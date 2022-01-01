Restaurant header imageView gallery

Son of A Biscuit 221 East Thomas Street

review star

No reviews yet

221 East Thomas Street

Hammond, LA 70401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits
Caramel Iced Coffee
Bae-Ritto

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

$9.75

Buffalo Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Chori-Hongo Dip

$9.75

Mo Honey, Mo Biscuits

$7.00

Brunch

Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles

$12.00

Mutha Clucka Biscuit

$12.00

Berry Good Waffle

$10.00

Chorihash Bowl

$12.00

The Bennys

$12.00

Omelet You Finish

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Bae-Ritto

$12.00

Donut Worry, Be Happy

$11.00

Adora-bowl

$13.00

PB&J Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Pain Perdu

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Plain Waffle

$7.99

Healthy-ish

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Berry Good Salad

$13.00

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Just Wing It

Boneless Wings

$10.99+

Chicken Wings

$13.25+

Between Two Buns

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.95

Hangover Burger

$16.00

Foghorn

$14.95

Kardashi-hen Sandwich

$14.95

Peppa's Grilled Cheese

$14.95

El Cubano

$14.95

Something Else

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.00

Bacon Shrimp Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

SIDES

FRIES

$3.99

TOTS

$3.99

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.99

Side Biscuit

$0.75

Fried Okra

$3.99

Corn Nuggets

$3.99Out of stock

Grits

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

MAC N CHEESE

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

UnSweet Tea

$2.75

Red Creme Soda

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Other

Coffee

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Classic Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.00

Chocolate Iced Coffee

$5.00

Classic Frozen Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Frozen Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Frozen Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Frozen Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Northshores best new Brunch spot!

Location

221 East Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shack's
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Bayou Boudin, Lucky Dogs, Hunt Bros Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
213 East Morris Avenue Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
STREETSIDE MARKET
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Hammond - 108 NW Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
108 NW Railroad Ave Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
One thirteen hospitality LLC - 113 N Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
113 N Oak St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hammond

East of Italy - Hammond
orange star4.4 • 333
620 Palace Drive Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Cena; Hammond
orange star4.9 • 254
123 S Cate Street Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
The Real Deal An American Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 127
2170 Veterans Ave Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hammond
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston