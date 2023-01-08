Biryani City
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Finest Indian Cuisine, With The Freshest Ingredients! Amazing dishes your taste buds will thank you for!
Location
270 University Plaza, Newark, DE 19702
