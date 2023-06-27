Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biscuit Bros

1124 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard

Charleston, SC 29407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Biscuits Made From Scratch Daily

Lil Bro

$6.99

Sausage, egg and cheese

Big Bro

$7.99

Sausage, egg, hash brown and cheese

Low Tide

$6.99

Bacon, egg and cheese

High Tide

$7.99

Bacon, egg, hash brown and cheese

Virginian

$6.99

Shaved Virginia ham and melted cheese

Canadian Bacon Hash Brown Egg and Cheese

$7.99

Hillbilly Philly

$8.99

Grilled steak, melted cheese, potato and fried egg

Country Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.99

Cowboy

$7.99

Country ham, egg, hash brown and cheese

Hash Brown and Melted Cheese

$4.99

Kara's Fav

$5.99

Pepperoni and melted cheese

Egg and Melted Cheese

$4.99

Sausage and Mustard

$4.99

Bacon Melted Cheese

$4.99

Mr. T

$7.99

Sausage, bacon, egg and cheese

El Zorro

$7.99

Chorizo egg and melted cheese

Low Country

$8.99

Fried chicken, pimento cheese, pickle

Plain Jane

$3.99

Buttered biscuit with local honey

Country Comfort

$8.99

Country fried steak, gravy and egg biscuit

Fried Apple Biscuit

$4.99

Fried apple Biscuit

South of the Biscuit Breakfast Burritos

Sausage Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce

$6.99

Bacon Home Fries and Cheese Red Sauce

$6.99

Ham Peppers Onions Home Fries Cheese

$6.99

Steak Onions Peppers Home Fries and Melted Cheese

$7.99

Chorizo Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$7.99

Egg Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$5.99

Sausage Bacon Home Fries Cheese Red Sauce

$6.99

Breakfast Platters

Early Riser Classic

$9.99

Two eggs to order, choice of bacon or sausage with a biscuit

Hungryneck

$12.99

Two eggs to order, choice of sausage or bacon, home fries, side of sausage, gravy and a biscuit

Breakfast Bowl

$11.99

Home fries smothered with sausage gravy, two scrambled eggs, bacon and a biscuit

Protein Trio

$10.99

3 eggs to order, bacon and sausage

1 Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$7.50

2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$8.99

2 Pancake Platter

$9.99

Two eggs to order sausage or bacon

Three Pancakes and Syrup

$8.99

Side Items Add On

Sausage Patties (1)

$1.99

Bacon (2 Pieces)

$3.99

Hash Browns (1)

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Biscuit

$3.99

Scrambled Egg

$1.99

Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Pancake (1)

$3.99

Fries

$2.99

Slathered Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Corn Muffin

$5.00

Banana Muffin

$5.00

Coffee Muffin

$5.00

Gooey Cinnamon Roll

Gooey Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch Items After 11 AM

1/4 Lb Smash Burger

$9.99

With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle mustard on a biscuit

Steak and Cheese

$11.99

Served on eight inch sub roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cheddar cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun

Hot Ham Bacon and Cheese

$8.99

With lettuce, tomato, mustard served on sesame bun

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

With blue cheese, lettuce, tomato

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$1.99+

Starry Lemon Lime

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Orange Crush

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99+

Specials

Fried Apple Biscuit

$4.99

Fried apple Biscuit

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serves fresh made from scratch throughout the day biscuits. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1124 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

