Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biryani Garden

review star

No reviews yet

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190

Austin, TX 78727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

BG Spl Boneless Biryani

$15.49

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.95

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)


Appetizers

Punjabi Samosa

$6.00

(Crispy, savory, and golden-fried pastry, filled with spiced potatoes and peas)

Railway Samosa

$6.00

(4 Pieces of crispy, savory, and golden-fried bite-sized pastry filled with onions and homemade spices)

Veg Spring Roll

$9.00

(Crunchy pastry shell, filled with a delicious medley of shredded cabbage, carrots, and homemade spices)

Vegetable Manchuria

$12.00

(Crispy fried balls made with grated veggies tossed with soya and szechwan paste)

Cut Mirchi

$9.00Out of stock

(Deep-fried green jalapeno peppers stuffed with a tangy and spicy filling of chickpea flour, peanuts, and aromatic spices)

Lasooni Gobi

$12.00

(Crispy florets of cauliflower, stir-fried with a flavorful blend of garlic, and hot savory sauce)

Chilli Gobi

$12.00

(Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce)

Chilli Paneer

$12.00

(Deep fried cottage cheese tossed with chili and soya sauce)

Chili Babycorn

$11.00

(Crispy baby corn deep fried and tossed with soya and chili sauce)

Pakora Platter

$12.00Out of stock

(Crispy and golden-fried vegetable fritters made with onions, potatoes, and jalapeno peppers)

Dahi Ka Kabbab

$13.80

Kheema Samosa

$7.00

(Crispy hand-rolled pasties filled with minced goat and aromatic Indian spices)

Chicken 65 (Hyderabad Style)

$11.00

(Flavorful and spicy dish made with marinated boneless chicken pieces, fried to perfection and tossed with homemade sauce and curry leaves)

Drums of Heaven 5 Nos

$13.00

(Crispy fried chicken drumsticks marinated in a tangy and spicy sauce made with soy and chili sauce)

Basket Of Wings 5 Nos

$13.00

(Crispy and juicy chicken wings marinated in a blend of Indian spices with a choice of spicy ginger/chili garlic sauce)

Spicy Black Pepper Chicken

$13.00

(Tender boneless chicken pieces stir-fried with a blend of aromatic spices and black pepper, tossed with home-made sauce)

Tawa Podi Chicken

$13.00

(Finger crispy fried chicken marinated in a homemade blend of Indian spices)

Goat Sukha

$15.99

(Chunk of goat meat cooked in a spicy and flavorful blend of Indian spices)

Goat Pepper Fry

$15.99

(Juicy goat meat cooked and sautéed with aromatic homemade spices)

Chilli Fish Fry

$14.00

(Crispy and juicy boneless fish pieces fried and tossed with chili, garlic, and bell pepper)

Apolo Fish

$14.00

(Boneless tender fish pieces deep fried and tossed with 65 sauce)

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

(Shrimp sautéed and tossed with garlic and Indian spices)

Chilli Shrimp

$15.00

(Shrimp tossed with chili, garlic, and bell pepper)

Kababs

Paneer Tikka

$13.00

(Diced and tender cottage cheese marinated with yogurt spices and cooked in tandoor)

Veg Seekh Kabab

$12.00

(Minced vegetables and spices grilled to perfection, served with mint chutney and salad)

Dahi Ka Kabab

$12.00

(Yogurt dumplings with chopped onion, and peppers coated with Vermicelli and topped with tangy tomato chutney)

Achari Paneer Tikka

$13.00

(Chunks of paneer cheese marinated in a tangy and spicy blend of pickling spices, yogurt, and grilled to perfection)

Tandoori Grilled Vegetables

$13.00

(A mix of fresh vegetables marinated in a blend of yogurt and aromatic spices, grilled to perfection in the tandoor)

Tandoori Soya Chop

$13.00

(Marinated soya chunks, grilled to perfection in the tandoor with a blend of aromatic spices)

Chicken Tikka

$13.00

(Chunks of boneless chicken, marinated in a blend of yogurt and aromatic spices, grilled to perfection in the tandoor)

Malai Murg Kabab

$13.00

(Chicken breast chunks marinated with sour cream, saffron, and aromatic spices, skewered and grilled in the tandoor)

Achari Murg Tikka

$13.00

(Tender pieces of boneless chicken, marinated in a tangy blend of pickling spices, yogurt, and lemon juice, grilled to perfection in the tandoor)

Tandoori Chicken (With Bone)

$13.00

(Chicken pieces, marinated in a blend of yogurt, spices, and lemon juice, are grilled to perfection in the tandoor, creating a smoky, juicy, flavorful chicken appetizer or main course)

Seekh Kabab

$14.00

(Delicious and juicy grilled appetizer or main course made with minced meat, spices, herbs, and onions, shaped around a skewer and cooked in the tandoor)

Lamb Chops

$14.00

(Tender and flavorful grilled lamb chops marinated in a blend of Indian spices, herbs, and yogurt, cooked to perfection in the tandoor)

Tandoori Jinga

$16.00

(Juicy jumbo prawn marinated in a blend of Indian spices, yogurt, and herbs, char-grilled in the tandoor)

Tandoori Salmon

$16.00

(Salmon fillets (or chunks) marinated in a spicy marinade, then cooked in tandoor till the fish is tender)

Tandoori Pomfret

$18.00

(Whole pomfret marinated in a blend of Indian spices, grilled in a tandoor (clay oven) to perfection)

Naans

Naan

$2.00

(Leavened Bread)

Butter Naan

$2.50

(Butter & Leavened Bread)

Garlic Naan

$3.00

(Garlic & Leavened Bread)

Chilli Naan

$3.50

(Chilli flakes Leavened Bread)

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

(Soft Bread Stuffed with onion)

Lacha Parota

$4.00

(Multi Layered Whole wheat bread)

Bread Basket

$10.00

(Plain Naan, garlic Naan, Roti, Onion Kulcha)

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Curries

Dal Fry

$11.00

(A flavorful Indian lentil dish made with a blend of aromatic spices, tempered with ghee, onions, tomatoes, and garnished)

Dum Aloo Curry

$11.00

(Kashmiri style chili, yogurt and potatoes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy)

Aloo Gobi Mutter

$12.00

(Harmonious blend of potatoes, cauliflower florets, and green peas simmered in a fragrant tomato-based gravy and traditional spices)

Veg Korma

$12.00

(A mix of fresh vegetables cooked in a creamy coconut-cashew sauce, delicately flavored with aromatic spices and garnished.)

Malai Kofta

$13.00

(Vegetable croquettes, simmered in a luscious creamy nut sauce and a blend of aromatic spices)

Channa Masala

$12.00

(Tender chickpeas cooked in a tangy gravy, infused with a harmonious blend of spices)

Gutti Vankaya Masala

$12.00

(Tender and small egg plant in a peanut and coconut-based gravy)

Kurkuri Bindi

$12.00

(Tender okra pods or ladies finger, gram flour and spices)

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.00

(Rich and creamy dish of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a tomato, butter and cashew sauce)

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.00

(Paneer cheese cream tomato sauces fenugreek)

Shahi Paneer

$13.00

(Soft pillowy paneer floating in a creamy gravy)

Paneer Burji

$13.00

(Onions, tomatoes, spices with scrambled cottage cheese)

Saag Paneer

$13.00

Egg Masala Curry

$12.00

(Boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole spices & spice powders)

Purani Delhi Butter Chicken

$13.00

(Chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces, coriander leaves, finely sliced red onion, sliced green or red Chilli)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.00

(Marinated boneless chicken pieces that are traditionally cooked in a tandoor)

Dum Ka Chicken

$13.00

(Chicken is marinated in curd/yogurt and spices and later slow cooked)

Gongura Chicken

$13.00

(Roselle leaves, spices, onions and herbs)

Andhra Chicken Curry (Homestyle)

$13.00

(Spicy and ﬂavorful chicken curry)

Kadai Chicken

$13.00

(Chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices)

Chicken Kholapuri

$13.00

(Kholapuri style chicken prepared to give you right indian spice)

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.00

(Delicious tender chicken, spicy & flavorful Portuguese)

Saag Chicken

$13.00

Goat Curry (Village Style)

$15.99

(Tender goat meat cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and garlic)

Gongura Goat

$16.45

(Tender pieces of goat meat cooked with sorrel leaves and a blend of aromatic spices.)

Kheema Masal

$16.45

(Minced goat meat with onion, garlic, ginger, spices, meat, and tomatoes)

Kadai Goat

$16.45

(Tender goat meat cooked with fresh tomatoes, capsicum, onions, and Kadai masala, a blend of aromatic spices, served hot)

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.00

(A spicy and tangy curry made with a juicy shrimp blend of aromatic spices and herbs)

Royyala Iguru

$15.00

(Fresh prawns curry made with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs)

Saag Lamb

$15.00

Lamb korma

$15.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.00

Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.95

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Veg Keema Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani veg

$14.99

Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani Veg

$13.99

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$13.99

Gongura Veg Biryani

$13.99

Egg Dum Biryani

$13.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

BG Spl Boneless Biryani

$15.49

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$15.49

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$15.49

Kachi Goat Dum Biryani

$16.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Keema Biryani

$16.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Tawa Fry Mutton piece Biryani

$16.99

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Gongura Goat Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Biryani Mega Family Pack (Appetizer and Dessert Included)

Veg Dum Biryani (Family)

$34.65

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Veg Keema Biryani (Family)

$36.37

Paneer Biryani (Family)

$36.37

Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani (Family)

$36.37

Gongura Veg Biryani (Family)

$36.37

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani (Family)

$36.37

Egg Dum Biryani (Family)

$36.37

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

BG Spl Boneless Biryani (Family)

$38.99

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Family)

$38.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani (Family)

$38.99

Kachi Goat Dum Biryani (Family)

$44.45

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Keema Biryani (Family)

$44.45

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Tawa Fry Mutton Piece Biryani (Family)

$44.45

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani (Family)

$44.45

Gongura Goat Biryani (Family)

$44.45

Shrimp Biryani (Family)

$44.45

(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)

Noodles/Fried Rice

Veg Noodles

$12.00

(Hakka noodles/rice, stir-fried with fresh vegetables and flavored with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce)

Egg Noodles

$12.00

(Hakka noodles/rice stir-fried with eggs, sauces, and vegetables)

Chicken Noodles

$13.00

Hakka noodles/rice stir-fried with tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and aromatic spices)

Shrimp Noodles

$14.00

(Delicious Hakka noodles/rice tossed with juicy shrimp, fresh veggies, and aromatic spices)

Schezwan Veg Noodles

$12.00

(Spicy and flavorful Indo-Chinese dish made with stir-fried vegetables, Schezwan sauce, and noodles/rice)

Schezwan Egg Noodles

$12.00

(Stir-fried egg noodles tossed in spicy Schezwan sauce with vegetables and scrambled eggs)

Schezwan Shrimp Noodles

$14.00

(A spicy Chinese dish made with shrimp, schezwan sauce, and stir-fried noodles/rice)

Veg Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Schezwan Veg Fried Rice

$12.00

Schezwan Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Schezwan Chicken Noodles

$13.00

Chat

Papdi Chat

$8.99

Spinach Chat

$8.99

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$7.00

Fish n Chips

$7.00

Pizza Naan

$5.00

Drinks

Canned Soda (Sprite / Coke / Fanta)

$1.99

Thums Up

$2.99

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.99

Sweet / Salt Iced Tea

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Butter Milk / Rose Milk

$4.99

Irani Chai

$2.00

Desserts

Apricot Delight

$5.99

Double Ka Meeta

$4.99

Rasmalai

$4.99

Litchi Ka Lehri

$4.99

Gajar Ka Rista

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Accompaniments

Osmania Biscuits

$1.00

Salan

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Tandoori Papad (3 pieces)

$2.00

Tamrind Chutney

$4.00

Mint Chutney

$4.00

Osmania Biscuits Full Box

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is to make the best Indian food to satisfy customers, with good quality food and provide a space for families to spend quality time. Our vision is to give our customers a place to celebrate life’s special moments by offering the best food, service, and ambience in Austin. We are introducing Mandi biryani for the first time in Austin which is an authentic Arabic dish. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin, TX 78727

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Flats Riata
orange starNo Reviews
12221 Riata Trace Pkwy Ste 100 austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine (Originally at 183/Research)
orange starNo Reviews
6001 West Parmer Lane Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 223-Austin 183
orange starNo Reviews
11570 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Boss Pizza Co. - 7318 McNeil Dr Ste 109
orange starNo Reviews
7318 McNeil Dr Ste 109 Austin, TX 78729
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Parmer
orange star4.7 • 303
6301 W Parmer Ln #104 Austin, TX 78729
View restaurantnext
Egg Roll Express
orange starNo Reviews
6301 W Parmer Ln #202 Austin, TX 78729
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston