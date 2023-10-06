CARRY OUT MENU

Family Style

Family Fried Chicken (4)

$45.00

Family Fried Chicken (8)

$90.00

Family Salmon (4)

$65.00

Family Salmon (8)

$100.00

Family Chicken Linguine (4)

$50.00

Family Chicken Linguine (8)

$100.00

Family Black & Bleu Pasta (4)

$60.00

Family Beef Black & Bleu Pasta (8)

$120.00

Family Pasta Primavera (4)

$40.00

Family Pasta Primavera (8)

$80.00

TUESDAY Steak Fajita (4)

$40.00

WEDNESDAY Family Lasagna (4)

$40.00

THURSDAY Family Meatloaf (4)

$40.00

FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)

$40.00

SATURDAY BBQ Night (4)

$40.00

SUNDAY Family Fried Chicken (4)

$40.00

Starters

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$20.00

Bacon Shrimp

$18.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Bowl Spicy Gumbo

$13.00

Cup Spicy Gumbo

$8.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Bishop's Burger

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

6oz Filet

$38.00

Flatbread & Pizzas

FB Chicken Florentine

$10.00

14 IN Chicken Florentine

$20.00

FB Italian Trio

$10.00

14 IN Italian Trio

$20.00

FB Pepperoni

$10.00

14 IN Pepperoni

$20.00

FB BBQ Chicken

$10.00

14 IN BBQ Chicken

$20.00

FB 3 Cheese

$10.00

14 IN 3 Cheese

$20.00

Pasta

Chicken Linguine

$17.00

Black & Bleu Beef Tip Pasta

$26.00

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

16oz A La Carte Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Housemade Chips

$5.00

Spicy Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Cookies (2)

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

WINE SPECIALS

Cakebread Chardonnay

$50.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$25.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$60.00

Penly Shiraz

$30.00

Siduri SBarb Pinot Noir

$40.00

Trefethen Cabernet

$50.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Le Pich Cabernet

$50.00

Robert Mondavi Fume Blanc

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Americano

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blackberry Sage Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso (Double)

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Large OJ

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Java

