Biscuits and Benedicts 1212 S Florida Ave

1212 S Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803

Order Again

Biscuit Sandwiches

Goodness Gracious

$14.95

Heavens to Betsy

$14.95

Hunky Dorey

$12.95

I Declare

$11.95

Over Yonder

$14.95

Hey Yall

$14.95

Bless Your Heart

$13.95

Hoottenanny

$14.95

Thingamajigger

$15.95

Hilly Billy

$13.95

I Reckon

$14.95

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$13.95

Pecan Bacon Benedict

$14.95

Filet Benedict

$25.95

Avocado Benedict

$13.95

Salmon Benedict

$16.95

Pork Belly Benedict

$15.95

Sausage Benedict

$13.95

Sides

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Impossible Gravy

$3.95

Cream of Spinach

$3.95

Hash Cake

$4.95

Cheesy Grits

$3.95

Fried Chicken

$5.95

Sausage Patty

$5.95

Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Smoked Bacon

$4.95

Single Egg

$2.00

Single Biscuit

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Grapefruit

$3.99

Single plain Waffle

$4.95

Single Waffle

$6.95

Single English muffin

$3.95

Entrees

What in Tarnation

$14.95

Sum Biscuit and Gravy

$8.95

Big For your Britches

$14.95

Skeedaddle

$10.95

Kids

Whippersnapper

$7.95

Knee High

$7.95

Desserts

Darn Tootin

$10.95

What in Samhill

$9.95

Bonuts

$8.95

Jams/Butters

Honey butter

$0.95

Apple Butter

$0.95

Strawberry Jam

Grape Jam

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

OJ Small

$5.50

OJ Carafe

$14.95

Event-Unlimited Mimosa

$30.00

Event-3 Drink Ticket

$15.00

Event-4 Drink Ticket

$20.00

Event-5 Drink Ticket

$25.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

AppleJuice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

up to 12 people

$25 deposit

$25.00

12-25 people

$50 deposit

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on home to your made from scratch kitchen, for breakfast & brunch!

Website

Location

1212 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803

Directions

Gallery
Biscuits and Benedicts image
Biscuits and Benedicts image

