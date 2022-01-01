Bistro 1051 1051 Raritan Rd
1051 Raritan Rd
Clark, NJ 07066
Appetizers
Caprese 1051
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Basil with EVOO and Balsamic Glaze
Dynamite Shrimp
Spicy Bistro Sauce
Edamame
Steamed Young Soybean
Fried Calamari
Crispy with Marinara Balsamic with tomatoes and scallions - 14.99 Buffalo with crumbled bleu cheese - 14.99
Garlic Shrimp
Garlic Scampi Sauce
Grilled Octopus
Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Lemon Garlic White Wine Sauce
Beef Skewers
Long Hot Peppers
Sauteed Sliced Potatoes & Onions
Meatball
Pan Fried Dumplings
Choice of Shrimp, Pork or Vegetable. Topped with Scallions, Sesame Seeds and Teriyaki Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh Horseradish Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp/Chorizo
Jumbo Shrimp & Fresh Chorizo Sauteed in Lemon Garlic Sauce
Maryland Crab Soup
Cream Maryland Spicy Lump Crab
Steamed Little Neck Clams
White or Marinara Sauce
Steamed PEI Mussels
White or Marinara Sauce
Garlic bread
Salads
Brick Oven Flat Bread
Buffalo chicken flatbread
Buratta Flatbread
Prosciutto Ham, Tomato Sauce, Buratta Cheese, Basil, Baby Arugula
Four Cheese Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Ricotta and Pecorino Cheese (no sauce)
Grilled Vegetable Flatbread
Mushroom Flatbread
Assorted Sauteed Mushrooms, Red Onions, Goat Cheese (no sauce)
Sausage Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmigiano, Chili Flakes
Shrimp Flatbread
Baby Shrimp tossed in Spicy Bistro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Tomato Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Basil and Olive Oil
Vodka Flatbread
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella
Healthy
Chicken Teryaki
Sauteed spinach and green beans topped with Teriyaki Sauce, sesame seeds and scallions
Flounder Napolitano
Topped with Plum Tomato & Basil Served Over Sauteed Spinach, in a White Wine Sauce Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Grilled Chicken Bistro
Grilled Chicken Cutlet Milanese Style Topped with Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Salad Red Wine Vinaigrette
Healthy Salmon
Sauteed Spinach and Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers
Healthy shrimp
Whole Wheat Fettucini
Grilled Chicken, Asparagus, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil
Side of Brown Rice
Pasta
Penne Vodka
With Prosciutto, Vodka Tomato Cream Sauce
Linguini Meatballs
Marinara Sauce
Clams Linguini
Bacon, Basil, Roasted Garlic White or Red
Rigatoni Sausage
Imported Sweet Italian Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Broccoli Rabe Topped with Pecorino Romano in a Light Garlic Oil Broth
Fettucini Shrimp
with Fettuccini and Lobster Cream Sauce
Seafood Linguini
Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Calamari In a Spicy Marinara Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Served with Shrimp and Sherry Lobster Cream Sauce
Eggplant Rollatine
with Linguini, Tomato Sauce
Cheese ravioli
Fettuccini Alfredo
Adult Pasta
Steaks and Chops
Filet Mignon
Grilled served with Mash Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
Hanger Steak
Grilled and Topped with Elephant Garlic Chips Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable
Kobe Burger
With Caramelized Onions, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Aged Cheddar Served with Homemade Fries Not Available Friday or Saturday Evenings
Parm Pork Chop
Topped with Hot Cherry Peppers, Capers in a White Wine Lemon Sauce Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable
Pork Chop Giambotta
Served with Hot Cherry and Sweet Peppers, Onions and Potato in a Natural Pan Juice
Short Rib
Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Steak Stone
Grilled Flatiron Steak Served on a Flaming Stone with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable
Strip Steak
Grilled served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
Chicken & Veal
Breaded Chicken
Chicken Bistro
Lightly Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese with a Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Francaise
Egg Battered Chicken with Lemon Butter Sauce
Chicken Linda
Layered With Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese Finished with Mushroom Cognac Demi Glaze
Chicken Nancy
Topped With Exotic Mushrooms, Chopped Tomato Finished With Balsamic Glaze Over SautÃ©ed Spinach
Chicken Parm
Grilled Chicken ( plain grilled)
Veal Ava
Layered with Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Served with Sauteed Spinach in a Sherry Wine Sauce
Veal Bistro
Lightly Breaded Bone in Veal Chop Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mixed Salad, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Veal Parm
Breaded Bone In Veal Chop Lightly Fried and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Served with Linguini
Veal Piccata
Veal Scallopini SautÃ©ed with White Wine and Capers topped with Lemon Butter Sauce
Chicken on stone
Chicken giambotta
Chicken marsala
Veal Marsala
Seafood
Horseradish Salmon
Horseradish Panko Mashed Potato and Seasoned Vegetables Drizzled with Grey Poupon Mustard Aioli
Scallops veg risotto
Over Vegetable Risotto
Stuffed Flounder
Stuffed with Crabmeat Topped With Shrimp in a Buerre Blanc Sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
Stuffed with Maryland Style Crabmeat Served potato and Vegetable
Whole Bronzino
with a Lemon Caper Sauce over SautÃ©ed Spinach
Bronzino fillet menu
Shrimp scampi
Scallops lobster risotto
Sides
Side Asparagus
MKT
Side Broccoli Rabe
MKT
Side French fries
Side Lobster Risotto
Side Mash potato
Side fried pots
Side Pasta
Side Spinach
MKT
Split plate
Side Stringbeans
Side Vegetable Risotto
Side onions/mushrooms
Side white rice
Side brown rice
Creamed spinach
Side onion rings
Togo
Dinner special
Plate share
SODA
BOTTLED WATER
Sushi Bar Entrees - Dinner
California Platter
3 California Rolls
Chirashi
Variety of Fish & Pickles on a Bed of Sushi Rice
Love Boat (2 People)
with Miso Soup, Ginger Salad, 1 Special Roll, 1 Basic Roll, 10 Piece Asst. Sashimi, 10 Piece Asst. Sushi
Maki Platter
Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Roll
Sashimi Dinner platter
18 Asst. Slices of Fish
Spicy Combo Platter
Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
5 Pieces of Sushi, 10 Pieces of Sashimi & 1 Tuna Roll
Sushi dinner platter
12 pieces sst. Sushi & 1 California Roll 2
With Ginger Salad
With Miso
Side spicy mayo
Side eel sauce
Choice dinner
Appetizers - Sushi Dinner
Crispy Rice
Edamame
Miso Soup
Peppered Tuna
Pork Gyoza
Shrimp Gyoza
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Tuna Tartar
Vegetable Gyoza
With ginger salad
With miso
Side spicy mayo
Side eel sauce
Side wasabi cream sauce
Side sriracha
Xtra ginger
Xtra wasabi
Xtra soy sauce
Salads - Sushi Dinner
Sushi / Sashimi / Hand Roll Dinner
Crabstick
Eel
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Octopus
Salmon
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Shrimp
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Tuna
White Tuna
Yellowtail
Alaskan Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp, Lettuce, Mayo
California Roll
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus
Eel Avocado Roll
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese
Salmon Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
with Eel Sauce
Spicy Salmon roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Vegetable Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Bistro Special Rolls - Dinner
1051 Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Soybean Paper, Spicy Mayo
Bistro Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topped with Seared Salmon, Soybean Paper, Spicy Mayo
Benny Hanna Roll
Crab, Cucumber inside, Spicy Yellowtail and Avocado on Top, Spicy Mayo & Siracha
Clark Special Roll
Spicy Crunchy Tuna topped with Sweet Potato Tempura, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Christmas Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado & Caviar
Crazy Roll
White Tuna & JalapeÃ±o inside Topped with Salmon & Tuna
Dragon Roll
Eel & Cucumber Inside, Topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce
Fantastic Roll
Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Japanese Mayo & Fish Roe, Eel Sauce
Godzilla Roll
Spicy Tuna Inside, Eel, Avocado on Top with Teriyaki Sauce
Golden Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Inside, Mango on Top with Wasabi Mayo and Eel Sauce
Happy Roll
Spicy Tuna, Eel, Avocado Inside Banana Tempura on top with Spicy Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce
Kamikaze Roll
Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Inside, Spicy Tuna and Salmon on Top with Wasabi Cream, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
King Kong Roll
Spicy Crunchy Crab Inside, Banana Tempura on Top with Eel Sauce
Lobster Roll
Lobster Meat, Avocado, Soybean Paper
Metro Roll
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado Inside Topped with Sliced Tuna
New Wave Roll
Spicy Tuna Inside, Yellowtail, Salmon Avocado & Spicy Mayo on Top
Rainbow Roll
Crab Stick & Cucumber Inside, Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Fluke, White Tuna & Avocado
Spider Roll
Soî‚ Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Super Kaniboy Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail Inside Spicy Crunchy Crab on Top
Suzuki Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Mango, Avocado, Asparagus, Soy Bean Paper with Wasabi Eel Sauce
Sweet potato roll
Triple Tempura Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura, Banana Tempura, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado
Volcano Roll
Crabmeat, Cucumber & Avocado Inside, Spicy Tuna on Top
Yummy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Crab
Desserts
Almond Cake
Apple Crisp
Caramelized Granny Smith Apples, Granola Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzled with Caramel Sauce on a Puff Pastry
Bread Pudding
Cubed Bread Baked in a Cinnamon Custard Topped with Whipped Cream
Cake fee
Cannoli
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake Flute
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheesecake and Sliced Strawberries Fried and Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce
Creme Brulee
Rich Egg Custard Topped with Hard Sugar Shell
Fried Oreos
Fudge Sundae
Chocolate Cookie Crust with Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Topped with Nuts and Chocolate Fudge
Ice Cream
Per Scoop Vanilla or Chocolate
Lava Cake
Chocolate Cake with Warm Melted Center Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Lemon Cake
Layered Lemon Cake Filled with Lemon curd and Mascarpone Cheese
Choc Mousse Cake
Nutella Crepes
Warm Crepes Stuffed with Fresh Strawberries, Bananas and Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Topped with Whipped Cream
Oreo Pie
Chocolate Cookie Crust with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Chunks of Oreos and Chocolate Fudge
Sorbet
Per Scoop Lemon - Mango - Rapsberry
Tartufo
Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Ball Covered in a Chocolate Shell with Sliced Almonds and Cherry Center
Tiramisu
Homemade Mascarpone Cream and Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers Topped with Shaved Chocolate
Strawberries
Apple berry crisp
NY Cheesecake
Coconut bomb
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake
Pumpkin cheesecake
2 Mini cannolis
Family Packages
Family Package 4ppl
House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter
Family Package 6ppl
House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter
Family Package 8 ppl
House Salad, Choice of 1 Entree Chicken Francaise, Parmigiana, Marsala, Eggplant Rollatine, Flounder Neopilitana, Francaise, Oreganto Choice of 1 Side Potato and Vegetable, or Penne with Butter or Marinara Sauce (Penne Vodka Add $5.99) Includes Bread and Butter
Sushi Platter
Ginger Salad 4 Rolls Each (96 Piece) Spicy Tuna, California, Cucumber & Avocado
Brunch Buffet
Apps
Chicken veal
Steaks chops
Seafood
Pasta
Sides
Plate share
Dessert fee
Turkey
4-6 Turkey
6-8 Turkey
8-10 Turkey
12-14 Turkey
16-20 Turiey
Sliced turkey
Pumpkin pie
Apple pie
Extra mashed pots
Extra green beans
Extra yams
Extra Gravy
Extra stuffing
Extra rolls/butter
Extra pint cranberry sauce
Extra pie
Racks
Sterno
Water pan
Serving utensil
Paperware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian Seafood Grill & Sushi Bar
1051 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ 07066