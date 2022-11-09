  • Home
  Marietta
  Biscuits and More - 3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140
Biscuits and More 3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140

3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140

Marietta, GA 30060

Order Again

Popular Items

32. OZ Cheese grit
Sausage & Egg Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit

Drinks

Fountain Drink - Small

$2.49

Fountain Drink - Large

$2.69

Small Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.39

Bottle Water

$1.89

Frappuccino

$2.99

Milk

$2.69

Gatorade

$2.59

Coke/Diet Coke- Bottle

$1.99

Orange juice

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

Can Yoo-Hoo

$1.99

Bottle Yoo-Hoo

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.09

V8

$1.99

Refill

$1.00

Iced coffee

$3.69

Breakfast Biscuits

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$3.39

Bacon Biscuit

$4.09

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$4.49

Chicken Biscuit

$3.89

Chicken Egg

$4.29

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Dbl Sausage Gravy

$7.59

Egg Biscuit

$2.69

Plain Biscuit

$1.79

Butter Biscuit

$1.79

Steak Biscuit

$4.09

Steak & Egg Biscuit

$4.49

Country Ham Biscuit

$3.49

Country Ham & Egg Biscuit

$3.89

City Ham Biscuit

$3.19

City Ham & Egg Biscuit

$3.59

Hot Link Biscuit

$3.69

Hot Link & Egg Biscuit

$4.09

Cheese Biscuit

$2.49

Large cheese grit

$3.29

Large Reg Grit

$2.49

Small 1/2 & 1/2

$2.69

SM. Chs grit

$2.29

SM. Reg grits

$1.49

Large 1/2 & 1/2

$2.69

Side gravy

$2.69

32. OZ Cheese grit

$9.99

32. OZ Reg Grit

$7.99

32. OZ. Gravy

$8.99

oatmeal

$2.99

Bagel/toast

Plain Bagel

$2.49

Wheat Bagel

$2.49

Blueberry Bagel

$2.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.49

Everything Bagel

$2.49

White Toast

$1.89

Wheat Toast

$1.89

Breakfast Sides

Side egg

$1.29

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side Sausage

$1.99

Side Country Ham

$2.79

Side Egg & Cheese

$1.59

Side Chicken

$2.49

Side Steak

$2.99

Side Hot link

$2.29

Side City Ham

$2.49

Side Tomato

$0.50

1/2 Hashbrown

$1.19

Full Hashbrown

$1.99

Crispy Side Bacon

$3.29

Same Plate

2 Plates

Extra Plate

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.59

Double Burger

$7.59

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hamburger -No Bun

$6.39

Dbl. Burger - No bun

$7.39

Chs. Burger-NO bun

$6.69

Dbl. Chs Burger- No bun

$7.69

Lettuce Wrap Burger

$6.59

Lettuce wrap Chs Burger

$6.99

Lettuce Wrap Dbl. Burger

$7.39

Lettuce Wrap Dbl. Chs Burger

$7.79

Philly

$7.49

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$7.69

Turkey Sandwich

$7.69

Club Sandwich

$8.19

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.89

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

BLT Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.19

Tomato Sandwich

$5.29

PB&J

$3.99

1/2 Ham

$3.69

1/2 Turkey

$3.69

1/2 Club

$3.99

1/2 Chicken salad

$3.69

1/2 Tuna

$3.69

1/2 Egg Salad

$3.19

1/2 Pimento Chs

$3.29

1/2 BLT

$3.49

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.79

1/2 Hot ham & Chs.

$3.69

1/2 Tomato

$2.49

Salads & Soup

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$5.69

Tuna Salad

$7.69

Chicken Salad

$7.69

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.69

Soup of the Day - Small

$2.79

Soup of the Day - Large

$3.49

Chicken Tender salad

$8.99

Triple scoop Salad

$9.49

Stuffed Tomato salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.69

Stuffed Tomato

$7.99

Side salad

$3.99

Chicken

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.79

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Combo

$2.99

Lunch Sides

Side Slaw

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

French Fries

$2.19

Potato Chips

$1.99

Sm. Chili

$3.79

Lg. Chili

$3.89

Side grilled Chicken

$3.99

Chili/Cheese Fry

$2.69

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot dog

$2.39

Chili dog

$2.99

Slaw Dog

$2.99

Cheese Dog

$2.99

2 Plain Dogs

$4.78

2 Chili Dogs

$5.98

2 Slaw dogs

$5.98

2 Cheese dogs

$5.98

Hot Dog Any Combonation

$3.59

2 Hot dog Any Combination

$7.18

Misc. Items

Muffin

$1.99

Brownie

$2.89

Lemon Bites

$1.50

Cookie

$0.50

Bananas

$0.99

Jelly Jar

$8.99

2- York Patties

$0.25

Cereal

$1.99

Apples

$1.49

T- Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Spec. Items

Scoop Of Salads

$3.99

PB&J Biscuit

$2.79

Grilled Chicken Bagel

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$4.99

Chicken Salad Biscuit

$5.59

SIde Onion/Mush/Peppers

$2.59

BLT Biscuit

$5.29

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.29

Side Mushrooms

$0.70

Side Grilled Onions

$0.50

Chili/Cheese Fry

$3.89

Side Butter

Side Tomato

$0.60

Side Onion

Add Chili Chs

$1.99

Side Ranch

Side BBQ

Side Honey Mustard

Side Blue Cheese

Side Spear

$0.05

1 LB P. Cheese/Egg Salad

$8.29

1 LB Chicken Salad

$9.99

1 LB Tuna

$8.99

Hot Dog Special

1 Hot Dog/1 Topping

$4.99

2 Hot dog / 1 topping

$7.59
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140, Marietta, GA 30060

