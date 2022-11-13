Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bison Witches Bar & Deli Lincoln

2,644 Reviews

$$

1320 P St,Ste 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

McQuinton
T.A.C.
Tortilla Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

House salsa made daily with fresh veggies. Served with tortilla chips.

Chili Con Queso (CCQ)
$8.99

Chili Con Queso (CCQ)

$8.99

Homemade cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, & jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Guacamole
$9.99

Chips & Guacamole

$9.99

House made daily with fresh veggies. Served with tortilla chips.

The Sampler

The Sampler

$9.99

Tortilla chips served with CCQ, salsa, and guacamole.

Chicken Nachos
$12.99

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.

Chili Cheese Nachos
$11.99

Chili Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips covered with chili & CCQ topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, black olives & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

A blend of white cheese, herbs, spinach & artichoke hearts. Served with tortilla chips.

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.49

A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, and shredded cheddar.

Tortilla Chicken Salad
$10.99

Tortilla Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado, ham, turkey & shredded cheddar cheese.

Chicken Salad Salad
$10.99

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.99

A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, sprouts & avocado, topped with a large helping of our house made chicken salad.

Veggie Salad
$9.99

Veggie Salad

$9.99

A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, shredded cheddar, avocado, green pepper, artichoke hearts, and black olives.

Sandwiches

Angel

Angel

$9.99+

Thinly sliced turkey breast layered with cheddar cheese, tomato slices & sprouts with our house honey mustard.

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.99+

A thick stack of bacon, sliced tomatoes & shredded lettuce, combined with shredded cheddar, mayo, a hint of red onion & a dash of pepper.

Beef & Brie

Beef & Brie

$8.99+

Imported Brie melted over smocked beef topped with tomatoes, sprouts & our house Russian mustard.

Beef & Cheddar
$8.99+

Beef & Cheddar

$8.99+

Smoked beef covered with melted cheddar & yellow mustard.

C.A.B.

C.A.B.

$8.99+

Baked chicken breast topped with avocado slices, bacon & sprouts with a spread of our house Russian mustard.

California Kid
$9.99+

California Kid

$9.99+

Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado slices, cream cheese, sprouts & mayo combined together on a toasted croissant.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.

Classic Sandwich
$8.99+

$8.99+

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef topped with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and melted provolone cheese.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$8.99+

Lean, thinly sliced corned beef with spicy deli mustard & melted Swiss on rye.

French Dip

French Dip

$9.99+

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie served with a side of au jus.

Full Grilled Cheese
$6.99

Full Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Loaded with melty cheddar.

Full Grilled PB&J
$6.99

Full Grilled PB&J

$6.99

Your choice of chunky or creamy peanut butter & strawberry or grape jelly.

Gary's Philly

Gary's Philly

$8.99+

Smoked beef combined with green peppers, onions & spices covered with melted Swiss & a spread of mayo.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.99+

Thinly sliced ham topped with slices of melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & mayo.

Husker

Husker

$8.99+

Oven baked chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & our house honey mustard.

Loretta

Loretta

$8.99+

Ham topped with onions, green peppers, tomatoes & melted Swiss with a spread of mayo.

McQuinton

McQuinton

$9.99+

Thinly sliced smoked turkey covered with bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese & Parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$8.99+

Lean, thinly sliced pastrami with spicy deli mustard & melted Swiss on rye.

Rachel

Rachel

$9.99+

Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & Melted Swiss on rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.99+

Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.

Smoke Stack

Smoke Stack

$9.99+

Smoked beef & turkey covered with melted smoked gouda, shredded lettuce & a spread of our house Russian mustard.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$9.99+

Smoked turkey topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce & our house honey mustard.