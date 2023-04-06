Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bisque

review star

No reviews yet

818 E 185th St

Highland Heights, OH 44143

Food

Soups, Bisques, Chowdas and Chilis

The Comfort Zone

$4.00+

Worlds best chicken noodle

Creamy Chicken and Gnocci

$4.00+Out of stock

Creamy Chicken and Gnocci

La Comodita

$4.00+

Creamy alfredo with chicken

Black Bean n Kale

$4.00+

Black Bean and Kale W/Quinoa(Vegan)

Roasted Tomato Basil

$4.00+Out of stock

Roasted Tomato Basil

Stuffed Pepper

$4.00+Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper(Turkey)(Brown Rice)

Broccoli and Cheddar

$4.00+Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar

French Dipped

$4.00+Out of stock

French onion and short rib

Bisque of the Sea

$5.50+

Lobster, Crab, and Crawfish Bisque

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

Roasted Red Pepper Curry

$4.00+Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper Curry(Vegan)

Surfs Up

$5.50+Out of stock

Seafood Boil Chowda

Soulmate

$4.00+

Smoked Turkey and Collard Green Chowder

Shell Shocked

$5.50+Out of stock

Crab and Clam Chowda NE Style

Meat n Taters

$5.00+Out of stock

Braised beef stew

The Chuck Wagon

$5.00+Out of stock

Smoked Beef Chuck Chili

Black n Tan

$4.00+Out of stock

black and White bean Turkey Chilli

Benny Blanco

$4.00+Out of stock

Smoked White Chicken Chilli

Salads

Hibachi Salad

$9.00

Crisp roamain, roasted zuccini, broccoli, red peppers, spanish onion, scoop of jasmine rice, with ginger sesame dressing

Roasted brussel sprout salad

$9.00

Crisp Romain, roasted brussel sprouts, candied pecans, pepitas, carrots, roasted butternut squash, and craisins

Roasted Corn and black bean Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Crisp romain, roasted corn, black beans, carrots, roasted red peppers, jack cheese, and boiled egg

Chopped Apple Kale Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Cucumber Avocado salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches and Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Caesar salad wrap

Cheezanini

$7.00

Grilled cheese panini

Bella Burger

$10.00

Grilled portabella panini on focaccia

The SS BLAT

$13.00

Smoked Salmon BLT w/ Avocado

Retail

Merchandise

Bisque T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet soups, salads, wraps, and sandwiches.

Location

818 E 185th St, Highland Heights, OH 44143

Directions

