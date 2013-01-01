Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

Biscuit Belly Colonial Gardens

94 Reviews

$$

5207 New Cut Rd

Louisville, KY 40214

Order Again

Limited Edition

Pumpkin Bonuts

$7.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.50

For The Table

Bonuts

Bonuts

$7.00

Biscuit doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, and bourbon cream icing dipping sauce.

Loaded Breakfast Tots

Loaded Breakfast Tots

$8.00

Sausage, bacon & cheddar stuffed tater tots with maple aioli.

Pancake Corndogs

Pancake Corndogs

$8.50

Sausage links dunked in pancake batter and served with maple aioli.

Gravy Train

Gravy Train

$9.00

Mini Biscuits and samples of our goetta, mushroom, and hot brown gravies, or sub one for chocolate gravy.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50

Fried green tomatoes breaded and fried, served with house ranch

The S’mores

The S’mores

$9.50Out of stock

Open-faced biscuit, marshmallow, graham crumbles, chocolate gravy.

Biscuit Sandwiches

The Rockwell

The Rockwell

$11.00

Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy.

Fire In Your Belly

Fire In Your Belly

$11.00

Fried chicken, Nashville hot mayo, Pop's pickles, and cheddar.

Mama’s Boy

Mama’s Boy

$11.00Out of stock

Fried chicken, roasted jalapeno pimento cheese, Pop's pickles, fried green tomato.

The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T.

$11.00

Fried chicken, sweet pepper jelly, goat cheese.

Basic Biscuit

Basic Biscuit

$8.75

Over easy egg, cheddar and your choice of bacon OR sausage. Fried chicken, smoked turkey or smoked brisket (+2)

The Rockwell Supreme

The Rockwell Supreme

$13.00

Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, over easy egg and bacon.

The Love Shack

The Love Shack

$10.00Out of stock

Brie, honey, berry jam, and candied pecans.

Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$19.00

fried chicken, sausage, bacon, smoked brisket, cheddar, mushroom gravy, and an over easy egg.

Brisket Biscuit

Brisket Biscuit

$13.50

House smoked brisket, Alabama white barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, and crunchy cabbage slaw.

Edgy Veggie

Edgy Veggie

$9.50

Fried green tomato, mushroom gravy, cheddar, and an over easy egg. Add Tofu (+2)

The Boozy Bird

$9.00
Biscuit Bennie

Biscuit Bennie

$14.50

brisket, poached eggs, smoked gouda mornay, cherry tomatoes, and poblano tomato sauce.

Biscuits And Gravy

The Go Goetta

The Go Goetta

$10.00

Goetta sausage gravy over two large biscuits - Add an egg topper (+1.5)

The Boomer

The Boomer

$11.00

Mushroom gravy with crispy mushroom toppers.

Hot Brown

Hot Brown

$13.00

House smoked turkey, smoked gouda mornay, bacon, roasted tomato.

More to Love

Short Stack Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$9.00

With whipped, maple, berries and two pieces of bacon.

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$8.50

Biscuit style french toast with berry jam, whip, berries and maple syrup.

Belly Board

Belly Board

$11.00

Sausage Links, two eggs your way, a biscuit with jam and hash browns.

Praline Parfait

Praline Parfait

$6.50

Creamy vanilla yogurt with fresh berries, berry jam, topped with praline bits

The Side Hustle

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Naked Biscuit

$3.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.50
Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$4.00
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$4.50
2 Eggs Your Way

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50
Naked Hash Browns

Naked Hash Browns

$4.00
Side Tots

Side Tots

$4.00

Small Side Gravy

For The Kiddos

Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$6.50
Mini Biscuits, Jam, and Scrambled Egg

Mini Biscuits, Jam, and Scrambled Egg

$6.50
Kids Corndog and Fruit

Kids Corndog and Fruit

$6.50

1 pancake corndog and a side of fruit

Drinks

Simply Orange

Simply Orange

$2.50
Tea

Tea

$2.50
Soda

Soda

$2.80
Chocolate Milk Bottle

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.50
Milk Bottle

Milk Bottle

$2.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

But First, Coffee

Hot Drip

Hot Drip

$2.90
Decaf

Decaf

$2.90

An exclusive blend for Biscuit Belly by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

House brewed Cold Brew with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Latte ­

Latte ­

$4.50

Latte (espresso + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Mocha (espresso + steamed milk + chocolate) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY), topped with whip

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino (espresso + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Americano (espresso + water) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Hot Chai Tea Latte (chai + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced chai tea latte (chai tea + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)

Cinnamocha

Cinnamocha

$6.00

mocha with cinnamon, vanilla, whipped cream.

Praline Mocha

Praline Mocha

$6.00

Mocha with caramel and praline crumble.

JOE TO GO

$25.00

Breakfast Cocktails

Kentucky Coffee

Kentucky Coffee

$9.00Out of stock
Rumchata Latte

Rumchata Latte

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50
Maple Old Fashioned

Maple Old Fashioned

$9.00Out of stock

Biscuit Belly select bourbon, maple, angostura bitters, cherry

Top Shelf Mimosa

Top Shelf Mimosa

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50
Dark And Spicy Mary

Dark And Spicy Mary

$10.50

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

Liquor

2 oz Bourbon

$4.00

2 oz Bourbon Cream

$4.00

2 oz Vodka

$4.00

2 oz Top Shelf Vodka

$5.00

2 oz Orange Liqueur

$4.00

2 oz Rumchata

$4.00

Merch

NAVY T-Shirt

$18.00

MUSTARD T-Shirt

$18.00

TEAL T-Shirt

$18.00

Coral T-Shirt

$18.00

Insulated Camp Mug

$20.00

Ceramic Campfire Mug

$10.00

Glass Soda Can

$8.00

Belly Pickles

$7.00

BB Coffee Beans

$14.00

Long Sleeved Shirts

$15.00

BB Shot Glass

$3.00

BB Hat

$15.00

Boxed Lunches

Biscuit Sandwich Boxes

$12.50

Bundles

Biscuit and Gravy Bar

$80.00

Chicken Biscuit Bundle

$6.00

Bakers Dozen

$29.99

Damn Good Add Ons

Sausage Links

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$40.00

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Side Hustles

Fruit Bowl

$29.99

Loaded Breakfast Tots

$29.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$24.99

Sauce

$9.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Bonuts

$19.99

Beverages

Heine Brothers' Belly Blend Coffee

$22.00

Gallon Orange Juice

$10.00

Limited Edition

For The Table

Biscuit Sandwiches

Biscuits And Gravy

More To Love

For The Kiddos

The Side Hustle

But First, Coffee

Drinks

Breakfast Cocktails

Limited Edition

For The Table

Biscuit Sandwiches

Biscuits And Gravy

More to Love

For the Kiddos

The Side Hustle

Drinks

But First, Coffee

