Bistro 317

Order Again

Breakfast

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Beignet

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Palmier

$4.50

Breakfast Croissant

$10.00

Ham, Cheese, Avocado, Eggs, Bacon

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Meat Quiche

$9.00

Veggie Quiche

$9.00

Belgium Waffle

$8.50

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Friand

$5.00

Peach Tart

$5.50

Chocolate cake

$11.00

Pastry of the day

$7.00

Pear Tart

$7.00

Brunch

Gaufre

$12.00

Waffle, Bacon, Maple Syrup

Chocolate Eclair

$5.00

Friand with Potatoes

$14.00

Confit Onion side salad

Vegan Friand

$14.00

Salad

Cajun Salmon Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Quiche

$16.00

With Potatoes and Salad

Croque Madame

$16.00

With Potatoes and Salad

Croissant Jambon Fromage

$15.00

With Potatoes and Salad

Olivier Special

$15.00

Crepe of the Day

$14.00

Fresh Fruit

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$12.00

With Potatoes and Salad

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Raisin Snail

$5.00

Rolled pastry with Cinnamon and Raisins

Almond Croissant

$7.00

Macaroon

$8.00

Flavors vary

Lunch

Croque Monsieur

$14.00

Salad or Chips

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$16.00

Pesto, Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomato, Swiss Cheese with Salad or Chips

BTB Panini

$16.00

Ciabatta Bread, Bacon, Turkey, Garlic Mayo, Brie, Spinach, With Salad or Chips

Quiche Meat

$15.00

With Green Salad

Quiche Veggie

$15.00

With Green Salad

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Goat Cheese/Figs Pastry Salad

$12.00

Cranberry, Walnuts, Beets, With Fresh Herb Vinagrette

Pear Salad

$12.00

Toasted Walnuts, Tomato and Carmalized Onion

Petite Bistro Salad

$8.00

Meat Pie Puff Pastry

$5.00

Cajun Salmon

$5.00

Prosciutto

$4.00

Poached Pear Stuffed with Blue Cheese

$13.00

Bed of Arugula, Almond Toasted

Vegetarian Panini

$15.00

Salad or Chips

Soupe De Jour

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Soup and Half Salad

$14.00

Dinner

Crab Cake

$15.00

Seared Tuna

$17.00

Balsalmic Reduction

Charcuterie for Two

$30.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Goat Cheese Salad / mixed green

$13.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Poivre Sauce

Duck Confit

$30.00

With Vegetables and Sweet Garlic Potato mix

Vegetarian Pasta Casserole Au Gratin

$22.00

Bistro 317 Burger

$21.00

Topped with Portabello Mushrooms

Add Portobello Mushroom

$3.50

Vegan Meat Pie

$20.00

Fish of the Day

$29.00

escargot & blue butter

$14.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Macaron

$3.00+

Cake of the Day

$9.00

Tarte of the Day

$10.00

Eclaire Chocolate

$10.00

Full Cake

Tart

$9.00

Brownie w walnut

$5.50

Peach Pie

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.00

10oz honey

$11.00

13oz honey

$14.00

Coffee

Cafe

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso shot

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Mocha

$4.75

Americano

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Smoothie Tropical

$9.00

Smoothie Berry

$9.00

Kachava Protein Drink

$9.00

Coca Cola

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.50

Aranciata

$4.50

Limonata

$4.50

Perrier

$3.50

Beebad original

$5.50

Beebad low cal

$5.50

Wine

Bonanza GLS

$10.00

Chateaux Guillebot Plaissance GLS

$10.00

Cline Viogner GLS

$11.00

Cote Mas GLS

$12.00

Durigutti Malbec GLS

$12.00

Fleur de Prairie Rose GLS

$10.00

La Lisse Soie D'Ivoire GLS

$10.00

La Petit Perriere GLS

$11.00

Les Hautes Bordeaux GLS

$11.00

Mionette Prosecco GLS

$15.00

Sao Miguel Do Sul GLS

$10.00

Seaglass GLS

$10.00

Silk & Spice GLS

$11.00

St. Cosme GLS

$14.00

St. Michael Spatlese

$10.00

St. Michelle Merlot GLS

$11.00

Steel Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Veuve du Vernay GLS

$15.00

Wente Riverbank GLS

$10.00

Catena Malbec GLS

$12.00

Chenin Blanc GLS

$11.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir royal

$15.00

Argyle Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Benziger BTL

$30.00

Bonanza BTL

$30.00

Catena Malbec BTL

$36.00

Chateau de Chaintre BTL

$60.00

Chateau de Fontanelle Blanc BTL

$40.00

Chateau de Fontenille BTL

$33.00

Chateau Guillebot BTL

$30.00

Chateau St. Sulspice Bordeaux BTL

$55.00

Chenin Blanc BTL

$42.00

Cline Old Vine BTL

$25.00

Cline Viogner BTL

$33.00

Copertino BTL

$40.00

Cote de Mas BTL

$36.00

Di Majo Norante BTL

$35.00

Divum Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Domaine Chablis BTL

$60.00

Durigutti BTL

$36.00

Evolve BTL

$50.00

Federalist BTL

$48.00

Fleur de Prairie Rose BTL

$30.00

Hob Nob BTL

$30.00

Intrinsic BTL

$48.00

La Lisse Soie D'Ivoire BTL

$30.00

La Petit Perriere BTL

$33.00

Les Hautes Bordeaux BTL

$33.00

Macon-Chaintre BTL

$60.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne BTL

$80.00

Paso a Paso Temporizo BTL

$25.00

Pedronocelli BTL

$40.00

Pessimist BTL

$65.00

Prisoner BTL

$50.00

Saint Hilaire BTL

$38.00

Sangiovese Di Majo BTL

$29.00

Sao Miguel BTL

$30.00

Sauvion Sancerre BTL

$70.00

Sauvion Vouvray BTL

$50.00

Seaglass BTL

$30.00

Silk and Spice BTL

$32.00

St. Cosme BTL

$42.00

St. Michael Weinkellerei BTL

$30.00

St. Michelle Merlot BTL

$33.00

Steel Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Taittinger Champagne BTL

$110.00

Unshackled BTL

$50.00

Wente Riesling BTL

$30.00

Witness Tree Pinot Noir BTL

$88.00

Beer

Bud

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stella Artois N/A

$7.00

Beer Sale

$5.00

Liquor

Cruzan Aged Rum

$9.00

Real McCoy

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Saint James

$9.00

Ron abuelo

$11.00

Taylor 10yrs

$13.00

Taylor 20yrs

$17.00

Croft

$12.00

Remy martin xo

$40.00

Remy martin vsop

$16.00

Remy martin 1738

$18.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Martell VS

$18.00

Martell cordon bleu

$48.00

Martell blue swift

$14.00

Meukow

$16.00

New Year a la carte

Smoke Salmon

$18.00

Portobello Mushroom

$15.00

amuse bouche

$3.00

lobster bisque

$11.00

Fillet Mignon

$38.00

Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

Dessert Special

$11.00

Seafood Pastry

$32.00

New Year full menu

full menu 1 person

$69.00

Amuse bouche

Smoke Salmon

Portobello Mushroom

Fillet mignon

Lobster Bisque

Braised Ribs

Out of stock

Dessert Special

seafood puff pastry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A French inspired restaurant featuring breakfast, lunch, dinner and Wine Bar.

Location

317 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

