Bismarck Deli & Market
6454 highway 7
Bismarck, AR 71929
Fried food
fried food items
- Chicken Strip$1.69
- Chicken Strip Meal 2 pc$7.49
- Chicken Strip Meal 4 pc$10.45
- Chicken Wing 1 pc$1.30
- Chicken Wings 5 pc$6.69
- Chicken Wings 12 pc$12.00
- Crispito$2.29
- Egg Roll$2.49
- Empanada$3.69
- Fried Pie$3.69
- Fries-Curly$2.99+
- Fries-Straight$2.89+
straight French Fry
- Corn Dog$2.69
- Cheese Curds$3.19+
- Fried Green Beans$3.19+
- Jalapeno Popper 1 pc$1.00
- Jalapeno Popper 5 pc$4.29
- Loaded Fry$6.49
- Loaded Curly Fry$6.99
- Onion Rings$3.99+
- Pickle Fries$3.19+
- Popcorn Chicken$5.69
- Small Burrito$3.69
Lunch
Sandwich custom
Specialty food
- Turkey Club$7.99
white bread, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheddar, bacon, mayonnaise
- God's Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Fried chicken patty, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, maple bacon pepper jelly
- Philly Cheese Steak$8.29
Hogie, bell pepper, onion, roast beef, provolone and mayo
- Patty Melt$8.69
White bread, hamburger patty, mayonnaise, spinach, mushroom, onions, American cheese
- Reuben$8.29
marble rye, corn beef, sourcrout, thousand island, swiss cheese
- Turkey Cheese Melt$7.99
Hogie, turkey, cheddar, bacon bits, onion and pepperoncini grilled with lettuce and mayo
- Jose Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese$7.99
white bread, cheddar cheese, cream cheese jalapeno popper, bacon
- BBQ Bacon Onion Ring Burger$8.69
bun, hamburger patty, mayo, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, onion rings bacon and mayo.
- Italian Mobster$8.99
white bread toasted with mayo, oil and vinegar, provolone, spinach, turkey, salami, pepperoni, cucumber, black olives, pickles and pepperoncini's
- Lettuce Wrap Burger$7.99
lettuce wrap, hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and thousand island
- Custom Burger$8.69
- Burger Quesadilla$8.69
- Opah Dog$7.49
sausage, grilled onions, sourcrout and pickles with mustered
- Sourdough Jake$8.69
sourdough bread, hamburger patty, mayo, ketchup, bacon and swiss cheese.
- chicken salad sandwich$7.99
berry pecan chicken sandwich on wheat toast
Custom Wraps
Side salad
Grean leaf salad
- cheff lg$7.99
spring mix, tomato, egg, cucumber, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese,
- fried chicken bacon ranch lg$7.99
spring mix, chicken strip, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, cucumber, ranch
- taco salad lg$8.29
ground beef, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, spring mix
- veggie lg$6.99
spring mix, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, olives, cheddar cheese and egg.
- cheff sml$4.99
- taco salad sml$5.69
- fried chicken bacon ranch sml$4.99
- veggie sml$4.29
breakfast all day
breakfast main dish (Copy)
- meat and biscuit$3.99
- biscuit meat egg cheese sandwich$5.50
- bread sandwich$6.99
- bagel sandwich$6.99
- cntry chkn fried sandwich$8.99
- biscuit meat and cheese$4.50
- breakfast plate$8.49
- breakfast plate xl$9.49
- 1 pancake$3.00
- 2 pancake$5.89
- 1 pancake plate$8.49
- 2 pancake plate$9.49
- breakfast bowl$6.99
- omlet$6.99
- breakfast burito$6.99
- steak and eggs$20.99
- chicken and waffle$7.99
- Breakfast Quesada$3.99+
Egg, Bacon, cheddar cheese and maple bacon pepper jelly.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
