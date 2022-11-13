Bison Witches Bar & Deli Lincoln
1320 P St,Ste 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
House salsa made daily with fresh veggies. Served with tortilla chips.
Chili Con Queso (CCQ)
Homemade cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, & jalapeños. Served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Guacamole
House made daily with fresh veggies. Served with tortilla chips.
The Sampler
Tortilla chips served with CCQ, salsa, and guacamole.
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
Chili Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with chili & CCQ topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, black olives & shredded cheddar cheese all covered with CCQ. Sour cream and salsa available upon request.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A blend of white cheese, herbs, spinach & artichoke hearts. Served with tortilla chips.
Salads
Side Salad
A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, and shredded cheddar.
Tortilla Chicken Salad
Crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad
A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado, ham, turkey & shredded cheddar cheese.
Chicken Salad Salad
A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, sprouts & avocado, topped with a large helping of our house made chicken salad.
Veggie Salad
A spring mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, shredded cheddar, avocado, green pepper, artichoke hearts, and black olives.
Sandwiches
Angel
Thinly sliced turkey breast layered with cheddar cheese, tomato slices & sprouts with our house honey mustard.
B.L.T
A thick stack of bacon, sliced tomatoes & shredded lettuce, combined with shredded cheddar, mayo, a hint of red onion & a dash of pepper.
Beef & Brie
Imported Brie melted over smocked beef topped with tomatoes, sprouts & our house Russian mustard.
Beef & Cheddar
Smoked beef covered with melted cheddar & yellow mustard.
C.A.B.
Baked chicken breast topped with avocado slices, bacon & sprouts with a spread of our house Russian mustard.
California Kid
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado slices, cream cheese, sprouts & mayo combined together on a toasted croissant.
Chicken Salad
Made with all white meat chicken breasts, celery, onions, herbs, spices & mayo served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Swiss.
Classic Sandwich
Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef topped with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and melted provolone cheese.
Corned Beef
Lean, thinly sliced corned beef with spicy deli mustard & melted Swiss on rye.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie served with a side of au jus.
Full Grilled Cheese
Loaded with melty cheddar.
Full Grilled PB&J
Your choice of chunky or creamy peanut butter & strawberry or grape jelly.
Gary's Philly
Smoked beef combined with green peppers, onions & spices covered with melted Swiss & a spread of mayo.
Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham topped with slices of melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & mayo.
Husker
Oven baked chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & our house honey mustard.
Loretta
Ham topped with onions, green peppers, tomatoes & melted Swiss with a spread of mayo.
McQuinton
Thinly sliced smoked turkey covered with bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese & Parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Pastrami
Lean, thinly sliced pastrami with spicy deli mustard & melted Swiss on rye.
Rachel
Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & Melted Swiss on rye.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
Smoke Stack
Smoked beef & turkey covered with melted smoked gouda, shredded lettuce & a spread of our house Russian mustard.
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce & our house honey mustard.