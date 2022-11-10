A map showing the location of Biscuit Head - Church St 823 S Church St Ste CView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Juice & Smoothies

Biscuit Head - Church St 823 S Church St Ste C

review star

No reviews yet

823 S Church St Ste C

Greenville, SC 29601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Sandwich
Full Breakfast
Biscuit and

Basics

Regular Biscuit

Regular Biscuit

$3.00
GF and Vegan Biscuit

GF and Vegan Biscuit

$4.00
Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit with your choice of gravy

Biscuits

Biscuit and

Biscuit and

$6.00

Biscuit with a choice of one side (Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$7.00

Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)

Half Breakfast

$8.00

Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit

Full Breakfast

Full Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit

Pulled Pork Biscuit

Pulled Pork Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with fried green tomato, brie, tomato, two poached eggs, and smoked tomato hollandaise

Country Ham Biscuit

Country Ham Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with country ham, fried green tomato, cheesy egg, and a side of red eye gravy

Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit

Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg

The Greenvillian

The Greenvillian

$11.00

A biscuit with country fried pork steak and jalapeño cream cheese topped with bacon gravy, a sunny side egg, and pickled jalapeño.

Filthy Animal

Filthy Animal

$14.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy

Asheville Benedict

Asheville Benedict

$11.00

Biscuit with smoked tomato cream cheese, fresh tomato, marinated artichokes, kale salad, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Fried Bologna Benedict

Fried Bologna Benedict

$12.00

Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, dijonnaise, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon hollandaise

Southern Scramble

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs, pimento cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, and tomato with a biscuit. Add a protein +$2

Side Plate

$11.00

Your choice of any three sides

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

one egg cooked your way

2 Eggs

$3.00

two eggs cooked your way

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.50

Sriracha Slaw

$3.50

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Grits with Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese

Coconut Collards

$3.50

creamy collards stewed with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, and island spices

Home Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Home fries smothered in house gravy, bacon crumbles, and scallions

Kale Salad

$3.50

baby kale and arugula tossed in homemade sundried tomato vinaigrette, topped with marinated artichoke and sun dried tomatoes

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Banana, orange slices, strawberries, and grapes

Bacon

$4.50

Four slices of thick cut, smokey bacon

Country Ham

$4.50

Salty, aged ham from Goodnight Brothers

Fried Chicken

$4.50

Chicken thigh brined in mimosas and spices, fried up crispy

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Sriracha Maple Sausage

$4.50

Homemade sausage seasoned lightly with sriracha hot sauce and maple syrup

Fried Bologna

$4.50

Veggie Sausage Patty

$4.50

Vegan sausage patty made by Molly's Kitchen

Gravy Side

$4.00

1/2 side Gravy

$2.00

Sweet Stuff

Biscuit Donuts

Biscuit Donuts

$7.00

tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd

Biscuit French Toast

$7.00

served with powdered sugar and maple syrup

Nutella Elvis

Nutella Elvis

$8.00

biscuit smothered in warm nutella, bananas, and bacon

Beverages

Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

Cappucino

$3.75

two shots espresso, steamed milk and foam

Latte

$4.50

two shots espresso and steamed milk

Carmoolita Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, and Looking Glass Creamery Cow's milk caramel

Maple Bacon Latte

$5.00

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, real maple syrup, garnished with crispy bacon

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, lavender syrup, and clover honey

Nutella Mocha

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, nutella and hazelnut

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

steamed milk and chocolate sauce

2 Leaves and a Bud Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Appalachai

$5.00

steamed local chai made with organic ingredients

Smore's Latte

Smore's Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate topped with marshmallows and graham crackers

Iced Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

Iced Appalachai

$5.00

Iced local chai made with organic ingredients

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Alcohol Kits

Truly Hard Seltzer Kit

Truly Hard Seltzer Kit

$20.00

12 pack of truly hard seltzers. Flavors will change depending on whats in stock.

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Bottle of champagne with your choice of large fresh squeezed orange juice or grapefruit juice

Meal Kits

Fried Chicken Brunch Box

$45.00

six buttermilk biscuits, eight pieces of fried chicken, large side of house gravy, large side of sriracha slaw, bottle of hot sauce

Retail

Cookbook

Cookbook

$25.00
Patches

Patches

$3.00
Spicewalla

Spicewalla

$18.00
Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$40.00+
Jars of Jam

Jars of Jam

Bottles Hot Sauce

Bottles Hot Sauce

Biscuit Mixes

Biscuit Mixes

Hats

Hats

Dang Mug

Dang Mug

$7.00
Travel Cup

Travel Cup

$20.00Out of stock

Catering

CAT Classic Sand

$6.50

CAT Biscuit and

$5.50

CAT Biscuits & Jam

$22.00

CAT GF Biscuits +Jam

$27.00

CAT Biscuit

$3.00

CAT GF Biscuit

$4.00

CAT Scramble

$40.00

CAT Scrambled Eggs

$30.00

CAT Fried Chicken

$40.00

CAT Pulled Pork/Slaw

$45.00

CAT Sriracha Sausage

$35.00

CAT Veggie Sausage

$40.00

CAT Fried Green Tom

$35.00

CAT Potatoes w/ Scallions

$30.00

CAT Bacon

$40.00

CAT Grits

$35.00

CAT Pimento Cheese

$12.00

CAT Collard Greens

$10.00

CAT Slaw

$10.00

CAT Gravy

$10.00

CAT French Toast

$35.00

CAT Donuts

$30.00

CAT Mimosa

$25.00

CAT Tea

$10.00

CAT Lemonade

$12.00

CAT Iced Chai

$35.00

CAT Orange Juice

$30.00

CAT Boxed Coffee

$25.00

Cutlery/Plate

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Mac's Speed Shop - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
930 south main street greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 - 25 College Street GREENVILLE, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers - Greenville (South Main)
orange starNo Reviews
1 South Main St. Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Fork and Plough
orange starNo Reviews
1629 E. North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston