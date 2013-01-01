- Home
Biscuit Belly Colonial Gardens
94 Reviews
$$
5207 New Cut Rd
Louisville, KY 40214
Order Again
Limited Edition
For The Table
Bonuts
Biscuit doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, and bourbon cream icing dipping sauce.
Loaded Breakfast Tots
Sausage, bacon & cheddar stuffed tater tots with maple aioli.
Pancake Corndogs
Sausage links dunked in pancake batter and served with maple aioli.
Gravy Train
Mini Biscuits and samples of our goetta, mushroom, and hot brown gravies, or sub one for chocolate gravy.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes breaded and fried, served with house ranch
The S’mores
Open-faced biscuit, marshmallow, graham crumbles, chocolate gravy.
Biscuit Sandwiches
The Rockwell
Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy.
Fire In Your Belly
Fried chicken, Nashville hot mayo, Pop's pickles, and cheddar.
Mama’s Boy
Fried chicken, roasted jalapeno pimento cheese, Pop's pickles, fried green tomato.
The G.O.A.T.
Fried chicken, sweet pepper jelly, goat cheese.
Basic Biscuit
Over easy egg, cheddar and your choice of bacon OR sausage. Fried chicken, smoked turkey or smoked brisket (+2)
The Rockwell Supreme
Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, over easy egg and bacon.
The Love Shack
Brie, honey, berry jam, and candied pecans.
Belly Buster
fried chicken, sausage, bacon, smoked brisket, cheddar, mushroom gravy, and an over easy egg.
Brisket Biscuit
House smoked brisket, Alabama white barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, and crunchy cabbage slaw.
Edgy Veggie
Fried green tomato, mushroom gravy, cheddar, and an over easy egg. Add Tofu (+2)
The Boozy Bird
Biscuit Bennie
brisket, poached eggs, smoked gouda mornay, cherry tomatoes, and poblano tomato sauce.
Biscuits And Gravy
More to Love
Short Stack Pancakes
With whipped, maple, berries and two pieces of bacon.
The Frenchie
Biscuit style french toast with berry jam, whip, berries and maple syrup.
Belly Board
Sausage Links, two eggs your way, a biscuit with jam and hash browns.
Praline Parfait
Creamy vanilla yogurt with fresh berries, berry jam, topped with praline bits
The Side Hustle
For The Kiddos
Drinks
But First, Coffee
Hot Drip
Decaf
An exclusive blend for Biscuit Belly by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Cold Brew
House brewed Cold Brew with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Latte
Latte (espresso + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Mocha
Mocha (espresso + steamed milk + chocolate) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY), topped with whip
Cappuccino
Cappuccino (espresso + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Americano
Americano (espresso + water) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Hot Chai Tea Latte
Hot Chai Tea Latte (chai + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Iced chai tea latte (chai tea + steamed milk) with our exclusive Belly Blend by Heine Brothers' coffee (Louisville, KY)
Cinnamocha
mocha with cinnamon, vanilla, whipped cream.
Praline Mocha
Mocha with caramel and praline crumble.
JOE TO GO
Breakfast Cocktails
