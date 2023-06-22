Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Biscuit Lady

review star

No reviews yet

5154 ridge avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

WEEKDAYS

Breakfast Sammies

The Pattie

$9.25

sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jannie

$9.75

bacon, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Susie

$8.50

egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jammie Sammie

The Jammie Sammie

$8.50

peanut butter and jam sammie on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Uptown Girl

The Uptown Girl

$10.50

bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Neighborhood Jawn

The Neighborhood Jawn

$9.75

sausage, egg, and homemade pimento cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

Biscuits

Six Pack of Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack of Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Single Biscuit

$3.75

varieties vary daily

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00Out of stock

two freshly baked homestyle buttermilk biscuits topped generously with our homemade country sausage gravy

Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy

$5.00

traditional country style sausage gravy perfect for pouring over your biscuits or breakfast sammies

Specialty Biscuit

$3.75

Four Pack Specialty

$15.00

Six Pack Specialty

$22.50

Sweet Treats

10oz Jar of Jam

$10.00Out of stock

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

16oz Jar of Jam

$14.00

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

Mini Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Six Pack of Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack of Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack Specialty

$15.00

Six Pack Specialty

$22.50

Honey Butter

$14.00

DRINKS

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

from Pilgrim Roasters

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Matcha

$6.25Out of stock

Rainbow Latte

$5.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our buttery homemade biscuits are baked fresh every morning and they are made with lots of love (and butter). Both of which you will be able to taste with every bite. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5154 ridge avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5154 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Unity Java
orange starNo Reviews
5312 Ridge Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
4901 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
The Landing Cafe - 617 Righters Ferry Rd
orange starNo Reviews
617 Righters Ferry Rd Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View restaurantnext
Lark - 611 Righters Ferry Rd
orange starNo Reviews
611 Righters Ferry Rd Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View restaurantnext
Unity Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 41
5420 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston