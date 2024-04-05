Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Biscottis 3556 St Johns Ave

1,605 Reviews

$$

3556 St Johns Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Wrap
Skirt Steak Salad
Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Soup

Cafe Bites

Mozzarella Bruschetta

$13.00

baked bread filled with fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil and pine nuts

Crab and Artichoke Fondue

$13.50

baked au gratin, served with focaccia crisps

Mediterranean Mezze Trio

$12.00

marinated tomatoes, house-made black bean hummus and vegetable tabbouleh

Grilled Brie

$13.50

roasted garlic, sour cherry preserves and fresh bread

Tempura Battered Fish Fingers

$12.50

napa cabbage slaw, sweet chili-garlic-cilantro dipping sauce

Chicken Satay

$13.50

chargrilled chicken skewers with peanut-scallion pesto and red chili sauce

1 Cheese Plate

$10.00

local honeycomb, malted mustard and toast points

2 Cheese Plate

$14.00

3 Cheese Plate

$18.00

4 Cheese Plate

$22.00

Soups

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Soup

$4.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

chili croutons, parmesan cheese

Field Greens Salad

$7.00+

fresh basil, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

TMB Salad

$14.00

marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil over field greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Biscottis Mandarin Salad

$14.00

smoked turkey, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.00

house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

warm pumpkin seed crusted goat cheese medallions, fresh berries, red onion on field greens with raspberry vinaigrette

Skirt Steak Salad

$16.00

marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

citrus-marinated shrimp, vocado, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lemon zest on field greens with green goddess dressing

Roasted Salmon Salad

$16.00

crispy shiitake, red onion, warm lentils + bacon, marinated tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette

Full Pasta Salad

$10.00

Half TMB Salad

$7.50

Half Mandarin Salad

$7.00

Half Thai Salad

$7.50

Half Goat Cheese Salad

$7.50

Half Shrimp Salad

$7.50

Half Pasta Salad

$5.00

Pizzas

Ortega Signature Pizza

$14.00

marinated tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil

Wild Mushroom + Spanish Chorizo Pizza

$14.00

porcini roasted mushrooms, crumbled chorizo sausage, wilted spinach, roasted garlic, asiago cheese + mozzarella

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$17.00

pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla

Meatloaf

$15.00

served open face on a slice of focaccia bread with apricot marinara and mozzarella

Cowford Ground Burger

$17.00

smoked cheddar, field greens, marinated tomatoes + garlic aioli on brioche

Turkey Burger

$14.00

house-made black bean hummus, vegetable tabbouleh and marinated tomatoes on focaccia roll

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

house-made corned beef, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marbled rye

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

smoked cheddar, field greens, marinated tomatoes + garlic aioli on ciabatta

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

marinated tomatoes, provolone, mayonnaise + mustard, sprouts on ciabatta

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.50

carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta

Vegetarian "Meatball" Hoagie

$14.00

House Made Mushroom and Lentil "Meatballs" with marinara, sharp provolone, and parmigiana

Sides

Small French Fry

$4.00

Large French Fry

$6.00

Small Sweet Fry

$4.00

Large Sweet Fry

$6.00

Goat Cheese Medallion

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Limonata Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Large

$6.00

Pellegrino Small

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tropical Tea

$3.00

Water

Gallon of Tea

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Albarino

Terros Gauda Glass

$12.00

Terros Gauda Bottle

$48.00

Bordeaux Blanc

Bordeaux Blanc Gls

$8.00

Bordeaux Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Dolcetto

Vietti- Btl

$62.00

Malbec

The SHOW Glass

$8.00

The SHOW BTL

$32.00

Merlot

Decoy Glass

$12.00

Decoy Bottle

$48.00

Rombauer Red- Btl

$70.00

Moscato

Menage a Trois

$7.00

Menage a Trois- Btl

$32.00

Petit Syrah

Petite Petit Glass

$12.00

Petite Petit Bottle

$48.00

Pinot Grigio

La Fiera Glass

$8.00

La Fiera Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott Glass

$10.00

Joel Gott Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir

Ken Wright Glass

$12.00

Ken Wright Bottle

$48.00

Seaglass Glass

$9.00

Seaglass Bottle

$36.00

Talbott Kali Hart- Btl

$52.00

Crossbarn Red- Btl

$56.00

Domaine Serene- Btl

$90.00

Belle Glos

$82.00

Port

Sandeman Port

$9.00Out of stock

Red Blend

Orin Swift Machete- Btl

$82.00

Sangiovese Blend Glass

$10.00

Sangiovese Blend BTL

$40.00

Fontenille Rouge Blend Glass

$7.00

Fontenille Rouge Blend BTL

$28.00

Chateau Lassegue Grand Cru

$108.00

Prisoner Unshackled

$9.00

Prisoner Unshackled BTL

$36.00

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00

Riesling

Schmitt Sohne Glass

$9.00

Schmitt Sohne Bottle

$36.00

Rose

La Charmel Glass

$9.00

La Charmel Bottle

$36.00

Sancerre

Jean-Jaques Auchere

$15.00

Jean- Jaques Auchere BTL

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Whitehaven Glass

$10.00

Whitehaven Bottle

$40.00

Matthew Fritz Glass

$11.00

Mathew Fritz Bottle

$44.00

Pahlmeyer JAYSON

$62.00

Sparkling/ Mimosas

Bellafina Glass

$10.00

Bellafina Bottle

$40.00

Castellar Cava Glass

$9.00

Castellar Cava Bottle

$36.00

Lucien Glass

$10.00

Lucien Bottle

$40.00

Francois Brut Btl

$36.00

Schramsberg Brut Btl

$80.00

Schramsberg Rose Btl

$84.00

Veuve Cliquot Glass

$19.00

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$95.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Poinsettia

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Vinho Verde

Costa Do Sol Gls

$6.00

Costa Dol Sol Btl

$24.00

White Sangria

White Sangria

$8.00

Zinfandel

7 Deadly Zins

$8.00

7 Deadly - Btl

$32.00

Rattlesnake- Btl

$68.00

Kids Menu

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Grilled Salmon with Vegetable

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.00

Plain Noodles with Butter

Kids Marinara Pasta

$9.00

Noodles with Marinara Sauce

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Noodles Tossed in Homemade Alfredo

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Three Chicken Tenders and Plain Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Open-Faced Grilled Cheese

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

A staple of the Avondale/Riverside dining district, Biscottis is a small bistro-style restaurant and bar specializing in eclectic American cuisine infused with Southern charm, craft cocktails, and some of the best desserts Jacksonville has to offer!

Website

Location

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

