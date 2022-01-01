American
Salad
Bishop's Post
2,391 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Here at Bishop’s Post, we like to look back and celebrate our past. Always remembering how we got here, yet forging ahead. That is why you’ll find our menu stocked with timeless favorites – traditional fare that people know, love, and crave – with contemporary and bold defining flavors. We like to think of it as “the best version of your classic favorites”.
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield, MO 63017
