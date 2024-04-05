American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Biscottis 3556 St Johns Ave
1,605 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
A staple of the Avondale/Riverside dining district, Biscottis is a small bistro-style restaurant and bar specializing in eclectic American cuisine infused with Southern charm, craft cocktails, and some of the best desserts Jacksonville has to offer!
Location
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
4.5 • 24
3564 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurant
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
4.6 • 846
1671 Atlantic Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant