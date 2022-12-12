A map showing the location of Bistro at SVB 6585 Simons RoadView gallery

Bistro at SVB 6585 Simons Road

review star

6585 Simons Road

Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Soft Drink

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Gatorade

Large Gatorade

$3.00

Small Gatorade

$1.00

Pastries

Bagel

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

CINN ROLES

$3.00

Sandwich

Chic Salad Sand

$11.00

Turkey & Cheese Sand

$11.00

Egg Roll

$5.00

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Add On's

Chik Salad Scoop

$2.00

Turkey

$2.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Wine

White

$6.00

Red

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

6585 Simons Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33541

