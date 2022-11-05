Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bistro 19 At Wynmoor

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Wynmoor circle

COCONUT CREEK, FL 33066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

3- Egg Omelette

$7.75+

Bistro 2-2-2 Combo

$9.95

Nova Platter

$11.95+

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99+

Two Eggs

$5.95+

Pancakes

$4.95+

Toast, Bagel, Roll

$1.75+

Muffin

$2.45

Oatmeal or Grits

$2.25+

French Toast

$2.95+

Sides

$2.99+

Early Bird Special

Bistro 1 - 1 - 1

$4.95

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$4.95

Two Eggs

$4.95

One Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$10.95

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Veggie Burger

$9.95

BLT Sandwich

$7.95

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Fish of the Day Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Patty w/cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Salmon Burger

$12.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Tuna Melt

Lunch Entrees

Baked Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan Over Pasta

$13.95

Crab Cake Sliders

$14.95

Eggplant Parmesan Over Pasta

$11.95

Fried Chicken

$12.95

Greek Moussaka

$15.95

Herb Crusted Salmon

$14.95

Quiche

$11.45

Salmon Burger w/ Fries

$12.95

Shepherds Pie

$15.95

Meatloaf w/gravy

$13.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$8.95

Fish Stew , rice pilaf, house salad

$12.95

Vegatable Primavera, house salad

$12.95

Roast beef with mashed, house salad

corned Beef Dinner

$13.95

Platters

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.95

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.95

Egg Salad Platter

$10.95

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Home Made Chicken Soup

$4.95+

Home Made Matzo Ball Soup

$5.95+

chili Soup

$5.95+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Chef's Choice Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Sides

Mashed Potato

$4.95

String Beans

$4.95

Israeli Couscous

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Potato Salad

$1.50

Cold Slaw

$1.50

House Salad

$1.50+

Caesar Salad

$1.75

Scoop Egg Salad

$6.50

Rice & Beans

$6.95

Broccolli

$5.95

Half Pound Tuna

$6.95

Sccop Tuna

$6.85

Scoop Chicken Salad

$7.25

Lunch Special

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.99

Half egg salad wrap & Soup

$6.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Cold

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

20oz Cranberry Juice

$3.50

20oz Ginger Ale

$3.50

20oz Sweet Tea

$3.50

20oz Apple Juice

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Regular Milk

$2.75

2 Liter Coke

$2.85

2 Liter Diete Coke

$2.85

2 Liter Sprite

$2.85

Iced Tea Can

$2.00

Hot

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Refill

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Beer

Yuengling

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Wine

GLS Red

$6.00

GLS Whi1te

$6.00

BTL Red

$20.00

BTL White

$20.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

2 for 22

2 for 22

$11.00

Steak Night

Bologaines

$14.95

Skirt Steak

$18.95

Mussels

$15.95

Tuscsan Chicken

$16.95

Brisket Platter

$21.99

Roast Pork

$15.95

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$9.95

Mussels

$10.99

Oysters Roc

$13.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$8.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Soup

Tomato & Basil

$4.95+

Soup of the day

$4.95+

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Cannoli

$5.50

Brownie With Ice Cream

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 Wynmoor circle, COCONUT CREEK, FL 33066

Directions

Gallery
Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19 image
Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Swirl Wine Bistro - 1435 Lyons Road - Coconut Creek, FL 33063
orange star4.8 • 516
1435 Lyons Rd Coconut Creek, FL 33063
View restaurantnext
Firegrills - 4400 W Sample Rd # 146
orange starNo Reviews
4400 W Sample Rd # 146 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
The Fish Joint
orange starNo Reviews
4570 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 471
6500 NW 12th Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurantnext
Circus Bar
orange star4.3 • 401
1461 SW 30 Ave Pompano Beach, FL 33069
View restaurantnext
Truli Italian Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
4443 Lyons Rd D104 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in COCONUT CREEK

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near COCONUT CREEK
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston