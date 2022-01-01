Main picView gallery

1207 Lexington Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10028

SALATIM

selection of five salatim, comes with assorted bread basket

SALATIM

$20.00

zaatar olive oil, Moroccan cured olives, mixed pickles, matbucha, tahini

COLD MEZZE

HUMMUS

$12.00

chickpea, tahini & olive oil dip

BABA GHANOUSH

$15.00

roasted eggplant & tahini dip

MUHAMMARA

$15.00

spicy roasted red pepper dip with walnuts & pomegranate molasses

MOUSSAKA

$14.00

eggplant and tomato ragout with pepper, chickpea, mint

TABBOULEH

$15.00

chopped salad with parsley, mint, bulgur, tomato, onion

FATTOUSH

$15.00

vegetable salad, toasted pita, sumac, pomegranate

SABICH SALAD

$15.00

grilled eggplant, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, Jerusalem salad, tahini, jalapeño-cilantro sauce

HOT MEZZE

FALAFEL

$12.00

chickpea & herbs fritters

BATATA HARRA

$12.00

sautéed potato cubes, Aleppo pepper, lemon juice, garlic, cilantro

YABRA

$14.00

grape leaves filled with minced beef & rice

BAKED KIBBEH

$18.00

spiced beef & bulgur crust layers, filled with sautéed beef, onion, pine nuts

ZAATAR CHICKEN

$18.00

boneless chicken thighs, zaatar, preserved lemon paste

SCHNITZEL TENDERS

$16.00

dukkah-crusted chicken cutlets

BEEF ARAYES

$12.00

oven toasted pita & beef kofta with tomato & onion paste

SAYADIEH

$18.00

cumin dusted branzino, fragrant basmati rice cooked in caramelized onions & fish broth

SAMKE HARRA

$18.00

whole brailed branzino, cooked in spicy citrus-walnut sauce, pine nut relish

STEAK BATATA

$18.00

sautéed beef, lemon pomegranate sauce, potatoes

CAULIFLOWER TAHINI

$14.00

pan-seared hawaij spiced cauliflower in tahini

SOUPS

YEMENITE MEAT SOUP

$22.00

braised flanked ribs in hawaij spiced broth

LENTIL PUMPKIN SOUP

$12.00

cumin dusted with pita chips

TACOS ÁRABES

pueblo specialty in pita, price per taco

STEAK SHAWARMA TACO

$12.00

shawarma marinated steak with smoked tahini, parsley, onion

SUMAC CHICKEN TACO

$10.00

pulled chicken with sumac, olive oil, poached onion, pine nuts

FISH CHERMOULA TACO

$10.00

baked branzino with North African parsley & cilantro salsa

ON A BUN

challah bun, served with fries or one salatim

BURGER

$22.00

beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, BIS sauce

SUJUK SLOPPY JOE

$22.00

Armenian style ground beef, tomato sauce

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$22.00

dukkah-crusted chicken cutlets, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato

LAFFA

artisan-crafted pita style roll, served with fries or one salatim

KOFTA KEBAB LAFFA

$20.00

minced beef & herbs, pepper spread, hummus, tomato, sumac onion, pickled cucumber

CHICKEN SHAWARMA LAFFA

$22.00

chicken strips, garlic whip, pickled cucumber, lettuce

FALAFEL LAFFA

$18.00

chickpea & herbs fritters, tomato, parsley, pickled turnips, tahini

MIXED GRILL

served with rice & roasted root vegetables, price per skewer

MIXED GRILL

choice of shish tawook (charbroiled marinated chicken breast), steak kebab (charbroiled marinated steak), kofta kebab (charbroiled minced beef & herbs)

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

with sea salt

LEBANESE RICE

$7.00

basmati rice with vermicelli

ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES

$8.00

carrots, parsnips, onions, brussels sprouts

ZAATAR OLIVE OIL

$8.00

blend of zaatar & olive oil dip

MOROCCAN CURED OLIVES

$8.00

cured black olives

MIXED PICKLES

$8.00

pickled turnips, cucumber, onions, grape tomatoes

MATBUCHA

$8.00

spicy tomato and roasted bell pepper dip with garlic & chili pepper

TAHINI

$8.00

blend of sesame paste & lemon juice

SWEET BITES

MAHALABIA

$10.00

dairy-free sweet pudding with rose water & nuts

LITTLE TAHINIS

$12.00

chocolate-tahini dip, grape syrup-tahini dip, halawa

MASFOUF

$12.00

sweet couscous with dried fruits & nuts

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$10.00

COLD DRINKS

ACQUA PANNA

$5.00

S. PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$3.50+

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

LEMONADE

$4.50

COKE

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DIET SPRITE

$3.50

CANADA DRY SELTZER

$3.50

HOT DRINKS

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

FRENCH PRESS

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.50
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
A casual Middle Eastern eatery, serving honest, authentic food in a fun, unpretentious style. Come in and enjoy!

1207 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10028

