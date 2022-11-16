Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
1994 Hendersonville Rd

2,104 Reviews

$$

1994 Hendersonville Rd

Asheville, NC 28803

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Sandwich
Biscuit and Gravy
Full Breakfast

Basics

Regular Biscuit

Regular Biscuit

$3.00
GF and Vegan Biscuit

GF and Vegan Biscuit

$4.00
Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit with your choice of gravy

Biscuits

Biscuit and

Biscuit and

$6.00

Biscuit with a choice of one side (Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$7.00

Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)

Half Breakfast

$8.00

Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit

Full Breakfast

Full Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit

Pulled Pork Biscuit

Pulled Pork Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with fried green tomato, brie, tomato, two poached eggs, and smoked tomato hollandaise

Country Ham Biscuit

Country Ham Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with country ham, fried green tomato, cheesy egg, and a side of red eye gravy

Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit

Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg

Filthy Animal

Filthy Animal

$14.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy

Asheville Benedict

Asheville Benedict

$11.00

Biscuit with smoked tomato cream cheese, fresh tomato, marinated artichokes, kale salad, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Fried Bologna Benedict

Fried Bologna Benedict

$12.00

Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, dijonnaise, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon hollandaise

Southern Scramble

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs, pimento cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, and tomato with a biscuit. Add a protein +$2

Side Plate

$11.00

Your choice of any three sides

sides

1 Egg

$1.50

one egg cooked your way

2 Eggs

$3.00

two eggs cooked your way

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.50

Coconut Collards

$3.50

creamy collards stewed with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, and island spices

Sriracha Slaw

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Banana, orange slices, strawberries, and grapes

Kale Salad

$3.50

baby kale and arugula tossed in homemade sundried tomato vinaigrette, topped with marinated artichoke and sun dried tomatoes

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Grits with Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese

Home Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Home fries smothered in house gravy, bacon crumbles, and scallions

Bacon

$4.50

Four slices of thick cut, smokey bacon

Country Ham

$4.50

Salty, aged ham from Goodnight Brothers

Fried Chicken

$4.50

Chicken thigh brined in mimosas and spices, fried up crispy

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Sriracha Maple Sausage

$4.50

Homemade sausage seasoned lightly with sriracha hot sauce and maple syrup

Fried Bologna

$4.50

Veggie Sausage Patty

$4.50

Vegan sausage patty made by Molly's Kitchen

Gravy Side

$4.00

Sweet Stuff

Nutella Elvis

Nutella Elvis

$8.00

biscuit smothered in warm nutella, bananas, and bacon

Beverages

Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

2 Leaves and a Bud Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Appalachai

$5.00

steamed local chai made with organic ingredients

Espresso

Cappucino

$3.75

two shots espresso, steamed milk and foam

Latte

$4.50

two shots espresso and steamed milk

Carmoolita Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, and Looking Glass Creamery Cow's milk caramel

Maple Bacon Latte

$5.50

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, real maple syrup, garnished with crispy bacon

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, lavender syrup, and clover honey

Nutella Mocha

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, nutella and hazelnut

Smore's Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate topped with marshmallows and graham crackers

Special Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Iced Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Iced Appalachai

$5.00

Iced local chai made with organic ingredients

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Alcohol Kits

Truly Hard Seltzer

$20.00

12 pack of truly hard seltzers

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Bottle of champagne with your choice of large fresh squeezed orange juice or grapefruit juice

Meal Kits

Fried Chicken Brunch Box

$45.00

six buttermilk biscuits, eight pieces of fried chicken, large side of house gravy, large side of sriracha slaw, bottle of hot sauce

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

Directions

Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd image

