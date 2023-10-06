Bishop's Post
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Here at Bishop’s Post, we like to look back and celebrate our past. Always remembering how we got here, yet forging ahead. That is why you’ll find our menu stocked with timeless favorites – traditional fare that people know, love, and crave – with contemporary and bold defining flavors. We like to think of it as “the best version of your classic favorites”.
Location
16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield, MO 63017
