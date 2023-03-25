A map showing the location of Bistro 56 616 N. High streetView gallery

Bistro 56 616 N. High street

review star

No reviews yet

616 N. High street

Rising Sun, IN 47040

Lunch/ Dinner

Brisket Nachos

$12.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Ribeye

$21.00

Filet

$29.00

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Cod Dinner

$13.00

Brisket Dinner

$16.00

BBQ Sampler

$19.00

Cajun Alfredo

$15.00

Meatloaf Special

$13.00

Full Rack Special

$22.00

Half Rack Special

$17.00

Fried Chix Dinner

$11.00

Stuffed Pepper

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Philly

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$9.00

Sd. Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Veggie Medley

$3.00

Mac N' Cheese

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Mac N' Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$6.00

Kid's Alfredo

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Drinks

Angel's Envy

$8.00

Boone County

$7.00

BC Bourbon Cream

$6.00

BC Pot Still

$8.00

BC Rye

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit 10 yr

$10.00

Bib and Tucker

$10.00

Blade and Bow

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Evan Williams

$4.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

FEW

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Fighting Cock

$6.00

George Remus

$7.00

Heaven Hill

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Devil's

$6.00

Jefferson's

$10.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Larceny

$6.00

Makers Cask

$10.00

Makers 46

$9.00

McKenna Henry

$12.00

Mercantile

$6.00

Old Grand-Dad

$6.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Rabbit Hole

$10.00

Redemption

$8.00

Russell's

$8.00

Southern Star

$10.00

The Alpha

$7.00

The Clover

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford

$8.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$7.00

Brenne

$10.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Well

$3.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Tito's

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolute Peppar

$6.00

Absolute Raspberry

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Crystal Head

$10.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Hard Truth

$6.00

Barnacles

$8.00

Pyrat

$7.00

Well

$3.00

Patron

$7.00

Casamigos Rep

$9.00

Espanita

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay

$6.00

Jager

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Baileys

$5.50

Chambord

$7.00

Limoncello

$4.00

JM Salted Caramel

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Amargo de Chile

$6.00

Peachtree

$3.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Blue Caraco

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Melon

$3.00

Raspberry Pucker

$3.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Long Island

$8.00

AMF

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Teq. Sunrise

$6.00

Sex on Beach

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Liq. MaryJ

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

C. Toast Crunch

$5.50

Mini Beer

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Car Bomb

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Draft Mich Ultra

$3.00

Draft Bud Light

$3.00

Kona

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Busch

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

High Life

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Lt

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Quaff On Red Ale

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Guinness

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$11.00

Bud Light

$11.00

Noble Vines Merlot

$7.00

Lexicon Merlot

$7.00

Sherwood P. Noir

$8.00

Cono Sur P. Noir

$6.00

Casa Natal Malbec

$7.00

McManis Cab

$7.00

Tait Blended

$8.00

Sweet Lab

$6.00

Ava Grace Rose

$6.00

Oliver Moscato

$7.00

Castello Moscato

$7.00

Mommy's T.O. Moscato

$6.00

Lo Duca P. Grigio

$8.00

Chloe P. Grigio

$8.00

Casas D.B. Chard

$6.00

Cupcake Chard

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Water

Dessert

Lava Cake

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

German Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

616 N. High street, Rising Sun, IN 47040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

