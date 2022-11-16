  • Home
Biscuits and Gravy 1600 Roseneath Rd. Suite A

No reviews yet

1600 Roseneath Road

Richmond, VA 23230

DRINKS

Soft Drink Bottles

BREWED Unsweet Tea

$3.00

BREWED Sweet Tea

$3.00

HOT Tea

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

WHITE MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

Golden Peak TEA ( BTL)

$3.00

ENERGY DRINKS

$4.50

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

WAKEY, WAKEY

RVA Breakfast Plate

$8.50

Two eggs your way, one protein, one side & one pastry!

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy served with eggs your way and a side of Bloody Mary hot sauce.

Smash Plate

$9.50

Two crispy hash browns, choice of protein, fried egg, sauteed peppers & onions, pepper jack cheese & chili lime sauce

French Toast

$10.00

Generously battered french toast served with two eggs your way and a choice of protein.

Pancake

$8.00

Belgian style waffle served with two eggs your way and a choice of protein.

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed avocados with garlic& lime juice, Roma tomatoes, fresh dill and salt & pepper on Texas toast

Breakfast Lasagna

$13.00

Three crispy hash browns layered with cheesy scramble, bacon crumbles, scallions & Bloody Mary hot sauce topped with sausage gravy

Juevos Nacheros

$12.00

Tortilla chips, cheesy scramble, black-eyed peas, bacon crumbles, ham, scallions, Bloody Mary hot sauce, chili lime sauce & a side of sour cream

Waffle

$8.00

RVA Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

SAMMIES

A new take on some breakfast sammich classics!

The Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with a cheesy scramble, pulled pork, hash browns, green onions & chili lime sauce.

The Count

$10.00

A french toast sammie with ham, cheddar cheese, maple-bacon aioli & powdered sugar.

Nashville Biscuit

$10.00

Freshly baked biscuit, hand-battered fried chicken thigh tossed in Nashville spice topped with jalapenos & sausage gravy.

Roscoe

$10.00

Belgian style waffles served with hand-battered chicken thighs & spiced maple syrup

GRAB & GET

$10.00

Grab a nom nom & a drank...now, GET!

A LA CARTE

EGGS

$1.50

Bread

$2.00

PROTEINS (BKFST)

$2.00

SIDES (BKFST)

Specials

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

SMASHBURGERS

STRAIGHT-UP

$10.00

SHMATTY MELT

$11.50

OUT & IN

$11.50

STRUGGLE BUS

$11.50

DOGS

O.G.D.

$7.00

Cinnci-Dog

$8.00

PERFECT-TENN

$8.00

All The Way Dog

$9.00

SALADS & SOUPS

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

Romaine, grated parmesan, biscuit croutons. Add a protein?

SIDE HOUSE

$5.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, cucumber, red onion, tomato, choice of dressing

FULL CAESAR

$8.50

Romaine, grated parmesan, biscuit croutons. Add a protein?

FULL HOUSE

$8.00

SIDES

CHIPS

$2.00

BLACK EYED PEAS

$4.00

CAJUN WAFFLE FRIES

$3.50

CHEDDAR BISCUIT

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Fruit

$3.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Specials

Gnarly Burger

$12.00

The Gnarly Burger is 2 patties with pepper jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onions all on a bun!

Soup of the Week

$6.00

KIDS

Chicken Bites (Kids)

$7.99

Mac N' Cheese (Kids)

$5.99

Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$5.99

PB&J (Kids)

$5.99

Pancake Plate (Kids)

$8.99

French Toast Plate (Kids)

$8.99

Breakfast Plate (Kids)

$6.99

Cheeseburger (Kids)

$6.99

Sides (Kids)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated breakfast & lunch faire, with that funky diner feel.

Location

1600 Roseneath Road, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

