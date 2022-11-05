Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bistro 313
40 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere at bistro313. From morning to night, what we put into our body fuels what we’re able to get out of it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with a world-renowned chef in creating a European-style menu to power your healthy living. Stop into our casual cafe to grab a quick cup of coffee, meet a friend for a glass of wine, get some work done with our free wi-fi, or sit on the back deck and enjoy some solitude with your breakfast or lunch.
Location
313 E Edgewood, Friendswood, TX 77546
