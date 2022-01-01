Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro 1051 1051 Raritan Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1051 Raritan Rd

Clark, NJ 07066

Order Again

Appetizers

Caprese 1051

$15.99

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Basil with EVOO and Balsamic Glaze

Dynamite Shrimp

$15.99

Spicy Bistro Sauce

Edamame

$7.99

Steamed Young Soybean

Fried Calamari

$15.99

Crispy with Marinara Balsamic with tomatoes and scallions - 14.99 Buffalo with crumbled bleu cheese - 14.99

Garlic Shrimp

$15.99

Garlic Scampi Sauce

Grilled Octopus

$17.99

Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce

Beef Skewers

$16.99

Long Hot Peppers

$14.99

Sauteed Sliced Potatoes & Onions

Meatball

$4.00

Pan Fried Dumplings

$9.99

Choice of Shrimp, Pork or Vegetable. Topped with Scallions, Sesame Seeds and Teriyaki Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Fresh Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp/Chorizo

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp & Fresh Chorizo Sauteed in Lemon Garlic Sauce

Maryland Crab Soup

$14.99

Cream Maryland Spicy Lump Crab

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$14.99

White or Marinara Sauce

Steamed PEI Mussels

$13.99

White or Marinara Sauce

Garlic bread

$9.99

Salads

Caesar

$10.99

Romaine, Garlic Croutons & Pecorino Romano

Field Greens

$8.99

Onions, Tomatoes with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pear salad

$13.99

Strawberry Salad

$13.99

Baby Greens, Endive and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean salad

$13.99

Beet salad

$13.99

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Brick Oven Flat Bread

Buffalo chicken flatbread

$15.99

Buratta Flatbread

$15.99

Prosciutto Ham, Tomato Sauce, Buratta Cheese, Basil, Baby Arugula

Four Cheese Flatbread

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Ricotta and Pecorino Cheese (no sauce)

Grilled Vegetable Flatbread

$14.99

Mushroom Flatbread

$15.99

Assorted Sauteed Mushrooms, Red Onions, Goat Cheese (no sauce)

Sausage Flatbread

$16.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmigiano, Chili Flakes

Shrimp Flatbread

$16.99

Baby Shrimp tossed in Spicy Bistro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Tomato Flatbread

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Basil and Olive Oil

Vodka Flatbread

$15.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella

Healthy

Chicken Teryaki

$23.99

Sauteed spinach and green beans topped with Teriyaki Sauce, sesame seeds and scallions

Flounder Napolitano

$26.99

Topped with Plum Tomato & Basil Served Over Sauteed Spinach, in a White Wine Sauce Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Grilled Chicken Bistro

$23.99

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Milanese Style Topped with Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Salad Red Wine Vinaigrette

Healthy Salmon

$29.99

Sauteed Spinach and Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers

Healthy shrimp

$29.99

Whole Wheat Fettucini

$24.99

Grilled Chicken, Asparagus, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil

Side of Brown Rice

$4.00

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$19.99

With Prosciutto, Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce

Linguini Meatballs

$19.99

Marinara Sauce

Clams Linguini

$23.99

Bacon, Basil, Roasted Garlic White or Red

Rigatoni Sausage

$24.99

Imported Sweet Italian Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Broccoli Rabe Topped with Pecorino Romano in a Light Garlic Oil Broth

Fettucini Shrimp

$32.99

with Fettuccini and Lobster Cream Sauce

Seafood Linguini

$32.99

Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Calamari In a Spicy Marinara Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$32.99

Served with Shrimp and Sherry Lobster Cream Sauce

Eggplant Rollatine

$21.99

with Linguini, Tomato Sauce

Cheese ravioli

$19.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Adult Pasta

$15.99

Steaks and Chops

Filet Mignon

$38.99

Grilled served with Mash Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

Hanger Steak

$32.99

Grilled and Topped with Elephant Garlic Chips Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

Kobe Burger

$18.99

With Caramelized Onions, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Aged Cheddar Served with Homemade Fries Not Available Friday or Saturday Evenings

Parm Pork Chop

$32.99

Topped with Hot Cherry Peppers, Capers in a White Wine Lemon Sauce Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

Pork Chop Giambotta

$31.99

Served with Hot Cherry and Sweet Peppers, Onions and Potato in a Natural Pan Juice

Short Rib

$32.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables

Steak Stone

$32.99

Grilled Flatiron Steak Served on a Flaming Stone with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

Strip Steak

$33.99

Grilled served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken & Veal

Breaded Chicken

$24.99

Chicken Bistro

$24.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese with a Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Francaise

$23.99

Egg Battered Chicken with Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Linda

$26.99

Layered With Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese Finished with Mushroom Cognac Demi Glaze

Chicken Nancy

$24.99

Topped With Exotic Mushrooms, Chopped Tomato Finished With Balsamic Glaze Over SautÃ©ed Spinach

Chicken Parm

$23.99

Grilled Chicken ( plain grilled)

$24.99

Veal Ava

$32.99

Layered with Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Served with Sauteed Spinach in a Sherry Wine Sauce

Veal Bistro

$35.99

Lightly Breaded Bone in Veal Chop Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Salad, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Veal Parm

$35.99

Breaded Bone In Veal Chop Lightly Fried and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Served with Linguini

Veal Piccata

$31.99

Veal Scallopini SautÃ©ed with White Wine and Capers topped with Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken on stone

$28.99

Chicken giambotta

$28.99

Chicken marsala

$26.99

Veal Marsala

$32.99

Seafood

Horseradish Salmon

$32.99

Horseradish Panko Mashed Potato and Seasoned Vegetables Drizzled with Grey Poupon Mustard Aioli

Scallops veg risotto

$33.99

Over Vegetable Risotto

Stuffed Flounder

$32.99

Stuffed with Crabmeat Topped With Shrimp in a Buerre Blanc Sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.99

Stuffed with Maryland Style Crabmeat Served potato and Vegetable

Whole Bronzino

$32.99

with a Lemon Caper Sauce over SautÃ©ed Spinach

Bronzino fillet menu

$32.99

Shrimp scampi

$31.99

Scallops lobster risotto

$44.99

Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.99

MKT

Side Broccoli Rabe

$7.99

MKT

Side French fries

$5.99

Side Lobster Risotto

$19.99

Side Mash potato

$6.99

Side fried pots

$7.99

Side Pasta

$12.99

Side Spinach

$7.99

MKT

Split plate

$5.00

Side Stringbeans

$7.99

Side Vegetable Risotto

$14.99

Side onions/mushrooms

$5.99

Side white rice

$4.00

Side brown rice

$4.00

Creamed spinach

$7.99

Side onion rings

$5.99

Togo

Togo

Dinner special

Crab Bruschetta

$15.99

Eggplant Caprese

$13.99

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$29.99

Lobster shrimp fradiavolo

$29.99

Halibut

$35.99Out of stock

Scallops Lobster Risotto

$44.99

Ribeye Special

$37.99

Lamb Osso Bucco

$31.99

Plate share

Plate share

$5.00

SODA

CAN SODA

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.95

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

Pitcher of soda

$11.99

SODA

$2.75

COFFEE

Cappucino

$4.75

Coffee

$3.00

Double espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.75

Macchiato

$4.75

TEA

HERBAL TEA

$3.75

HOT TEA

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

Aqua panna

$7.75

Pellegrino

$7.75

POLAND SPRING

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$9.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Kids Burger

$11.99

Kids Penne Vodka

$10.99

Kids Flat Bread

$10.99

Kids Pasta with Meatballs

$10.99

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Sushi Bar Entrees - Dinner

California Platter

$17.99

3 California Rolls

Chirashi

$25.99

Variety of Fish & Pickles on a Bed of Sushi Rice

Love Boat (2 People)

$69.99

with Miso Soup, Ginger Salad, 1 Special Roll, 1 Basic Roll, 10 Piece Asst. Sashimi, 10 Piece Asst. Sushi

Maki Platter

$21.99

Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Roll

Sashimi Dinner platter

$27.99

18 Asst. Slices of Fish

Spicy Combo Platter

$21.99

Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$29.99

5 Pieces of Sushi, 10 Pieces of Sashimi & 1 Tuna Roll

Sushi dinner platter

$27.99

12 pieces sst. Sushi & 1 California Roll 2

With Ginger Salad

With Miso

Side spicy mayo

$1.00

Side eel sauce

$1.00

Choice dinner

Appetizers - Sushi Dinner

Crispy Rice

$14.99

Edamame

$6.99

Miso Soup

$3.99

Peppered Tuna

$16.99

Pork Gyoza

$8.99

Shrimp Gyoza

$8.99

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Tuna Tartar

$15.99

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.99

With ginger salad

With miso

Side spicy mayo

$1.00

Side eel sauce

$1.00

Side wasabi cream sauce

$1.00

Side sriracha

$1.00

Xtra ginger

$1.00

Xtra wasabi

$1.00

Xtra soy sauce

Salads - Sushi Dinner

Ginger Salad

$7.99

Mixed Greens with Ginger Sauce

Ika Sunset

$8.99

Smoked Squid Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.99

with Cucumber

Spicy Crab Salad

$9.99

Crab & Cucumber with Spicy Mayo

Tuna Tataki

$15.99

Seared Tuna over Shredded Tomato and Micro Greens with Ponzu Sauce

Sushi / Sashimi / Hand Roll Dinner

Crabstick

$6.99

Eel

$7.99

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$7.99

Octopus

$7.99

Salmon

$6.99

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.99

Shrimp

$7.99

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$7.99

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Tuna

$6.99

White Tuna

$6.99

Yellowtail

$7.99

Alaskan Roll

$7.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Boston Roll

$7.99

Shrimp, Lettuce, Mayo

California Roll

$5.99

Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.99

Philly Roll

$8.99

Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese

Salmon Roll

$7.99

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.99

with Eel Sauce

Spicy Salmon roll

$7.99

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.99

Vegetable Roll

$5.99

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.99

Bistro Special Rolls - Dinner

1051 Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Soybean Paper, Spicy Mayo

Bistro Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topped with Seared Salmon, Soybean Paper, Spicy Mayo

Benny Hanna Roll

$13.99

Crab, Cucumber inside, Spicy Yellowtail and Avocado on Top, Spicy Mayo & Siracha

Clark Special Roll

$13.99

Spicy Crunchy Tuna topped with Sweet Potato Tempura, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Christmas Roll

$13.99

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado & Caviar

Crazy Roll

$13.99

White Tuna & JalapeÃ±o inside Topped with Salmon & Tuna

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Eel & Cucumber Inside, Topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce

Fantastic Roll

$13.99

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Japanese Mayo & Fish Roe, Eel Sauce

Godzilla Roll

$13.99

Spicy Tuna Inside, Eel, Avocado on Top with Teriyaki Sauce

Golden Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Inside, Mango on Top with Wasabi Mayo and Eel Sauce

Happy Roll

$13.99

Spicy Tuna, Eel, Avocado Inside Banana Tempura on top with Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce

Kamikaze Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Inside, Spicy Tuna and Salmon on Top with Wasabi Cream, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

King Kong Roll

$13.99

Spicy Crunchy Crab Inside, Banana Tempura on Top with Eel Sauce

Lobster Roll

$13.99

Lobster Meat, Avocado, Soybean Paper

Metro Roll

$13.99

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado Inside Topped with Sliced Tuna

New Wave Roll

$13.99

Spicy Tuna Inside, Yellowtail, Salmon Avocado & Spicy Mayo on Top

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

Crab Stick & Cucumber Inside, Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Fluke, White Tuna & Avocado

Spider Roll

$13.99

Soî‚ Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Super Kaniboy Roll

$13.99

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail Inside Spicy Crunchy Crab on Top

Suzuki Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Mango, Avocado, Asparagus, Soy Bean Paper with Wasabi Eel Sauce

Sweet potato roll

$6.99

Triple Tempura Roll

$13.99

Sweet Potato Tempura, Banana Tempura, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado

Volcano Roll

$13.99

Crabmeat, Cucumber & Avocado Inside, Spicy Tuna on Top

Yummy Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Crab

Desserts

Almond Cake

$8.99

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Caramelized Granny Smith Apples, Granola Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzled with Caramel Sauce on a Puff Pastry

Bread Pudding

$8.99Out of stock

Cubed Bread Baked in a Cinnamon Custard Topped with Whipped Cream

Cake fee

Cannoli

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Cheesecake Flute

$8.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheesecake and Sliced Strawberries Fried and Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce

Creme Brulee

$8.99

Rich Egg Custard Topped with Hard Sugar Shell

Fried Oreos

$8.99

Fudge Sundae

$9.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cookie Crust with Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Topped with Nuts and Chocolate Fudge

Ice Cream

Per Scoop Vanilla or Chocolate

Lava Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cake with Warm Melted Center Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Lemon Cake

$8.99

Layered Lemon Cake Filled with Lemon curd and Mascarpone Cheese

Choc Mousse Cake

$8.99

Nutella Crepes

$9.99

Warm Crepes Stuffed with Fresh Strawberries, Bananas and Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Topped with Whipped Cream

Oreo Pie

$9.99

Chocolate Cookie Crust with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Chunks of Oreos and Chocolate Fudge

Sorbet

Per Scoop Lemon - Mango - Rapsberry

Tartufo

$9.99

Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Ball Covered in a Chocolate Shell with Sliced Almonds and Cherry Center

Tiramisu

$8.99

Homemade Mascarpone Cream and Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Topped with Shaved Chocolate

Strawberries

$6.99

Apple berry crisp

$9.99Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.99

Coconut bomb

$9.99

Gluten free flourless chocolate cake

$9.99

Pumpkin cheesecake

$9.99

2 Mini cannolis

$3.99

Family Packages

Family Package 4ppl

$75.99

House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter

Family Package 6ppl

$105.99

House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter

Family Package 8 ppl

$135.99

House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter

Sushi Platter

$80.00

Ginger Salad 4 Rolls Each (96 Piece) Spicy Tuna, California, Cucumber & Avocado

Brunch Buffet

Adult

$37.99

Kid

$17.99

Apps

Crab soup

$16.99

Dumplings

$11.99

Shrimp cocktail

$18.99

Fried calamari

$17.99

Caprese

$16.99

Shrimp chorizo

$18.99

Crab shrooms

$19.99

Salads

Burrata salad

$17.99

Field green

$9.99

Strawberry salad

$14.99

Ceasar salad

$11.99

Flatbread

Buffalo chicken flatbread

$17.99

Tomato flatbread

$15.99

Vodka flat read

$17.99

Chicken veal

Chicken francese

$25.99

Chicken Linda

$25.99

Chicken parm

$25.99

Veal ava

$34.99

Veal parm

$35.99

Steaks chops

Rack Lamb

$44.99

Filet Mignon

$42.99Out of stock

NY Strip

$43.99

Parm Porkchop

$34.99

Short Rib

$37.99

Seafood

Black seabass

$33.99

Bronzino filet

$37.99

Horseradish salmon

$33.99

Scallops lob risotto

$44.99

Shrimp scampi

$34.99

Healthy

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.99

Grilled chicken bistro

$24.99

Grilled salmon

$29.99

Pasta

Grilled shrimp fett.

$37.98

Lobster ravioli

$39.99

Penne Vodka

$21.99

Rigatoni sausage

$26.99

Seafood linguini

$32.99

Shortrib Ravioli

$26.99

Sides

Side broc rabe

$10.99

Side spinach

$10.99

Side asparagus

$10.99

Side vegetable risotto

$15.99

Side pasta

$12.99

Plate share

Plate share

$5.00

Dessert fee

2 people

$8.00

3 people

$12.00

4 people

$16.00

5 people

$20.00

6 people

$24.00

7 people

$28.00

8 people

$32.00

9 people

$36.00

10 people

$40.00

Delivery fee

Delivery fee

$2.00

Turkey

4-6 Turkey

$159.00

6-8 Turkey

$169.00

8-10 Turkey

$199.00

12-14 Turkey

$259.00

16-20 Turiey

$329.00

Sliced turkey

$15.00

Pumpkin pie

Apple pie

Extra mashed pots

Extra green beans

Extra yams

Extra Gravy

Extra stuffing

Extra rolls/butter

$0.95

Extra pint cranberry sauce

$12.00

Extra pie

Racks

$10.00

Sterno

$2.00

Water pan

$3.00

Serving utensil

$1.00

Paperware

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Seafood Grill & Sushi Bar

Location

1051 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ 07066

Directions

Gallery
Bistro 1051 image
Bistro 1051 image
Main pic

