Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY

1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110

South Jordan, UT 84095

Paneer Puff
Mixed Fruit Cake Slice
Chocolate Almond Swiss Roll

CAKE SLICES

Butterscotch Cake Slice

Butterscotch Cake Slice

$5.40

A chunky, spunky delightful nougat and caramel cake slice - just like grandma used to make.

Black Forest Cake Slice

Black Forest Cake Slice

$5.40

A Biscotts favorite! A moist, chocolate cake, layered and decorated with a light whipped cream and finished with dark chocolate shavings and luscious cherries.

Mixed Fruit Cake Slice

Mixed Fruit Cake Slice

$5.40

Soft layers of vanilla cake layered with rich whipped cream, sweet berries and mixed fruit.

Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.40

If you love coffee, this one’s for you. If you’ve never had coffee, here’s your chance in a cake form!

Mango Cake Slice

Mango Cake Slice

$5.40

Layers of vanilla sponge cake, each soaked with mango syrup and imported alphonso mango puree, coated with mango glaze, decorated with an assortment of glazed exotic fresh fruits and berries.

Dark Chocolate Cake Slice

Dark Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.40

Dream Dark Chocolate- a big bite of rich chocolate layered cake under a creamy chocolate ganache.

Pistachio Cake Slice

Pistachio Cake Slice

$5.40

A fan favorite, this cake will make you want more of the earthy crunchy pistachio flavors. You'll be wondering why you didn’t try this sooner.

Black Forest Slice (EGGLESS)

Black Forest Slice (EGGLESS)

$6.60

Eggless version of our classic black forest cake topped with fresh cream, chocolate and cherries.

Red velvet Slice (EGGLESS)

Red velvet Slice (EGGLESS)

$6.60

Biscotts take on the classic red velvet cake filled & finished with an airy cream cheese frosting and decorated with chocolate curls and red velvet crumbs.

CELEBRATION CAKES

9" Round Cake

9" Round Cake

$54.00

CHAI & TEA

Biscotts Signature Chai

$5.70+

Rich Creamy Drink of Spiced Black Tea, Milk and Sweetner

Mumbai Bazzar Chai

$5.70+

Classic Chai, with a little more Kick

Caramel Chai

$5.70+

Our Signature chai, with a Caramel Twist

Chocolate Chai

$5.70+

Our Signature chai, with a Chocolate Twist

Masala Chai

$5.70+

Traditional Indian Style Chai

Cinnamon Plum (Botanical/Herbal)

$4.50

English Breakfast (Black)

$4.50

Earl Grey Lavender (Black)

$4.50

Jade Cloud (Green)

$4.50

Chammomile (Botanical/Herbal)

$4.50

Maghreb Mint (green)

$4.50

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.90+

Espresso Shot (2 Shots)

$3.90

Americano

$3.90+

Espresso & Water

Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam

Mocha

$6.60+

Espresso, Chocolate Steamed milk & Foam

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Espresso, Steamed & Frothed Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$4.80+

Madras Filter Kaapi

$5.40

Cold brew

$5.40+

White Mocha

$6.60+

COOKIES

Cookies - 4 Piece

Cookies - 4 Piece

$3.60

Our popular tea cookies that have the perfect bite and decadence.

Cookies - 1 Piece

$0.90

Coconut Macaroon - 1 Piece

$1.20

Coconut Macaroon - 4 Piece

$4.20

COZY DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

$5.10+

Steamer

$5.10+

FOOD

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Croissanwich

$9.00

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Scrampled Eggs, Toasted on a Croissant

Caprese

$10.80

Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Vegetables & Tomato, Served on a Tuscan Roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.20

Italian

$11.40

Roasted Chicken

$10.80

Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Vegetables & Tomato, Served on a Tuscan Roll

Granola Bowls

$7.80

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES

Island Dream

$7.80

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice

Berry Breeze

$7.80

Strawberries, Mixed Berries, Banana & Apple Juice

Green Belt

$7.80

Spinach, Pineapple, Peaches, Mango, Lime Juice & Orange Juice

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.40

Chocolate Protein Mix, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk

MERCHANDISE

Biscotts Mug

$24.00

Include first Drink FREE, 10% off Future Purchases

PUFFS

Vegetable Puff

Vegetable Puff

$5.40

Roated Carrots, Potatos & Peas Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry

Paneer Puff

Paneer Puff

$5.40

Curried Paneer Cheese & Onion Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry

Egg Puff

Egg Puff

$5.40

Curried Onion & Hard Boiled Egg Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry

Chicken Tikka Puff

Chicken Tikka Puff

$5.40

Savory Chicken Tikka Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry

Spicy Chili Chicken Puff

Spicy Chili Chicken Puff

$5.40

Spicy Chili Peppers & Chicken Wrapped & Baked in Buttery Flaky Puff Pastry

SMALL TREATS

Cake pop

$3.00

Chocolate or Vanilla cake pop in fun seasonal colors.

Dipped Oreo Pop

$3.00
Macaron

Macaron

$3.00

Chocolate, Raspberry, Pistachio, Lemon

SPECIALITY DESSERTS

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$8.40

Fresh, colorful, and bursting with juicy fruit, rich pastry cream, a deliciously sweet pastry crust, this dessert is a must try.

Chocolate Almond Swiss Roll

Chocolate Almond Swiss Roll

$7.20

Decadent chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate ganache with a hint of almond.

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$6.60

Thin layers of our vanilla cake, soaked with coffee syrup followed by a mascarpone cream, finished with a ring of lady fingers and hand shaved dark chocolate.

Nutella Éclair

Nutella Éclair

$5.40

An airy pastry shell with rich chocolate hazlenut pastry cream filling

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

Pomegranate Swiss Roll

$7.74

Gingerbread Cheesecake

$7.74

Cranberry Tart

$7.74

Blueberry Cream Puff

$7.74

Fruit Cake

$9.59

Cake Pops

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.

1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110, South Jordan, UT 84095

