Indian

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

1,121 Reviews

$$

195 W Central St

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Naan

Chaat/Savoury Snacks

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$10.99

Crispy puris stuffed with chick peas, potato's, diced vegetables, yogurt, tamarind chutney and mint chutney, topped with sprinkling of Sev and cilantro.

Dahi Vada

Dahi Vada

$10.99

Lentil dumplings topped with a spicy savory yogurt and tamarind chutney

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$10.99

Deep fried Indian spiced potato dumpling (vada) placed inside a bread bun (pav) served with 3 chutneys (garlic, tamarind and mint)

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice

$10.99

A soupy dish with white peas,chickpeas and 2 potato patties topped with onion, tomatoes, mint chutney and Tamarind chutney, sprinkling of sev and cilantro.

Dabeli

Dabeli

$10.99

Pav(burger bun) filled with mashed potatoes, spices, peanuts, chutney, pomegranate and topped with fine sev

Khaman/Dhokla

Khaman/Dhokla

$10.99

Steamed chick peas flour cakes topped with mustard seeds, sesame seeds and cilantro and green chilies, served with chutney.

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$10.99

Crispy puris stuffed with chick peas, potato's, diced vegetables, spices, tamarind chutney and mint chutney, topped with sprinkling of Sev and cilantro.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.99

Crispy puri filled with a mix of mashed potatoes ,Chickpeas , spices, onion, cilantro and masala water

Bhel puri

Bhel puri

$10.99

Rice lentil puffs served with cubes of cucumber, tomatoes and red onion in our homemade sweet and sour sauce

Soups

Cream of Tomato Soup

Cream of Tomato Soup

$6.49

Thickened puree of tomato and fresh cream

Chicken Corn Soup

Chicken Corn Soup

$7.49

Tender corn kernels and diced chicken simmered to a soup

Veg corn soup

Veg corn soup

$6.49

Tender Corn Kernels and fresh Veggies Simmered to a Soup.

Appetizers

Paneer Chatpatta

Paneer Chatpatta

$13.99
Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$13.99

Minced vegetable dumplings fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Battered and fried cauliflower stir fried with onion, bell peppers and Manchurian sauce

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$10.99

Chili bajji re-fried and sprinkled with chat masala, onions and lemon

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$10.99

Onions battered with gram flour, spices and deep fried.

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$8.99

Deep fried flour turn over stuffed with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and spices.

Kutthu Paratha

Kutthu Paratha

$13.99

Minced paratha cooked with special south Indian gravy

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$11.99

Mashed samosa topped with chickpeas, onions, cilantro, tomato, yogurt, sweet & sour chutney.

Manchurian Platter

$16.49

Sampler of Manchurian items : Gobi, Veg and Paneer.

Chili Parotta

Chili Parotta

$13.49

Shredded Parotta fried and mixed with house specialty sauces

Paneer Ghee Roast

Paneer Ghee Roast

$15.99
Veg Chow Mein

Veg Chow Mein

$16.99
Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$12.99

Assorted vegetables cooked with masalas and served with pav(bread)

Natu Kodi Vepuddu (Bone-In)

Natu Kodi Vepuddu (Bone-In)

$16.99

Organic Bone-In chicken cooked in spicy special onion sauce. It's a dry Dish.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$14.99

Deep fried boneless cubes of chicken marinated in rich spices , yogurt and sauteed.

Chicken Lollipop (6pcs)

Chicken Lollipop (6pcs)

$15.99

Deep fried jumbo chicken wings marinated in special masala

Chicken Ghee Roast

Chicken Ghee Roast

$16.99

Mangalorean style wok tossed spicy chicken roast in desi Ghee.

Chettinad Goat Pepper Fry

Chettinad Goat Pepper Fry

$18.99

Goat meat sautéed in onion sauce with Chettinaad spices and black pepper. 

Chicken kutthu paratha

Chicken kutthu paratha

$16.99

A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted Chicken and special south Indian gravy.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$14.99
Chicken Sukka

Chicken Sukka

$15.99
Chicken Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$17.99
Goat Sukha

Goat Sukha

$18.99

Goat meat sautéed in onion sauce, curry leaves and special spices

lamb Keema Samosa (3pcs)

lamb Keema Samosa (3pcs)

$10.99

Deep fried flour turn over stuffed with minced lamb and spices.

Kona Seema Fish Fry

Kona Seema Fish Fry

$16.99

Bone in Pompano fish coated and marinated with Coastal Andhra spices and deep fried

Tawa Fish

Tawa Fish

$17.99

Bone-In fish marinated with homemade special spices and grilled to perfection.

Egg kutthu paratha

Egg kutthu paratha

$16.99

A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with egg and special south Indian gravy.

Chilli Shrimp

Chilli Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

South Indian Tiffin's

Steam Idly (3pcs)

Steam Idly (3pcs)

$9.49

Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with fresh chutneys and sambar

Button Idly Sambar

Button Idly Sambar

$9.99

Button sized steamed rice and lentils cakes in sambar

Guntur Podi Ghee Idly

Guntur Podi Ghee Idly

$12.99

Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Desi Ghee, chutney and Guntur karampodi

Medu Vada (3pcs)

Medu Vada (3pcs)

$9.49

Fried lentil savory doughnuts, served with chutney and sambar

Poori Veg. Korma

Poori Veg. Korma

$12.99

Deep fried leavened bread, made with wheat flour served with veg Kurma curry

Chole Batura

Chole Batura

$12.99

Large deep fried leavened bread served with chickpeas curry

Thatte idly (1pc)

Thatte idly (1pc)

$6.99Out of stock

House Specialty Dosaz

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Simple crispy dosa

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$11.99

Dosa stuffed with potato masala/Onions

Paper Ghee Roast

Paper Ghee Roast

$12.99

Thinnest and crispiest dosa roasted in desi ghee

Andhra Spicy Masala Dosa

Andhra Spicy Masala Dosa

$12.99

Crispy dosa with spicy and tangy chutney spread on it.

Vegetable Spring Dosa

Vegetable Spring Dosa

$13.99Out of stock

Dosa with chef's special chutney stuffed with garden fresh vegetables.

Set Dosa (3pcs)

Set Dosa (3pcs)

$11.99

Set of soft and thick spongy dosas server with coconut chutney

3 Barrel Dosa

3 Barrel Dosa

$13.99Out of stock

Combination of 3 tasty mini dosa's

Cheese Spring Dosa

Cheese Spring Dosa

$13.99Out of stock

Dosa stuffed with cheese, spicy chutney and garden fresh vegetables.

Paper Masala Dosa

Paper Masala Dosa

$12.99
Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99
Spicy Cheese Spring Dosa

Spicy Cheese Spring Dosa

$14.99Out of stock
Pav Bhaji Dosa

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$15.99

Paper Ghee Roast Masala

$14.99

Thinnest and crispiest dosa roasted in desi ghee and Served with Potato Masala

Tandoor

Haryali Paneer Tiki

Haryali Paneer Tiki

$14.49Out of stock
Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes marinated in yogurt sauce, spices & roasted in tandoor.

Afghani Chicken Kabob

Afghani Chicken Kabob

$16.99
Chicken Tikka kebab

Chicken Tikka kebab

$16.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt & freshly ground spices, cooked on skewers.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Bone-in chicken marinated in excotic tandoori spices and roasted in clay oven.

Murg Hariyali Kebob

Murg Hariyali Kebob

$16.99

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in fresh green herbs and roasted in clay oven

Tandoori Platter

Tandoori Platter

$23.99

Sampler of tandoor items : Afghani chicken, Haryali kebob, Shrimp tikka and Tandoori chicken. (no substitution allowed)

Lamb Sheek Kebob

Lamb Sheek Kebob

$18.99Out of stock

Finely minced lamb, seasoned with herbs & spices then baked on skewers.

Salmon Tikka

Salmon Tikka

$21.99

Fillets of salmon marinated in house special spices, herbs, yogurt and grilled in tandoor

Shrimp Tikka

Shrimp Tikka

$19.99

Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce, spices and roasted in clay oven.

Shami Kabab

$15.99Out of stock

Entrees

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Cottage Cheese cubes fried and cooked in home made special tomato sauce and butter.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Cottage cheese curry made of silky and creamy fresh tomato sauce, finishing with butter and cream.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Mildly spiced spinach and onion gravy with cottage cheese.

Gongura Paneer

Gongura Paneer

$17.49

Moderate spiced Sorrel leaves (sour spinach) , onion gravy and tomato with cottage cheese.

BNB Special Palak Paneer Ke Kofta

BNB Special Palak Paneer Ke Kofta

$16.49Out of stock

Paneer and spinach fried dumplings cooked in creamy onion suace.

Navaratan Kurma

Navaratan Kurma

$16.99

Vegetables and cottage cheese simmered in creamy tomato sauce and garnished with fresh fruits and nuts.

Muvva Vankaya or gutti vankay

Muvva Vankaya or gutti vankay

$14.99

Egg plant cooked in peanut and sesame base suace.

Punjabi Chole Masala

Punjabi Chole Masala

$14.99

Boiled chick-peas cooked with onions,tomatos,fenugreek leaves and Indian spices.

Malai Koftha

Malai Koftha

$15.99

Dumplings made of potato and cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato and onion based gravy.

Yellow Dal Tadka

Yellow Dal Tadka

$14.99

Lentil Curry tempered with spices and herbs

Diwani Handi

Diwani Handi

$16.99
Vegetable Kolapuri

Vegetable Kolapuri

$16.99Out of stock
Guddu Pulusu

Guddu Pulusu

$15.99

Boiled eggs cooked in spicy onion and tomato gravy.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Cubes of grilled chicken sautéed with butter in creamy fresh tomato sauce.

BNB Special Dum ka Muragh

BNB Special Dum ka Muragh

$17.99

Marinated chicken slowly cooked with bhuna masala, fried onions, yogurt and mint.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.49

Tandoor grilled boneless chicken cooked in creamy silky tomato sauce.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Chicken cooked in south Indian style coconut based gravy

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.99

A fiery spicy bone-less chicken dish cooked with fresh ginger garlic,red chilli pepper and vinegar.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$16.99

Bone-less Chicken cooked with regional chettinad spices.

Desi Chicken Curry (Bone-in)

$17.99

Home style organic bone-in chicken curry.

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$17.99

Spicy Chicken curry cooked with gongura (red sorrel) leaves and spices.

Naatu Kodi Eguru (bone-in)

Naatu Kodi Eguru (bone-in)

$17.99

Organic bone-in chicken sautéed with onion, tomato and special spices(Thick gravy).

Saag Chicken

Saag Chicken

$16.40
Andhra Chicken Masala

Andhra Chicken Masala

$16.49

Andhra style chicken curry made with variety of spices.

Zafrani Murgh Masala

$17.99
Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.99

A fiery spicy bone-less lamb dish cooked with fresh ginger garlic, red chilli pepper and vinegar.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.99
Kanthari Goat Curry

Kanthari Goat Curry

$18.99

A southern style Goat curry cooked with regional spices and kanthari chilles.

Nellore Fish Pulusu

Nellore Fish Pulusu

$17.99

Fresh Fish fillets cooked with spicy tangy onion and tamarind base gravy.

Fish Korma

Fish Korma

$20.99
Madras Fish Curry

Madras Fish Curry

$17.99
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Fried Rice/Noodles

Veg Soft Noodles

Veg Soft Noodles

$14.49

Boiled Noodles and Vegetables tossed in Soya based Sauces and spices

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$14.49

Basmathi rice stir fried with veggies, spices and Soya based Sauces .

Plain Rice

Plain Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Aromatic basmati rice.

Jira Rice

Jira Rice

$12.99

Basmati rice tossed with desi ghee and cumin, topped with cashews

Egg Soft Noodles

Egg Soft Noodles

$15.49

Boiled Noodles stir fried with Eggs, veggies and Soya based Sauces.

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$15.49

Basmati rice stir fried with eggs, veggies and Soya based Sauce

Chicken Soft Noodles

Chicken Soft Noodles

$15.49

Boiled Noodles, Chicken, Egg, veggies sautéed in spices and Soya based Sauces.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.49

Basmati rice fried with Chicken, egg, veggies sautéed in spices and Soya based Sauces.

House Special Biryaniz

Veg Dum Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.49

Fresh vegetables and panner marinated with yogurt, onions, spices, saffron, coriander and cashew, cooked with long grain basmati rice.

Spl Panner Makhani Biryani

Spl Panner Makhani Biryani

$15.49

Special biryani loaded with curried makhani panner cubes.

Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani

$15.99

Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.

Hyderabadi Mutton Dhum Biryani

Hyderabadi Mutton Dhum Biryani

$20.99

Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Goat-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.

Natu Kodi Biryani

Natu Kodi Biryani

$18.49Out of stock

Organic Chicken-in bone marinated in regional spices and slow cooked together with Basmathi rice.

BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani

BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani

$18.49

Aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani topped with specially curried tender boneless chicken.

Royyala Iguru

Royyala Iguru

$14.99Out of stock
Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$15.99

Special Veg-Biryani topped with Fried Boiled Eggs.

BNB Boneless Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Basmati rice slow cooked together with Boneless Chicken marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.

Ambur Chicken Biryani

$15.99Out of stock
Raju Gari Kodi Pulav

Raju Gari Kodi Pulav

$13.99Out of stock
Thalpakatti Chettinad Goat Biryani

Thalpakatti Chettinad Goat Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Basmathi rice cooked with Goat-in bone and special spices in thalapakatti style(Chef's Special).

Extras

Salan 8oz

$2.99

Raita 8oz

$2.99

Salan 4oz

$0.90

Raita 4oz

$0.90

Sambar 8oz

$2.99

Onion salad

$1.99

Boiled Egg

$1.29

Pav Bread (2pcs)

$2.99

Breadz Basket

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.99

Leavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor (Clay Oven).

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49

Leavened white floured flat bread baked in oven and lightly buttered.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh garlic & coriander & baked in Tandoor.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened soft white bread stuffed with finely chopped onions & baked in Tandoor.

Panner Kulcha

Panner Kulcha

$4.49

Leavened white soft Breads Stuffed With grated and spiced cottage cheese, onions and coriander.

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$4.49

Unleavened Whole Wheat Bread baked in Tandoor.

Malabar Paratha(3pcs)

Malabar Paratha(3pcs)

$5.99

Multi-layered fluffy white floured bread made on grill.

Breadz Basket

Breadz Basket

$9.99

Assorted Breadz: Butter naan, Garlic naan and Tandoori roti.

Roasted Papad

Roasted Papad

$2.99Out of stock

Oven Roasted desi papad

Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$3.49Out of stock

Oven roasted papad topped with onion, tomato and spices

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$6.99Out of stock

Leavened white flat bread stuffed with cream cheese

Cheesy Garlic Naan

Cheesy Garlic Naan

$7.99Out of stock

Leavened white flat bread stuffed with cream cheese and topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Kashmiri Naan

$8.99

leavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, dates and baked in tandoor clay oven.

Desserts

Kurbhani ka Meetha

Kurbhani ka Meetha

$7.49Out of stock

Authentic Hyderabadi sweet with stewed apricots

Apricot delight

Apricot delight

$6.49Out of stock

Bread and milk pudding garnished with koya, nuts and saffron.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.99

Unique Bengali sweet made from milk

Gulaab Jamun

Gulaab Jamun

$4.99

Golden fried milk based dumplings and soaked in flavored sugar syrup.

Mango Fruit custard with ice cream

$7.49Out of stock
Double ka Meetha

Double ka Meetha

$6.49Out of stock

A Hyderabadi-style dessert made using hot crisp fried roundels of bread, soaked in saffron and cardamom, flavored syrup, topped with reduced milk (rabdi)

Kids Menu

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$8.99

Leavened white flour bread stuffed with fruits and nuts

Cheese Dosa (KIDS)

Cheese Dosa (KIDS)

$7.99

Dosa spread with cheese.

Tandoor Chicken Fingers

Tandoor Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Streaks of Boneless chicken marinated with mild spices and cooked in tandoor. Served with Garden Veggies

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$6.99Out of stock
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$11.99

Drinks Kitchen

Plain Rice

$1.99

Drinks Bar

Thums-Up (Indian Soda)

Thums-Up (Indian Soda)

$3.49

Falooda

$5.99Out of stock
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99
Limca (Indian Soda)

Limca (Indian Soda)

$2.99

Organic Drinks

Honey Dew Delite

$6.99Out of stock

Crisp Watermelon

$5.99Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$6.99Out of stock
Banner pic
BiryaniZ N BreadZ image
BiryaniZ N BreadZ image

