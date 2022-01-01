Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad

Bishop's Post

2,391 Reviews

$$

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

Bishop's Burger
Fried Chicken Dinner
Family Fried Chicken (4)

Family Style

Family Fried Chicken (4)

$45.00

Family Fried Chicken (8)

$90.00Out of stock

Family Salmon (4)

$65.00Out of stock

Family Salmon (8)

$100.00

Family Chicken Linguine (4)

$50.00

Family Chicken Linguine (8)

$100.00

Family Black & Bleu Pasta (4)

$60.00

Family Beef Black & Bleu Pasta (8)

$120.00

Family Pasta Primavera (4)

$40.00

Family Pasta Primavera (8)

$80.00

TUESDAY Steak Fajita (4)

$40.00

WEDNESDAY Family Lasagna (4)

$40.00Out of stock

THURSDAY Family Meatloaf (4)

$40.00

FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)

$40.00

SATURDAY BBQ Night (4)

$40.00

SUNDAY Family Fried Chicken (4)

$40.00

Starters

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$20.00

Bacon Shrimp

$18.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Bowl Spicy Gumbo

$13.00

Cup Spicy Gumbo

$8.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Bishop's Burger

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

6oz Filet

$38.00

Flatbread & Pizzas

FB Chicken Florentine

$10.00

14 IN Chicken Florentine

$20.00

FB Italian Trio

$10.00

14 IN Italian Trio

$20.00

FB Pepperoni

$10.00

14 IN Pepperoni

$20.00

FB BBQ Chicken

$10.00

14 IN BBQ Chicken

$20.00

FB 3 Cheese

$10.00

14 IN 3 Cheese

$20.00

Pasta

Chicken Linguine

$17.00

Black & Bleu Beef Tip Pasta

$26.00

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

16oz A La Carte Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Housemade Chips

$5.00

Spicy Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Cookies (2)

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

WINE SPECIALS

Cakebread Chardonnay

$50.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$25.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$60.00

Penly Shiraz

$30.00

Siduri SBarb Pinot Noir

$40.00

Trefethen Cabernet

$50.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Le Pich Cabernet

$50.00

Robert Mondavi Fume Blanc

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Americano

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blackberry Sage Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso (Double)

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Large OJ

$3.50

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Java

Espresso (Single)

$5.00

Espresso (Double)

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Bishop’s Post, we like to look back and celebrate our past. Always remembering how we got here, yet forging ahead. That is why you’ll find our menu stocked with timeless favorites – traditional fare that people know, love, and crave – with contemporary and bold defining flavors. We like to think of it as “the best version of your classic favorites”.

Website

Location

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

