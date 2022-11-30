Isla & Co. Bishop Arts Isla & Co. Bishop Arts
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
An approachable dining destination in an elevated environment. Serving speciality coffee and brunch dishes inspired by Australian coastal towns through the day and a cocktail driven dinner destination at night, Isla & Co. draws influences from Australia, Europe and South East Asia
408 West 8th Street, Dallas, TX 75208
