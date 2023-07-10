Main picView gallery

BIX- SUGARHOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

479 E 2100 S

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery & Cafe

Location

479 E 2100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 2,768
479 E 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Moochie's - 2121
orange starNo Reviews
2121 South State Street South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Tap Room - Utah
orange star4.4 • 288
2021 S Windsor St Ste A Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
SugarHouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
880 E 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2148 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House
orange star4.6 • 399
2030 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SALT LAKE CITY

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SALT LAKE CITY
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston