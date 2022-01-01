Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Biscuits and Bourbon

review star

No reviews yet

109 S Water Street

Henderson, NV 89015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

A La Carte (Proteins)
Single Platter
Double Down

Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00
Biscuit Bundle 3

$7.00
Biscuit Bundle 6

$13.00
Biscuit Bundle 9

$19.00

Flavored Butter

$1.50
Flavored Honey

$1.50
Flavor Jam

$1.50

Small Plates

Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds

$8.00

Served with dill pickle dippin' sauce

Nacho Fries

$8.50

Basket of Fries with House Seasoning Cheese Sauce, Corn, Pickled and Green Onions

Smoked Wings

$13.00

Desert BBQ dry rub, white sauce and blue cheese crumble.

Candied Pork Belly

$9.00

With cherry mustard jam and pickled onions

Fried Green Tomato

$8.00

Served with our signature white sauce and topped with arugula and hot pepper

Country Poutine

$8.00

Fried golden potatoes with country gravy, a fried egg and Parmesan cheese.

Biscuit and Gravy Cup

$5.00

Classic buttermilk biscuit smothered in our house sausage gravy

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Three cheese mac, pulled pork or chopped brisket, pickled onions and bacon

Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Large Roasted/Baked Potato

Hot Watermelon

$9.00

Watermelon dusted with Hot Rub, Mint, Lime and Feta Cheese

Apple & Arugula Salad

$10.00

Pecan, Seasonal Dried Fruits, Crispy Chickpea, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Smokey Pepper Ranch, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese and Bacon (Protein Options Available)

Between Buns

American Burger

$12.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Mustard

The B&B Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pulled pork, fried green tomato and house BBQ sauce.

Brisket Hoagie

$14.00

10-Hour Smoked Brisket, Dill Pickles, Pickled Onion, Arugula, and Signature White Sauce

Brisket Philly

$14.00

Chopped brisket, grilled onions and peppers, white cheddar cheese and garlic mayo.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Dill Pickles + Dill Pickle Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American and cheddar blend on classic country bread. Load it up with proteins!

Chopped Hog

$12.00

Smoked Chopped Pork, Golden Mustard BBQ, Kale Slaw, and Pickles

Smoked B.L.T.

$12.00

Smoked pork belly slab, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on country bread.

Tri Tip Dip

$15.00

Thin sliced tri tip, caramelized onions, white cheddar. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

Smoked Tri Tip Sammy

$15.00

White cheddar, caramelized onion, mustard horsey aioli and arugula on a ciabatta bun

Hot Link Hoagie

$12.00

With cherry mustard jam and pickled onion.

Smoker

Single Platter

$18.00

Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.

Double Down

$26.00

Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.

Let It Ride

$36.00

Choose three meats (1/2 lb. each), and two large fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.

All In

$49.00

Choose three meats (3/4 lb. each), and three large fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.

A La Carte (Proteins)

Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted. Served with country bread and pickles.

Fixins'

*Small Kale Slaw

$4.00

Shredded Kale Mix, Dried Fruit, Creamy Dressing

*Large Kale Slaw

$7.00

Shredded Kale Mix, Dried Fruit, Creamy Dressing

*Small Mac + Cheese

$5.50

Three Cheese Blend

*Large Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Three Cheese Blend

*Small Street Corn

$5.00

Signature White Sauce, Parm Cheese, Ancho, Green Onion

*Large Street Corn

$7.50

Signature White Sauce, Parm Cheese, Ancho, Green Onion

*Small French Fries

$5.00

They're just good...

*Large French Fries

$8.00

They're just good...

*Small Beans

$5.50

BBQ baked beans with smoked scrap

*Large Beans

$8.00

BBQ baked beans with smoked scrap

Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Large Roasted/Baked Potato

Sweet Things

*Berry Biscuit Cobbler

$6.50

Mixed Berry Filling with Biscuit and Cobbler Crumble Topped with Bourbon Whipped Cream

*Pecan Pie

$8.00

Classic Warm Pecan Pie Topped with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

With bourbon whipped cream and caramel sauce

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

With whipped cream

Sauces

*Ancho Sage Vinegar

$0.50

*House Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

*Desert Heat BBQ

$0.50

*White Sauce

$0.50

*Golden Mustard

$0.50

*Dill Pickle Aioli

$0.50

*Ranch

$0.50

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

american and cheddar cheese blend melted between country bread

Kid Burger

$8.00

beef patty and american cheese

Kid Mac

$6.00

three cheese blend

Kids Pancake

$5.50

served with fruit cup

Kids Waffle

$5.50Out of stock

served with a fruit cup

Kids Basic Egg Breakfast

$4.25

1 egg, breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New-American restaurant featuring bbq-centric menu with shareable plates and comfort fare.

Website

Location

109 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

