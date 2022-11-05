Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bistro 313

40 Reviews

$$

313 E Edgewood

Friendswood, TX 77546

Buttermilk Crispy Chx Wrap
Bergamos Burger
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Strips

Starters

Goat Cheese & Bacon Jam Crostini

Goat Cheese & Bacon Jam Crostini

$12.00

four warm crostini, goat cheese, bacon jam

Feta Bruschetta Crostini

Feta Bruschetta Crostini

$11.00

four warm crostini, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Spring Rolls

Chicken Pesto Spring Rolls

$13.00

Chicken with basil pesto and sun-dried tomatoes served with alfredo dipping sauce

Spicy Ahi Crudo

Spicy Ahi Crudo

$18.00

ahi tuna, avocado, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette, wonton chips

Shrimp & Crab Dip

Shrimp & Crab Dip

$24.00

shrimp, crab, cheese, spices, served with toasted crostinis

Street Corn Dip

Street Corn Dip

$16.00

Cheesy corn dip with spices, sliced avocado, homemade corn chips

Jumbo Lumb Crab Cake

Jumbo Lumb Crab Cake

$16.00+

premium gulf jumbo lump crab, arugula salad, spicy aioli

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$28.00

artisan cheeses paired with meats, fruits & nuts

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

topped with parmesan cheese and basil

Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup

Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup

$6.00+

topped with avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, fontina cheese

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

Salads

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, red onion, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

Crunchy Asian Chopped Salad

Crunchy Asian Chopped Salad

$12.00

romaine, cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, cashews, wonton strips, cilantro, honey lime vinaigrette, peanut dressing

Quinoa Market Salad

Quinoa Market Salad

$13.00

quinoa, spinach, apples, celery, pecans, feta cheese, red onion, citrus vinaigrette

Buttermilk Ranch Wedge

Buttermilk Ranch Wedge

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chives, buttermilk ranch

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, lemon, marcona almonds, cranberries, manchego, citrus vinaigrette

Lunch Before 3*ONLY

Turkey Avocado Club

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.00

turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, lettuce, chipotle mayo on a croissant

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, swiss, mayo

Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

chicken breast, pecans, grapes, celery on a croissant

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

avocado toast, bruschetta, feta, basil & balsamic drizzle

BLTA

BLTA

$14.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo

Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.00

chicken, roma tomatoes, romaine, pesto mayo, fontina cheese, spinach tortilla

Buttermilk Crispy Chx Wrap

Buttermilk Crispy Chx Wrap

$14.00

crispy chicken strips, romaine, roma tomatoes, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, spinach tortilla

Entrees

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

pan seared chicken breast with lemon caper beurre blanc. served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Pan Seared Snapper

Pan Seared Snapper

$23.00

seasoned red snapper with lemon butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and squash medley

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Fresh gulf shrimp fried in our house made batter. served with french fries

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Strips

$16.00

Crispy homemade chicken strips served with french fries and honey mustard dipping sauce

Grilled Snapper Tacos

Grilled Snapper Tacos

$18.00

grilled snapper, cabbage slaw, avocado, chipotle mayo, white corn tortillas, served with chips and salsa

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

marinated grilled chicken, fettuccine pasta, classic Alfredo sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8oz Prime Filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

akaushi beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, mustard

Bergamos Burger

Bergamos Burger

$17.00

akaushi beef, caramelized onions, bacon, fontina, garlic mayo

Desserts

Creme' Brulee

Creme' Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Brownie

$11.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Sides/Extras

Side Salad

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Wonton Chips

$6.00

Side of Crostini

$6.00

Fettucini Alfredo Noodles

$12.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Piccata Sauce

$2.00

Side bacon jam

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Lunch Combos

Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00

Soup and Half Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Triple Combo

$19.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Ranch

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Juice

Cranberry Black Cherry

$4.50

Fresh Juice with cran and cherry

Orange Juice

$4.50

Tuscan Sunrise

$4.50

Orange Juice & Cranberry Juice

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$4.50

San Pel Spark Water

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Non Alc Sparkling

$16.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee, free refills

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Affogato

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere at bistro313. From morning to night, what we put into our body fuels what we’re able to get out of it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with a world-renowned chef in creating a European-style menu to power your healthy living. Stop into our casual cafe to grab a quick cup of coffee, meet a friend for a glass of wine, get some work done with our free wi-fi, or sit on the back deck and enjoy some solitude with your breakfast or lunch.

Website

Location

313 E Edgewood, Friendswood, TX 77546

Directions

Bistro 313 image
Bistro 313 image
Bistro 313 image
Bistro 313 image

