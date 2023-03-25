Bistro 56 616 N. High street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
616 N. High street, Rising Sun, IN 47040
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Beard Bakehouse - -319 Walnut Street
No Reviews
-319 Walnut Street Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
View restaurant