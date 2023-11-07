Restaurant info

Welcome to Carbon Bistro, a unique experience that seamlessly blends Mexican cuisine with modern American dishes. As one of the few Mexican bistros in the valley, we pride ourselves on our flavorful creations. Indulge in our flame-broiled Tacos and Burgers, where the rich aromas and robust flavors take center stage. Refreshing salads, and comforting soups. At Carbon Bistro, we strive to create a harmonious fusion of culinary traditions, ensuring that every bite is a delightful adventure for your taste buds.