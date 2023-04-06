Main picView gallery

Bistro 6050

review star

No reviews yet

6050 West Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Empanadas

The Best Empanadas in Chicago

Barbacoa Beef

$3.75Out of stock

Slow cooked beef with herb and spices

Cheesy Pepper

$3.75

Cheesy Pepper Jelly

Creamy Chicken

$3.75

Peruvian style, moderately spicy

Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Ham and three different cheeses.

Nangka

$3.75

Unripe jackfruit boiled in coconut milk with shrimp flavoring

No Ham, Just Cheese

$3.75

Sour cream, parmesan, mozzarella and herbs.

Pinoyski Chicken

$3.75Out of stock

ground chicken sautéed with onions, paprika, carrots, green peas, and California rasins

Pulled Pork

$3.75

Filipino pork adobo inspired mixed with Japanese sweet rice

Spanish Chorizo

$3.75

Chorizo, with potato puree, cheese and pepper jelly

Spinach Ricotta

$3.75

Mozzarella & Parmesan, blended with spinach

Sweet Corn Chaat Masala

$3.75

Nepali or Indian snack food; mixed with black salt and quesadilla cheese

TSAP

$3.75

Traditional South Asian Potato

Dozen Empanadas

$45.00

Crepes

Sweet Cheese Crepes

$8.95

Sweet farm cheese and fruit marmalade

Savory Crepes

$8.95

Vegetarian, Ham, Chicken, or Beef.

Sweet Crepes

$8.95

Sweet French Style crepes. Two per order

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

Bed of Roses

$3.75

Café-Latte

$3.75

Belgian BISCOFF

$3.75

Caramel Toffee

$3.75

CocoffMacNutChip

$3.75

Cookie Dough

$3.75

Cookies 'n Cream (OREO)

$3.75

Creamy Coconut

$3.75

FERRERO-ROCHER

$3.75

M&M

$3.75

Matcha Green

$3.75

Passion Fruit/Maracuya/Parcha

$3.75

Raspberry Good (w/choco chips)

$3.75

Oh My Chocolate (OMC !)

$3.75

Raspberry Lover (plain)

$3.75

Roasted Pistachio

$3.75

So Strawberry

$3.75

Taro/Ube

$3.75

That Vanilla

$3.75

Tropical Mango

$3.75

Double Scoop

Bed of Roses

$3.75

Belgian BISCOFF

$3.75

Café-Latte

$3.75

Caramel Toffee

$3.75

CocoffMacNutChip

$3.75

Cookie Dough

$3.75

Cookies 'n Cream (OREO)

$3.75

Creamy Coconut

$3.75

FERRERO-ROCHER

$3.75

M&M

$3.75

Matcha Green

$3.75

Oh My Chocolate (OMC !)

$3.75

Passion Fruit/Maracuya/Parcha

$3.75

Raspberry Good (w/choco chips)

$3.75

Raspberry Lover (plain)

$3.75

Roasted Pistachio

$3.75

So Strawberry

$3.75

Taro/Ube

$3.75

That Vanilla

$3.75

Tropical Mango

$3.75

Pint

Bed of Roses

$10.99

Café-Latte

$10.99

Belgian BISCOFF

$10.99

Caramel Toffee

$10.99

CocoffMacNutChip

$10.99

Cookie Dough

$10.99

Cookies 'n Cream (OREO)

$10.99

Creamy Coconut

$10.99

FERRERO-ROCHER

$10.99

M&M

$10.99

Matcha Green

$10.99

Passion Fruit/Maracuya/Parcha

$10.99

Raspberry Good (w/choco chips)

$10.99

Oh My Chocolate (OMC!)

$10.99

Raspeberry Lover (plain)

$10.99

Roasted Pistachio

$10.99

So Strawberry

$10.99

Taro/Ube

$10.99

That Vanilla

$10.99

Tropical Mango

$10.99

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk foam

Cafe Latte

$5.45

Espresso with your choice of milk

Cappuccino

$4.49

Espresso with your choice of milk foam

Americano

$3.75

Espresso with hot water

Black Mocha-Chocolate

$5.99

Espresso with Italian chocolate

Cortado

$4.49

Equal parts espresso and your choice of milk

Affogato

$4.99

One scoop of your preferred ice cream drowned in an espresso

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Shot

$3.00

Milkshakes

Classic Shakes

$7.50

Fourteen different flavors to choose from.

Specialty Shakes

$8.25

Tea

Jasmine Green

$3.25

Lemon Green

$3.25

Moroccan Mint Green

$3.25

Berry Cabernet Herbal

$3.25

Serene Dream Herbal

$3.25

Calming Chamomile

$3.25

Sliced Apple Pie Rooibos

$3.25

Vanilla Cream Rooibos

$3.25

Tropical Ambrosia White

$3.25

White Chai

$3.25

Ginger Peach

$3.25

Caramel Toffee Oolong

$3.25

Rose Oolong

$3.25

Orange Flower Oolong

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Himalayan Imperial

$3.25

Vanilla Coconut

$3.25

Bubble Tea

Chai

$7.25

Coconut

$7.25

Earl Grey

$7.25

Jasmine Green

$7.25

Mango

$7.25

Matcha

$7.25

Milk Tea

$7.25

Red Bean

$7.25

Taro

$7.25

Thai Tea

$7.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving global favorites like empanadas, crepes, and made from scratch ice cream

Location

6050 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pan Y Pizza Pa'Ya
orange starNo Reviews
6344 West Irving Park Road Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Al's Pizza - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
6344 West Irving Park Road Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park - 5700 W. IRVING PARK RD.
orange star3.6 • 15
5700 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3938 N. Central Ave Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4250 North Central Avenue Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5957 West Belmont Avenue Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston