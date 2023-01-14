Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro by Clementines

review star

No reviews yet

300 Main Street

Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups and Salads

Ahi-Tuna Salad

$15.99

Served rare ahi tuna over spinach, arugula,avocado, mandarin oranges, almonds, cucumbers, fresh ginger, egg noodles with cucumber wasabi dressing

ALoha Salad

$15.99

Spring mix, encrusted almond coconut chicken & shrimp, fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, almonds, candied walnuts with mango dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, sesame chicken bites, egg noodles, almonds, strawberries, craisins, mandarin oranges with asian sesame dressing

Baja all Shrimp

$16.99

Baja Salad

$15.99

Spinach, arugula, chipotle seasoned grilled chicken & shrimp, avocado, diced tomato, red onions, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing

Bistro Salad

$14.99

Spinach, arugula, italian chicken bites, roasted tomato & peppers, black olives, marinated mushroom, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing

Bowl of Bisque

$6.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken Chef Salad

$13.99

Iceburg & green leaf lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, mixed cheeses, grape tomatoes, choice of dressing

Chicken Salad Platter

$14.99

Crock of French Onion

$5.99

Cup of Bisque

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$4.99

Dinner Caesar Salad

$7.99

Flat Iron Steak Salad

$16.99

Spinach, arugula, sliced flat iron steak (grilled your way), avocado, tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing

Garden Salad

$6.99

Hawaii 5-0 Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, coconut chicken, strawberries, pineapple, mandaring oranges, craisins, almonds, egg noodles with strawberry dressing

Lobster Salad Platter

$16.99

Los Cabos Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, chicken mini tacos, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99

Shrimp Tempura Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Tex-Mex Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, panko breaded shrimp, avocado, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing

Tuna Salad Platter

$14.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.99

Sandwiches

BLT sandwich

$7.99

Turkey BLT Sand

$11.99

Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken BLT Sand

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Homemade Lobster Salad sandwich

$13.99

With lettuce, tomato and mayo

Eggplant Panini

$11.99

Fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, asparagus, bruschetta and melted mozzarella cheese

Turkey-Cran-Mayo Sand

$11.99

Breaded Flounder Sand

$11.99

Homemade Crabcake Sand

$14.99

Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

With sauteed peppers & onions and choice of cheese

Bedrock Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.99

BBQ pork & monterey jack cheese

Monty Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.99

Bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.99

Classic Breaded Chicken Sand

$11.99

With lettuce, tomato and mayo

Cajun Grilled Chiken Sand

$11.99

With lettuce, tomato and mayo

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.99

With lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Ham and Chesse

$11.99

Wraps

Shrimp Tempura Wrap

$13.99

Avocado, black beans, tomato, onion, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese with bleu cheese dressing

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese

Chicken Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese

Shrimp Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Bacon, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese

Cowboy Wrap

$12.99

Sliced roast beef, sauteed mushrooms & onions, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese with horseradish

French Dip Wrap

$12.99

Sliced roast beef, melted mozzarella cheese served with Au Jus dipping sauce

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, diced tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese & caesar salad

Sicilian Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, protabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach and mozzarella cheese

Thanksgiving Wrap

$11.99

Fresh roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce with cranberry mayo on the side

Irish Eyes Wrap

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, homemade coleslaw and melted swiss cheese, russian dressing on the side

Burrito Wrap

$11.99

Blackened chicken, tomato, red onions, blackbeans, rice, cheddar & monterey jack cheese

Burgers

Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Sicilian Burger

$12.99

Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese

Santa Fe Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and onions and moterey jack cheese

Jersey Burger

$12.99

Slice grilled pork and monterey jack cheese

Bistro Burger

$12.99

BBQ pork & monterey jack cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$12.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon

Dublin Burger

$12.99

Coleslaw, and melted swiss cheese, russian dressing on the side

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and avocado with chipotle ranch on the side

California Cheese Burger

$12.99

Starters

Boneless Strips 10 piece

$12.99

Boneless Strips 15 piece

$14.99

The Three Amigos

$10.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, mini tacos with dipping sauce

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Mild-med-hot

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Chili, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Topped with bacon and cheese with sour cream on the side

Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, monterey jack anc cheddar cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side

Short Rib Quesadilla

$13.99

Tomato, black beans, onion with sour cream on the side

Grilled Prtabella Mushrooms

$9.99

Roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese

2 Homemade Crabcakes

$16.99

Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Served with applesauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Clams in Garlic & Wine Sauce

$15.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken tenders

$12.99

Steak & Chops

Pork Chops Murphy

$26.99

16 oz. Porterhouse center-cut pork chop, peppers, onions and potato Mild or Hot

Grilled Angus Ribeye

$29.99

14 oz. Grilled with our special seasoning

New York Strip

$32.99

14 oz, grilled with our special seasoning

Ocean Ave. New York Strip

$34.99

14 oz, grilled, topped with jumbo shrimp and Maryland lump crabmeat in a scampi sauce

Filet Mignon

$32.99

Grilled with our special seasoning

Surf & Turf

$38.99

8 oz. Grilled filet mignon, Maryland lump crabmeat, stuffed lobster tail with drawn butter on the side

Chicken & Ribs

Chicken Francaise

$24.99

Boneless butter chicken, lemon and white wine with rice and fresh vegetable

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Boneless chicken, mushrooms and marsala wine in a brown sauce with rice and fresh vegetable

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.99

Boneless chicken with parmigiana served with penne pasta

Chicken Murphy

$26.99

Boneless chicken smothered with peppers & onions and potatoes served with rice HOT-MEDIUM-MILD

Chicken Temptation

$28.99

Boneless chicken topped with asparagus, roasted red peppers & tomatoes, protabella mushrooms, spinach and fresh mozzarella cheese in a garlic white wine sauce served with penne pasta

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

Chicken & Ribs

$23.99

Shrimp & Ribs

$28.99

Chicken Platter

$22.99

Seafood

Lincoln Avenue Shrimp

$22.99

Grilled shrimp tossed with fresh sauteed spinach & broccoli served with chipotle ranch sauce and baked potato

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.99

Stuffed with Maryland lump crabmeat, served with drawn butter, choice of potato and vegetables

Stuffed Flounder

$25.99

Filet of flounder,stuffed with Maryland lump crabmeat, topped with a crème dill sauce served with choice of potato and vegetables

Fresh Norwegian Salmon

$24.99

Poached salmon, topped with a crème dill sauce, choice of potato and vegetables

Filet of Flounder

$19.99

Lightly breaded flounder pan fried to perfection, choice of potato and vegetables

Captain Nemo

$28.99

All broiled flounder stuffed with crabmeat, jumbo shrimp, scallops and crabcake, served with choice of potato and vegetables

King Neptune

$28.99

All fried flounder, jumbo shrimp, scallops and crabcake, served with choice of potato and vegetables

Crabcakes

$27.99

2 crabcakes with Maryland Lump crabmeant, served with choice of potato and vegetables

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in our famous scampi sauce, served with spaghetti

Shrimp platter

$24.99

Half dozen shrimp, served with choice of potato and vegetables

Fried shrimp platter

$24.99

Served with coleslaw and choice of potato

Coconut Shrimp platter

$24.99

Served with sweet & sour dipping sauce, served with choice of potato and vegetables

Flounder Francaise

$22.99

Fresh flounder in a delicate francaise sauce, served over spaghetti

Fresh Chilean Seabass

$32.99Out of stock

Blackened seabass, seared sea scallops, served with choice of potato and fresh steamed vegetables

Pasta Dishes

Boardwalk Raviolis

$18.99

Raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese and butternut squash tossed in a creamy carbonara sauce with fresh asparagus and grilled shrimp

Boardwalk Raviolis w/Shrimp

$26.99

Sylvania Avenue Pasta

$22.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach and penne pasta tossed with olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese

My Way

$32.99

Chunks of lobster meat and jumbo shrimp with penne pasta tossed in a delicate pink vodka sauce

Five of Diamonds

$34.99

Lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams and mussels in a light marinara sauce served with spaghetti

Shrimp & Scallop Pomdoro

$28.99

Jumbo shrimp & scallops with penne pasta tossed in a fresh tomato pomodoro sauce, garnished with little neck clams

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$32.99

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and lobster meat in a Fra Diavolo sauce served with spaghetti. HOT-MEDIUM-MILD

Tortellini Alfredo

$20.99

Chicken Tortellini

$22.99

Shrimp Tortellini

$24.99

Penne Ala Vodka

$20.99

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$22.99

Shrimp Penne Ala Vodka

$24.99

Sides

Steamed Vegetables

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.50

Chicken Flavored Rice

$3.99

Cornbread Stuffing

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$3.99

Cranberry Sauce

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Signature Dishes

Blackened Catfish

$28.00

Blackened to perfection, served over a creamy vegetable risotto, topped with a drizzled ranch chipotle sauce and scallions

Garfield Avenue Filet Mignon

$33.00

Grilled perfectly to your temperature, topped with a portabello mushroom demi-glaze and fresh mozzarella cheese over redskin mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Seared Sea Scallops

$30.00

Tossed in a dijon mustard and applewood bacon season, served over fresh sauteed vegetables with a potato pancake on the side

Brazilian Lobster Tail

$34.00

Stuffed with bosster meat and topped with a delicate scampi sauce with chunks of lobster meat, served with redskin mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus

Our Famous boneless Braised Short Ribs

$27.00

Over redskin mashed potatoes, topped with a cabernet sauvignon portabella mushroom demi-glaze, with fresh grilled asparugus

New York - New York

$34.00

Brazilian lobster tail, sitting over thin spaghetti, with jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and calamari in a light scampi sauce

Short Rib Rigatoni

$30.00

Over cheese stuffed rigatoni pasta in our pomodoro sauce topped with shredded parmesan cheese

Fajita Rice Bowl

$29.00

Grilled chicken, blackened shrimp, chorizo with sauteed peppers & onions, black beans and white rice topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses

Desserts

Dinner Dessert

$7.99

Lunch Dessert

$5.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Early Bird Specials

Half Rack Ribs

$25.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Turkey Platter

$25.00

Fried or Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Penne Vodka with Chicken

$25.00

Boardwalk Raviolis no shrimp

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Blackened Catfish with potato and veggie

$25.00

chopped steak

$25.00

Lunch Specials

Maui Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Tempura Wrap w/ chips

$13.99

Mackie burger

$13.99

Eggplant Quesadilla

$13.99

crunchy chef salad

$13.99

Lobster salad w/ dessert

$13.99

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad roll w/ soup

$13.99

My Way Pasta

$16.99

Turkey Wrap w/ fruit

$15.99

Three cheese Wrap w/ fries

$13.99

Los Cabos Salad

$14.99

Dinner Dessert

$7.99

Lunch Dessert

$5.99

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.50

De-Caf Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Lunch Spec Can

$1.50

Lunch Spec Btl Water

$1.50

Reg Bottled Water

$2.00

Specialty Coffee

Single shot Espresso

$5.99

Double shot Espresso

$6.99

Cappuccino

$5.99

Vanilla Latte

$5.99

Iced coffee

$5.99

Regular Latte

$6.99

Canned Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Large Juice

$3.75

Carafe Juice

$8.00

Kids Menu

Child Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Child Pasta Butter

$6.99

Child Pasta Marinara

$6.99

Child Hot Dog

$6.99

Child Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Child Fish + Chips

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 Main Street, Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seed To Sprout-Avon
orange starNo Reviews
410 Main St Avon By The Sea, NJ 07717
View restaurantnext
Cavé Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
515 Sylvania Ave Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717
View restaurantnext
Al Ponte
orange starNo Reviews
1311 Route 35 South Neptune, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext
Klein's Fish Market
orange starNo Reviews
708 River Road Belmar, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext
Vic's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
D’Arcy’s Tavern - 310 Main St
orange star4.6 • 453
310 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Avon by the Sea
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston