  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Biscuits and Groovy - Duval - 5015 Duval St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biscuits and Groovy - Duval 5015 Duval St

review star

No reviews yet

5105 Duval St

Austin, TX 78751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hammer
Gloria
Johnny

Three Biscuit Dishes

Biscuits + Groovy

$9.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, black pepper and chives.

Donna

$11.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Village

$10.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Aretha

$11.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Johnny

$12.00

Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, potatoes, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

Gloria

$13.00

Our best seller and largest dish! Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.

One Biscuit Dishes

Hammer

$4.50

One biscuit cut in half, served open faced, with meat on one side, eggs on the other, topped with cheese, chives, black pepper, and your choice of gravy either on top, on the side, or no gravy.

Bee Gee

$2.00

One freshly baked buttermilk biscuits cut in half and stuffed with butter and jam.

Merch

T-SHIRT

$15.00

STICKER

$1.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

12 oz of nothing but freshly squeezed orange juice (unpasteurized, may have seeds/pulp)

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Maine Root Fair Trade

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.00

A LA CARTE

Bacon slice

$1.00

Vegan Bacon Slice

$1.00Out of stock

Sausage Patty

$1.00

Vegan Sausage Patty

$1.00

Potatoes (2oz)

$1.00

Plain biscuit (no butter, jam, or gravy)

$1.00

Plain Vegan Biscuit

$1.00

Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.50

Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Side Gravy (2oz)

$0.50

Side Gravy (4oz)

$1.00

Scrambled Eggs (3)

$2.00

Tofu Scramble (4oz)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5105 Duval St, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Airport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4917 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Tysons Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4905 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
ASTI Trattoria
orange star3.5 • 437
408 E 43rd St C Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Airport
orange starNo Reviews
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G Austin, TX 78751-2256
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand 45th & Duval
orange star4.6 • 522
4500 Duval Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Provision Dininghouse
orange star4.2 • 116
4600 West Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston