Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mondo Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

4600 Kapolei Pkwy

Kapolei, HI 96707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
Agua Fresca Strawberry
Chips & 4oz Salsa

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Birria Taco

$4.25

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.49

Carnitas Burrito

$12.49

Chicken Burrito

$12.49

Veggie Burrito

$12.49

Bean Burrito

$6.99

Favorites

Carne Asada Fries

$13.49

CHKN Fries

$12.99

Carnitas Fries

$12.99

Veggie Fries

$12.99

Carne Quesadilla

$12.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.49

KID-Dilla

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Add-Ons

Sour Cream

$0.75

Chips & Guac

$5.50

Guac LARGE

$4.00

Guac SMALL

$2.00

Chips & 4oz Salsa

$3.75

SIDE of Fries

$4.75

Spicy Salsa Large

$1.00

Spicy Salsa Small

$0.50

Side Bean

$3.99

Fried Jalapenos

$1.00

Dessert

Deep Fried Twinkie

$6.50

Deep Fried Twinkie w/Strawberry

$7.50

Flan

$4.50

Drinks

Agua Fresca Mango

$4.75

Agua Fresca Strawberry

$4.75

Sunset FRESCA

$4.75

Horchata

$4.75

Jarritos MANDARIN

$3.50

Jarritos PINA

$3.50

Jarritos MISC

$3.50

COKE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Lime Jarritos

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei, HI 96707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Bene
orange star4.0 • 564
4450 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS
orange star4.5 • 868
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
orange star4.3 • 1,067
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
orange starNo Reviews
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
IVC - Ko'Olina Station
orange starNo Reviews
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
DB Grill Kapolei
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kapolei

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
orange star4.3 • 1,067
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS
orange star4.5 • 868
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
Mad Bene
orange star4.0 • 564
4450 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kapolei
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston