-pot egg biryani

Egg Biryani

$9.99

Shrimp Biryani

$13.49

Non-Veg Appetizer's

Karampodi chicken

$10.49

Chicken Manchuria

$10.49

Chicken 65

$9.99

Chilli Chicken

$10.49

Veg Appetizer's

Veg Samosa (2pcs)

$4.99

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Corn Manchuria

$9.49

Chilli Corn

$9.49

Chilli Paneer

$10.11

Non-Veg Entree's

Chicken Tikka Masala

$10.99

Butter Chicken

$10.99

Veg Entree's

Chole Curry

$9.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$10.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$10.99

Breads

Parotta

$1.49

Sides

Salan

$0.99Out of stock

Raita (8oz)

$1.49

Onions & Lemon

$0.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$2.49

Rasmalai

$3.49

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Thums Up

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Fast Casual Indian Cloud Kitchen

Location

22 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham, AL 35209

Directions

