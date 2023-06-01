Biryani Garden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our goal is to make the best Indian food to satisfy customers, with good quality food and provide a space for families to spend quality time. Our vision is to give our customers a place to celebrate life’s special moments by offering the best food, service, and ambience in Austin. We are introducing Mandi biryani for the first time in Austin which is an authentic Arabic dish. Come in and enjoy!
Location
12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin, TX 78727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine (Originally at 183/Research)
No Reviews
6001 West Parmer Lane Austin, TX 78727
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 223-Austin 183
No Reviews
11570 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Boss Pizza Co. - 7318 McNeil Dr Ste 109
No Reviews
7318 McNeil Dr Ste 109 Austin, TX 78729
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant