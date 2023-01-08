Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biryani City

review star

No reviews yet

270 University Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Boneless Chicken Biryani City Special

Appetizers

Samosas

$9.99

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes and green peas

Pakodas

$9.99

Crispy fried onions or Spinach dipped in a chickpea and rice flour batter. Cut Mirchi - Deep fried chili with Onions and Masala

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Cut Mirchi - Deep fried chili with Onions and Masala

65

65

$11.99

A spicy deep-fried appetizer, garnished with onions and cilantro

Manchurian

$11.99

Coated in a Manchurian sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, soy sauce, chili sauces, and vinegar)

Chilli

$11.99

Another finger food which follows the Indo-Chinese formula with some fresh onions and bell peppers.

555

555

$11.99

A spicy deep-fried appetizer, garnished with onions and cilantro.

Sukka

$13.99

Choice of meat marinated in medley of spices a n dcookedtill dry. Garnished with curry leaves.

Gongura Vepudu

$11.99

Deep Fried with sauce made from Gongura leaves

Coriander

$11.99

Well marinated and sauteed with special sauce made with coriander Leaves.

Guntur Mirapakaya

$11.99

A Spicy deep-fried appetizer coated with house made spicy green chili sauce

Apollo

$11.99

Fish marinated in a medley of masala and deep fried.

Biryani City Special

$11.99

Coated with chef special sauce made from scratch (ginger and garlic, chili sauces)

Pepper Roast

$13.99

With your choice of meat, cooked with peppercorns and a secret spice mix.

Hyderabad Chicken Fry

$13.99

Chicken Marinated with fresh blend of Indian Spices and Cashews

Majestic

$11.99

Entrees

Dal Fry

$12.99

Boiled Toor Dal (Bengal gram split and skinned) cooked with garlic and chillies.

Channa Masala

$13.99

Channa (chickpeas) cooked in a tomato and onion base, garnished with raw onions and cilantro.

Saag

$13.99

Choice of protein cooked in a leafy based sauce, saag (spinach) with a touch of cream & Spices.

Kadai

$14.99

Choice of protein cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onion gravy.

Butter Masala

$14.99

Marinated choice of protein cooked in a mild curry base featuring butter.

Tikka Masala

$14.99

Tender chunks of paneer/chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked in a mild tomato sauce.

Kurma

$13.99

Veg/Chicken/Goat cooked in a coconut and cashew gravy. Enjoyed

Dum Ka Curry

$13.99

Meat gently simmered over a slow fire and cooked in a Hyderabadi influenced gravy.

Curry

$13.99

Our Special Curry with south indian style of cooking that's a tad spicy, tangy & tasty.

Chettinad Curry

$14.99

Cooked with a variety of spices with the style adopted from the state of Tamil Nadu in India.

Gongura Curry

$13.99

Cooked with Sauce made from Gongura Leaves.

Nilgiri Style Curry

$13.99

Well Marinated and sautéed with special sauce made with Coriander Leaves.

Guntur Mirchi Curry

$13.99

Cooked with a variety of spices and house made spicy green chili sauce.

Naan

Butter Naan

$3.00

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Butter Roti

$4.00

Plain Roti

$4.00

Kashmiri Naan

$4.00

Bullet Naan

$4.00

Chef Special Naan

$4.00

Kerala Parotta

$5.00

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.00

Egg Biryani

$13.00

Paneer Biryani

$14.00

Chicken Bone-in Dum Biryani

$14.00
Boneless Chicken Biryani City Special

Boneless Chicken Biryani City Special

$15.00

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$17.00

Fish Biryani

$16.00

Shrimp Biryani

$16.00

Biryani Family Pack

Vegetable Biryani Family Pack

$31.00

Egg Biryani Family Pack

$32.00

Paneer Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

Chicken Bone-in Dum Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

Boneless Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

Gongura Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

Goat Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

Fish Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

Shrimp Biryani Family Pack

$42.00

Natukodi Pulav

$42.00

Dessert

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.00
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Double ka Meetha

$5.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Rose Milk

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Thums Up

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Extras

White Rice

$3.00

Mirchi Salan

$3.00

Raita

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Finest Indian Cuisine, With The Freshest Ingredients! Amazing dishes your taste buds will thank you for!

Location

270 University Plaza, Newark, DE 19702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

