Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Bissaleh 501 Silks Run Suit 1130

276 Reviews

501 Silks Run Suit 1130

Hallandale, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SUMMER APPETIZERS

SALMON SHAWARMA

$28.00Out of stock

BEEF STUFFED FRENA

$28.00Out of stock

MERGUEZ 3PC

$18.00

MOROCCAN CIGAR 6PC

$26.00

GRILLED VEGGIE SKEWER

$10.00

CHICKEN SKEWER

$15.00

SUMMER ENTREE

BOK CHOY STEAK

$28.00Out of stock

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY

$36.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB BURGER

$32.00

WILD MUSHROOM RISSOTTO

$28.00Out of stock

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$28.00Out of stock

SOUP & SALAD

BISSALEH HOMEMADE BREAD

$10.00

Traditional bissaleh bread made in house, served with a whipped & lightly smoked chipotle butter, and a walnut, beet, & caviar spread.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

Made fresh daily!

CHICKEN SALAD

$29.00

marinated chicken breast served over a mix of kale, arugula and quinoa topped with tortilla rice noodles and savory ginger sesame dressing.

FUSION GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$32.00

Perfectly grilled steak placed on a bed arugula & watercress, mixed with a sweet mango, pineapple & crunchy peanut dressing.

TRUFFLE CAESAR SALAD

$28.00

Romaine lettuce, black garlic croutons and truffle oil dressing.

LAND & SEA APPETIZER

BAKED STUFFED EGGPLANT

$28.00

Oven-baked eggplant stuffed with gently seasoned lamb, topped with tahini.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SAKI MAKI

$18.00

A Saki Maki dumpling comprised of tapioca , butternut squash, pine nuts & perfectly poached chicken.

SPINACH TAKI MAKI

$18.00

Spinach Taki Maki dumpling of fresh-caught Atlantic salmon and smooth spinach greens.

BEEF TATAKI

$26.00

Thinly sliced beef served with a delicious side of pickled shiitake mushrooms.

SALMON FALAFEL

$20.00

Salmon falafel served with eggplant tomatoes, pickled lemons & topped with a fresh tahini sauce.

BISSALEH WINGS

$14.00+

Dipped in buffalo sauce topped with sesame seeds.

VEGETARIAN APPETIZER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

Slow roasted cauliflower baked to perfection, served with a tangy lemon tahini sauced & fresh tomato sauce.

KATAIFI AUBERGINE

$19.00

Crispy & sweet, homemade kataifi crust stuffed with roasted eggplant aubergine and pine nuts.

JAPANESE AUBERGINE

$14.00

Grilled eggplant medallions marinated in a savory Japanese rice vinaigrette.

CARPACCIO AUBERGINE

$19.00

Thinly sliced, oven roasted eggplant drizzled with pure raw sesame tahini & silan, topped with candied nuts and freshly squeezed lime.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy roasted brussels sprouts with a smoky Japanese tobiko sauce.

FOCACCIA

VEGETABLE FOCACCIA

$28.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables.

LAMB FOCACCIA

$34.00

Ground lamb, onions, and spring scallions.

JAPANESE BEEF STEAK FOCACCIA

$40.00

Ribeye steak, onions, and spring scallions.

SABICH FOCACCIA

$30.00

Eggplant, tomato, aioli chili sauce, and poached egg on top.

HAMACHI FOCACCIA

$30.00Out of stock

Sake-cured hamachi with sliced jalapenos on top.

AVOCADO CAVIAR FOCACCIA

$33.00Out of stock

Avocado, chopped red onion, olive oil lemon, and sprinkled caviar on top.

CHICKEN FOCACCIA

$34.00

Sweet potato, pineapple, and bbq sauce.

SHORT RIBS FOCACCIA

$39.00

Short ribs garnished with bbq sauce, topped with red cabbage and sesame seeds.

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM FOCACCIA

$44.00

Champignon, shiitake, Portobello truffle mushrooms, onions, and parsley.

PLAIN FOCCACIA

$8.00

Homemade plain focaccia bread.

STEAK-USDA PRIME CUTS

16 OZ BONE-IN RIB EYE STEAK

$62.00Out of stock

16 oz. bone-in ribeye steak, grilled to perfection with our house dry rub.

16 OZ CENTER CUT BONELESS RIBEYE

$64.00

16 oz. center cut boneless ribeye steak, grilled to perfection with our house dry rub.

8 OZ FILET MIGNON

$62.00

Tender medallions, hand selected and cut from the eye of rib, served with a rich bone marrow & porcini mushroom sauce.

8 OZ BISSALEH RESERVE CUT STEAK

$62.00

8 oz. reserve cut steak, grilled to your liking & served with a rich flavorful porcini mushroom sauce.

2.5 LB SHORT RIBS

$72.00

Juicy braised short ribs in our Chef Aliani's delicious signature red wine sauce.

BEEF CHEEKS CASSEROLE

$48.00Out of stock

Fresh beef cheeks straight from the oven, with a mixture of chickpeas, pepper & aromatic garlic.

48 OZ ALIANI TOMAHAWK

$200.00Out of stock

Grilled with our house dry rub, served with choice of sauce. 48 oz. Tomahawk steak grilled to perfection with our house dry rub.

STEAK-AMERICAN FULL BLOOD WAGYU

WAGYU STEAK 14 OZ

$120.00Out of stock

WAGYU STEAK 24 OZ

$240.00Out of stock

LAMB

PUMPKIN LAMB CHOPS

$82.00

Delicious lamb chops made with a blend of spices & sweet, savory pumpkin topped with a ginger wine sauce.

RACK OF LAMB

$200.00

8 rib rack of lamb grilled to perfection with our aromatic house dry rub.

CHICKEN

PARGIOT CASSEROLE

$38.00

Boneless chicken thighs fried and served with roasted sweet potatoes & carrots cooked in a savory chili mirin sauce.

PARGIOT STEAK

$38.00

Grilled pargiot steak prepared with the house’s special spices.

CHICKEN CUTLET

$38.00

Chicken cutlet steak served with house made lemon aioli.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$38.00

Marinated chicken breast served with french fries

FISH-FRESH CATCH

NORWEGIAN SALMON

$42.00

Norwegian salmon filet served on top of an aromatic saffron sauce.

BRANZINO

$46.00

Scaled & gutted whole branzino stuffed with anchovies, capers and served with a sweet potato mash.

SEA BASS

$89.00Out of stock

BURGERS

BURGER 10 OZ

$32.00

100% ribeye ground beef, hand-formed into a patty, grilled to your liking, topped with spicy red cabbage.

BISSALEH SIGNATURE DOUBLE STACK BURGER 20 OZ

$59.00

100% ground ribeye, Portobello mushroom and sunny side-up egg.

VEGGIE BURGER

$28.00

Grilled Portobello mushrooms served with arugula relish & chili peppers.

SLIDERS

$28.00

3 Mini slider burgers served with sweet caramelized onion.

KIDS MENU

SHNITZELONIM

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with a side of French fries.

KIDS BURGER

$13.00

100% ground beef burger served with a side of French fries.

HOT DOG

$12.00

Grilled hot dog in a bun served with a side of French fries.

DESSERTS

CARAMEL FILO

$14.00

A crunchy patisserie delight, stuffed with fresh cream, and drizzled in a banana and caramel sauce.

SOFT DRINKS & SPRING WATER

BOTTLED STILL WATER 1L

$8.00

BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER 1L

$8.00

BOTTLED STILL WATER 500ML

$5.00Out of stock

BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER 500ML

$5.00Out of stock

RED BULL

$5.00

SODA

$4.00

SHABBAT DINNER OPTION 1

Shabbat Meal. Choice of: 1 Entree 4 Salads 1 Fish 2 sides Day's soup Chef choice dessert $60 per person, min order of 4 meals. *Orders close Wednesdays at noon, to be delivered on Thursdays afternoon.

SHABBAT MEAL

$240.00+

SHABBAT DINNER OPTION 2

Shabbat Meal. Choice of: 2 Entrée 8 Salads 1 Fish 2 sides Day's soup Chef choice dessert x 2 $85 per person, min order of 4 meals. *Orders close Wednesdays at noon, to be delivered on Thursdays afternoon.

BISSALEH SHABBAT DINNER

$340.00+

SHABBAT DINNER OPTION 3

Shabbat Meal. Choice of: 2 Entree 12 Salads 1 Fish 3 sides Day's soup Chef choice dessert $125 per person, min order of 4 meals. *Orders close Wednesdays at noon, to be delivered on Thursdays afternoon.

KING DAVID'S SHABBAT FEAST

$500.00+

SHABBAT PANTRY

VEGGIE STUFFED PEPPERS

$90.00+

STUFFED CABBAGE

$90.00+

MUSAKA

$90.00+

MAFRUM

$90.00+

ABUHATZEIRA MEATBALLS

$110.00+

MOROCCAN BASTILLE

$140.00+

LAMB TAGINE

$180.00+

COUSCOUS WITH VEGGIES

$85.00+

SWEET COUSCOUS

$100.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:31 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:31 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:31 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:31 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:31 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Silks Run Suit 1130, Hallandale, FL 33009

Directions

Bissaleh image

