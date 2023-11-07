Bistro Carbon Azteca Indoor Baazar Food Court #9
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Carbon Bistro, a unique experience that seamlessly blends Mexican cuisine with modern American dishes. As one of the few Mexican bistros in the valley, we pride ourselves on our flavorful creations. Indulge in our flame-broiled Tacos and Burgers, where the rich aromas and robust flavors take center stage. Refreshing salads, and comforting soups. At Carbon Bistro, we strive to create a harmonious fusion of culinary traditions, ensuring that every bite is a delightful adventure for your taste buds.
Location
3952 3500 South, 9, West Valley City, UT 84120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - 3252 W. 3500 S.
No Reviews
3252 W. 3500 S. West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Costa Vida - West Valley City (CLOSED) - West Valley City (CLOSED)
No Reviews
3312 S. Decker Lake Drive West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Valley City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near West Valley City