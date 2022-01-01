Bistro 1775 imageView gallery

Bistro 1775

1775 Tysons Blvd

West Mclean, VA 22102

Popular Items

Fries
Caesar Wrap
Steak & Cheese

Sandwiches

Tuna salad, swiss, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.

Grilled Chicken + Fries

$13.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion with spicy mayo on brioche.

The Bistro

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella and lettuce with honey mustard on a sub.

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on toast.

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Steak, provolone, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato and mushrooms with mayo on a sub.

Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken, provolone, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato and mushrooms with mayo on a sub 12

Spicy Turkey Avocado Sub

$12.00

Turkey, avocado, provolone, lettuce and red onion with spicy mayo on a sub.

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce and tomato with pesto sauce on ciabatta.

Hot Pepper Turkey Sub

$12.00

Turkey, provolone, hot peppers and lettuce with Italian seasoning, oil and mayo on a sub.

Gyro

$10.00

Gyro, swiss, cucumber, red onion, lettuce and tomato with tzatziki on pita.

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Club

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and tomato with mayo on focaccia.

Caprese

$10.00

Mozzarella, arugula, tomato, salt and pepper with balsamic on ciabatta.

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut with Russian dressing on rye.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted cheddar and provolone on toast.

Burgers

Cheeseburger + Fries

$13.00

Beef burger, cheddar, lettuce, red onion and tomato with mayo on brioche.

Beyond Burger + Fries

$15.00

Vegan burger, cheddar, lettuce, red onion and tomato with mayo on brioche.

Veggie Burger + Fries

$13.00

Vegetarian burger, cheddar, spinach, red onion and tomato with mayo on brioche.

Combos

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$14.00

Wings + Fries

$13.00+

Chicken Quesadilla + Fries

$14.00

Chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, green pepper and onion with sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla + Fries

$14.00

Steak, mozzarella, cheddar, green pepper and onion with sour cream and salsa.

Fish + Chips

$13.00

Fried haddock, lemon and fries with a side of tartar sauce.

Shrimp Basket + Fries

$13.00

Fried shrimp, lemon and fries with a side of cocktail sauce.

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and red onion with honey mustard.

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce and parmesan with Caesar dressing.

Salads

Club Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, turkey, bacon, egg, cherry tomato and croutons with ranch.

Fruit & Seed Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and croutons with balsamic.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, cheddar, red onion, cherry tomato and croutons with choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, feta, olives, green pepper, tomato, onion and cucumber with Greek dressing.

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$2.90+

Latte

$3.39+

Cappucino

$3.39+

Hot Chai

$3.80+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.45+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$4.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1775 Tysons Blvd, West Mclean, VA 22102

Directions

Bistro 1775 image

