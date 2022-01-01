Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biscayne Backyard Barbecue

11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD

North Miami Beach, FL 33161

Smoked Meats by the 1/2 Pound

1/2 Turkey

$11.00

1/2 Brisket

$12.00

1/2 Pulled Pork

$9.00

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

Smoked Meats by the Pound

Turkey

$19.00

Brisket

$21.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Chicken

$18.00

Ribs by the 1/2 Rack

1/2 Baby Back

$13.00

1/2 St. Louis

$12.00

1/2 Sticky Baby Back

$13.00

Ribs by the Full Rack

Baby Back Full

$22.00

St. Louis Full

$21.00

Stick Baby Back Full

$22.00

Signature Dishes

Sm Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Lg Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Catch of the Day (Salmon)

$18.00

Combos

The Sort of Big Combo

$20.00

The Big Combo

$36.00

Sandwiches

Brisket

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Turkey

$14.00

BBQ Backyard Burger

$13.00

Kids Stuff

Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ribs W/ Fries

$8.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Three Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Maple Baked Beans

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Homemade Corn Bread

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day (Cali Flower)

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Snacks

Roasted Chicken Wings

$11.00

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Cream Spinach

$6.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Deserts

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$4.00

Fireman Dereks Pies

$6.00

Specials

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

$7.99 Lunch

$7.99

Fountain Drinks

Fontain

$3.00

House Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.00

House Brewed Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Dr. Browns

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cream

$3.00

Diet Cream

$3.00

Draft

Jai Alai

$6.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Funky Buddah

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

BudLight

$4.00

Bottles

Presidente

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Wine

Red

Catering Price

Donald Khan Catering

$285.00

A/C Ribs by the 1/2 Rack

1/2 St. Louis

$10.00

1/2 Baby Back

$11.00

1/2 Sticky Baby Back

$11.00

A/C Ribs by the Full Rack

Full Baby Back

$20.00

Full St. Louis

$19.00

Full Sticky Baby

$20.00

A/C Smoked Meats 1/2

1/2 Beef Brisket

$12.00

1/2 Pulled Pork

$9.00

1/2 turkey

$11.00

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

A/C Smoked Meats lb

lb Brisket

$21.00

lb Pulled Pork

$15.00

lb Turkey

$19.00

Whole Chicken

$18.00

A/C Sides Pint

Pt Cole Slaw

$6.00

Pt Maple Baked Beans

$6.00

Pt Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.00

A/C Sides Quart

Qt Cole Slaw

$10.00

Qt Maple Baked Beans

$10.00

Qt Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach, FL 33161

Gallery
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue image
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue image

