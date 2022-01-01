BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Popular Items
Chaat/Savoury Snacks
Dahi Puri
Crispy puris stuffed with chick peas, potato's, diced vegetables, yogurt, tamarind chutney and mint chutney, topped with sprinkling of Sev and cilantro.
Dahi Vada
Lentil dumplings topped with a spicy savory yogurt and tamarind chutney
Vada Pav
Deep fried Indian spiced potato dumpling (vada) placed inside a bread bun (pav) served with 3 chutneys (garlic, tamarind and mint)
Ragda Pattice
A soupy dish with white peas,chickpeas and 2 potato patties topped with onion, tomatoes, mint chutney and Tamarind chutney, sprinkling of sev and cilantro.
Dabeli
Pav(burger bun) filled with mashed potatoes, spices, peanuts, chutney, pomegranate and topped with fine sev
Khaman/Dhokla
Steamed chick peas flour cakes topped with mustard seeds, sesame seeds and cilantro and green chilies, served with chutney.
Sev Puri
Crispy puris stuffed with chick peas, potato's, diced vegetables, spices, tamarind chutney and mint chutney, topped with sprinkling of Sev and cilantro.
Pani Puri
Crispy puri filled with a mix of mashed potatoes ,Chickpeas , spices, onion, cilantro and masala water
Bhel puri
Rice lentil puffs served with cubes of cucumber, tomatoes and red onion in our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Soups
Appetizers
Paneer Chatpatta
Veg Manchurian
Minced vegetable dumplings fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Battered and fried cauliflower stir fried with onion, bell peppers and Manchurian sauce
Cut Mirchi
Chili bajji re-fried and sprinkled with chat masala, onions and lemon
Onion Pakora
Onions battered with gram flour, spices and deep fried.
Vegetable Samosa
Deep fried flour turn over stuffed with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and spices.
Kutthu Paratha
Minced paratha cooked with special south Indian gravy
Samosa Chat
Mashed samosa topped with chickpeas, onions, cilantro, tomato, yogurt, sweet & sour chutney.
Manchurian Platter
Sampler of Manchurian items : Gobi, Veg and Paneer.
Chili Parotta
Shredded Parotta fried and mixed with house specialty sauces
Paneer Ghee Roast
Veg Chow Mein
Pav Bhaji
Assorted vegetables cooked with masalas and served with pav(bread)
Natu Kodi Vepuddu (Bone-In)
Organic Bone-In chicken cooked in spicy special onion sauce. It's a dry Dish.
Chicken 65
Deep fried boneless cubes of chicken marinated in rich spices , yogurt and sauteed.
Chicken Lollipop (6pcs)
Deep fried jumbo chicken wings marinated in special masala
Chicken Ghee Roast
Mangalorean style wok tossed spicy chicken roast in desi Ghee.
Chettinad Goat Pepper Fry
Goat meat sautéed in onion sauce with Chettinaad spices and black pepper.
Chicken kutthu paratha
A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with assorted Chicken and special south Indian gravy.
Chilli Chicken
Chicken Sukka
Chicken Chow Mein
Goat Sukha
Goat meat sautéed in onion sauce, curry leaves and special spices
lamb Keema Samosa (3pcs)
Deep fried flour turn over stuffed with minced lamb and spices.
Kona Seema Fish Fry
Bone in Pompano fish coated and marinated with Coastal Andhra spices and deep fried
Tawa Fish
Bone-In fish marinated with homemade special spices and grilled to perfection.
Egg kutthu paratha
A shredded flaky multi layered Indian flatbread stir fried with egg and special south Indian gravy.
Chilli Shrimp
South Indian Tiffin's
Steam Idly (3pcs)
Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with fresh chutneys and sambar
Button Idly Sambar
Button sized steamed rice and lentils cakes in sambar
Guntur Podi Ghee Idly
Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Desi Ghee, chutney and Guntur karampodi
Medu Vada (3pcs)
Fried lentil savory doughnuts, served with chutney and sambar
Poori Veg. Korma
Deep fried leavened bread, made with wheat flour served with veg Kurma curry
Chole Batura
Large deep fried leavened bread served with chickpeas curry
Thatte idly (1pc)
House Specialty Dosaz
Plain Dosa
Simple crispy dosa
Masala Dosa
Dosa stuffed with potato masala/Onions
Paper Ghee Roast
Thinnest and crispiest dosa roasted in desi ghee
Andhra Spicy Masala Dosa
Crispy dosa with spicy and tangy chutney spread on it.
Vegetable Spring Dosa
Dosa with chef's special chutney stuffed with garden fresh vegetables.
Set Dosa (3pcs)
Set of soft and thick spongy dosas server with coconut chutney
3 Barrel Dosa
Combination of 3 tasty mini dosa's
Cheese Spring Dosa
Dosa stuffed with cheese, spicy chutney and garden fresh vegetables.
Paper Masala Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy Cheese Spring Dosa
Pav Bhaji Dosa
Paper Ghee Roast Masala
Thinnest and crispiest dosa roasted in desi ghee and Served with Potato Masala
Tandoor
Haryali Paneer Tiki
Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese cubes marinated in yogurt sauce, spices & roasted in tandoor.
Afghani Chicken Kabob
Chicken Tikka kebab
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt & freshly ground spices, cooked on skewers.
Tandoori Chicken
Bone-in chicken marinated in excotic tandoori spices and roasted in clay oven.
Murg Hariyali Kebob
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in fresh green herbs and roasted in clay oven
Tandoori Platter
Sampler of tandoor items : Afghani chicken, Haryali kebob, Shrimp tikka and Tandoori chicken. (no substitution allowed)
Lamb Sheek Kebob
Finely minced lamb, seasoned with herbs & spices then baked on skewers.
Salmon Tikka
Fillets of salmon marinated in house special spices, herbs, yogurt and grilled in tandoor
Shrimp Tikka
Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce, spices and roasted in clay oven.
Shami Kabab
Entrees
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage Cheese cubes fried and cooked in home made special tomato sauce and butter.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese curry made of silky and creamy fresh tomato sauce, finishing with butter and cream.
Saag Paneer
Mildly spiced spinach and onion gravy with cottage cheese.
Gongura Paneer
Moderate spiced Sorrel leaves (sour spinach) , onion gravy and tomato with cottage cheese.
BNB Special Palak Paneer Ke Kofta
Paneer and spinach fried dumplings cooked in creamy onion suace.
Navaratan Kurma
Vegetables and cottage cheese simmered in creamy tomato sauce and garnished with fresh fruits and nuts.
Muvva Vankaya or gutti vankay
Egg plant cooked in peanut and sesame base suace.
Punjabi Chole Masala
Boiled chick-peas cooked with onions,tomatos,fenugreek leaves and Indian spices.
Malai Koftha
Dumplings made of potato and cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato and onion based gravy.
Yellow Dal Tadka
Lentil Curry tempered with spices and herbs
Diwani Handi
Vegetable Kolapuri
Guddu Pulusu
Boiled eggs cooked in spicy onion and tomato gravy.
Butter Chicken
Cubes of grilled chicken sautéed with butter in creamy fresh tomato sauce.
BNB Special Dum ka Muragh
Marinated chicken slowly cooked with bhuna masala, fried onions, yogurt and mint.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor grilled boneless chicken cooked in creamy silky tomato sauce.
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in south Indian style coconut based gravy
Chicken Vindaloo
A fiery spicy bone-less chicken dish cooked with fresh ginger garlic,red chilli pepper and vinegar.
Chicken Chettinad
Bone-less Chicken cooked with regional chettinad spices.
Desi Chicken Curry (Bone-in)
Home style organic bone-in chicken curry.
Gongura Chicken
Spicy Chicken curry cooked with gongura (red sorrel) leaves and spices.
Naatu Kodi Eguru (bone-in)
Organic bone-in chicken sautéed with onion, tomato and special spices(Thick gravy).
Saag Chicken
Andhra Chicken Masala
Andhra style chicken curry made with variety of spices.
Zafrani Murgh Masala
Lamb Vindaloo
A fiery spicy bone-less lamb dish cooked with fresh ginger garlic, red chilli pepper and vinegar.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Kanthari Goat Curry
A southern style Goat curry cooked with regional spices and kanthari chilles.
Nellore Fish Pulusu
Fresh Fish fillets cooked with spicy tangy onion and tamarind base gravy.
Fish Korma
Madras Fish Curry
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Rice/Noodles
Veg Soft Noodles
Boiled Noodles and Vegetables tossed in Soya based Sauces and spices
Veg Fried Rice
Basmathi rice stir fried with veggies, spices and Soya based Sauces .
Plain Rice
Aromatic basmati rice.
Jira Rice
Basmati rice tossed with desi ghee and cumin, topped with cashews
Egg Soft Noodles
Boiled Noodles stir fried with Eggs, veggies and Soya based Sauces.
Egg Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir fried with eggs, veggies and Soya based Sauce
Chicken Soft Noodles
Boiled Noodles, Chicken, Egg, veggies sautéed in spices and Soya based Sauces.
Chicken Fried Rice
Basmati rice fried with Chicken, egg, veggies sautéed in spices and Soya based Sauces.
House Special Biryaniz
Veg Dum Biryani
Fresh vegetables and panner marinated with yogurt, onions, spices, saffron, coriander and cashew, cooked with long grain basmati rice.
Spl Panner Makhani Biryani
Special biryani loaded with curried makhani panner cubes.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
Hyderabadi Mutton Dhum Biryani
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Goat-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
Natu Kodi Biryani
Organic Chicken-in bone marinated in regional spices and slow cooked together with Basmathi rice.
BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani
Aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani topped with specially curried tender boneless chicken.
Royyala Iguru
Egg Biryani
Special Veg-Biryani topped with Fried Boiled Eggs.
BNB Boneless Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice slow cooked together with Boneless Chicken marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
Ambur Chicken Biryani
Raju Gari Kodi Pulav
Thalpakatti Chettinad Goat Biryani
Basmathi rice cooked with Goat-in bone and special spices in thalapakatti style(Chef's Special).
Extras
Breadz Basket
Plain Naan
Leavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Butter Naan
Leavened white floured flat bread baked in oven and lightly buttered.
Garlic Naan
Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh garlic & coriander & baked in Tandoor.
Onion Kulcha
Leavened soft white bread stuffed with finely chopped onions & baked in Tandoor.
Panner Kulcha
Leavened white soft Breads Stuffed With grated and spiced cottage cheese, onions and coriander.
Tandoori Roti
Unleavened Whole Wheat Bread baked in Tandoor.
Malabar Paratha(3pcs)
Multi-layered fluffy white floured bread made on grill.
Breadz Basket
Assorted Breadz: Butter naan, Garlic naan and Tandoori roti.
Roasted Papad
Oven Roasted desi papad
Masala Papad
Oven roasted papad topped with onion, tomato and spices
Cheese Naan
Leavened white flat bread stuffed with cream cheese
Cheesy Garlic Naan
Leavened white flat bread stuffed with cream cheese and topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Kashmiri Naan
leavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, dates and baked in tandoor clay oven.
Desserts
Kurbhani ka Meetha
Authentic Hyderabadi sweet with stewed apricots
Apricot delight
Bread and milk pudding garnished with koya, nuts and saffron.
Rasmalai
Unique Bengali sweet made from milk
Gulaab Jamun
Golden fried milk based dumplings and soaked in flavored sugar syrup.
Mango Fruit custard with ice cream
Double ka Meetha
A Hyderabadi-style dessert made using hot crisp fried roundels of bread, soaked in saffron and cardamom, flavored syrup, topped with reduced milk (rabdi)
Kids Menu
Kashmiri Naan
Leavened white flour bread stuffed with fruits and nuts
Cheese Dosa (KIDS)
Dosa spread with cheese.
Tandoor Chicken Fingers
Streaks of Boneless chicken marinated with mild spices and cooked in tandoor. Served with Garden Veggies
Cheese Naan
Popcorn Chicken
