Bistro by Clementines
300 Main Street
Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717
Soups and Salads
Ahi-Tuna Salad
Served rare ahi tuna over spinach, arugula,avocado, mandarin oranges, almonds, cucumbers, fresh ginger, egg noodles with cucumber wasabi dressing
ALoha Salad
Spring mix, encrusted almond coconut chicken & shrimp, fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, almonds, candied walnuts with mango dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, sesame chicken bites, egg noodles, almonds, strawberries, craisins, mandarin oranges with asian sesame dressing
Baja all Shrimp
Baja Salad
Spinach, arugula, chipotle seasoned grilled chicken & shrimp, avocado, diced tomato, red onions, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing
Bistro Salad
Spinach, arugula, italian chicken bites, roasted tomato & peppers, black olives, marinated mushroom, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella cheese with balsamic dressing
Bowl of Bisque
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Soup Du Jour
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Chef Salad
Iceburg & green leaf lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, mixed cheeses, grape tomatoes, choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Platter
Crock of French Onion
Cup of Bisque
Cup of Chili
Cup of Soup Du Jour
Dinner Caesar Salad
Flat Iron Steak Salad
Spinach, arugula, sliced flat iron steak (grilled your way), avocado, tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing
Garden Salad
Hawaii 5-0 Salad
Mixed greens, coconut chicken, strawberries, pineapple, mandaring oranges, craisins, almonds, egg noodles with strawberry dressing
Lobster Salad Platter
Los Cabos Salad
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, chicken mini tacos, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Shrimp Tempura Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Tex-Mex Salad
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, panko breaded shrimp, avocado, tomato, red onion, black beans, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with chipotle ranch dressing
Tuna Salad Platter
Salmon Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
BLT sandwich
Turkey BLT Sand
Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken BLT Sand
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Homemade Lobster Salad sandwich
With lettuce, tomato and mayo
Eggplant Panini
Fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, asparagus, bruschetta and melted mozzarella cheese
Turkey-Cran-Mayo Sand
Breaded Flounder Sand
Homemade Crabcake Sand
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich
With sauteed peppers & onions and choice of cheese
Bedrock Grilled Chicken Sand
BBQ pork & monterey jack cheese
Monty Grilled Chicken Sand
Bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sand
Classic Breaded Chicken Sand
With lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cajun Grilled Chiken Sand
With lettuce, tomato and mayo
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Sand
With lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese
Ham and Chesse
Wraps
Shrimp Tempura Wrap
Avocado, black beans, tomato, onion, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, with chipotle ranch dressing
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled buffalo chicken, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese with bleu cheese dressing
Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese
Chicken Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese
Shrimp Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Bacon, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese
Cowboy Wrap
Sliced roast beef, sauteed mushrooms & onions, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese with horseradish
French Dip Wrap
Sliced roast beef, melted mozzarella cheese served with Au Jus dipping sauce
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, diced tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese & caesar salad
Sicilian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, protabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach and mozzarella cheese
Thanksgiving Wrap
Fresh roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce with cranberry mayo on the side
Irish Eyes Wrap
Thinly sliced corned beef, homemade coleslaw and melted swiss cheese, russian dressing on the side
Burrito Wrap
Blackened chicken, tomato, red onions, blackbeans, rice, cheddar & monterey jack cheese
Burgers
Burger
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Sicilian Burger
Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
Santa Fe Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and onions and moterey jack cheese
Jersey Burger
Slice grilled pork and monterey jack cheese
Bistro Burger
BBQ pork & monterey jack cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Dublin Burger
Coleslaw, and melted swiss cheese, russian dressing on the side
Black Bean Chipotle Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and avocado with chipotle ranch on the side
California Cheese Burger
Starters
Boneless Strips 10 piece
Boneless Strips 15 piece
The Three Amigos
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, mini tacos with dipping sauce
Corn Nuggets
Mozzarella Sticks
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
Breaded Mushrooms
Mini Tacos
Mussels Marinara
Mild-med-hot
Nacho Supreme
Chili, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cheddar & monterey jack cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side
Cheese Fries
Topped with bacon and cheese with sour cream on the side
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, monterey jack anc cheddar cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side
Short Rib Quesadilla
Tomato, black beans, onion with sour cream on the side
Grilled Prtabella Mushrooms
Roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
2 Homemade Crabcakes
Potato Pancakes
Served with applesauce
Fried Calamari
Clams in Garlic & Wine Sauce
Pork Dumplings
Chicken tenders
Steak & Chops
Pork Chops Murphy
16 oz. Porterhouse center-cut pork chop, peppers, onions and potato Mild or Hot
Grilled Angus Ribeye
14 oz. Grilled with our special seasoning
New York Strip
14 oz, grilled with our special seasoning
Ocean Ave. New York Strip
14 oz, grilled, topped with jumbo shrimp and Maryland lump crabmeat in a scampi sauce
Filet Mignon
Grilled with our special seasoning
Surf & Turf
8 oz. Grilled filet mignon, Maryland lump crabmeat, stuffed lobster tail with drawn butter on the side
Chicken & Ribs
Chicken Francaise
Boneless butter chicken, lemon and white wine with rice and fresh vegetable
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken, mushrooms and marsala wine in a brown sauce with rice and fresh vegetable
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken with parmigiana served with penne pasta
Chicken Murphy
Boneless chicken smothered with peppers & onions and potatoes served with rice HOT-MEDIUM-MILD
Chicken Temptation
Boneless chicken topped with asparagus, roasted red peppers & tomatoes, protabella mushrooms, spinach and fresh mozzarella cheese in a garlic white wine sauce served with penne pasta
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Chicken & Ribs
Shrimp & Ribs
Chicken Platter
Seafood
Lincoln Avenue Shrimp
Grilled shrimp tossed with fresh sauteed spinach & broccoli served with chipotle ranch sauce and baked potato
Stuffed Shrimp
Stuffed with Maryland lump crabmeat, served with drawn butter, choice of potato and vegetables
Stuffed Flounder
Filet of flounder,stuffed with Maryland lump crabmeat, topped with a crème dill sauce served with choice of potato and vegetables
Fresh Norwegian Salmon
Poached salmon, topped with a crème dill sauce, choice of potato and vegetables
Filet of Flounder
Lightly breaded flounder pan fried to perfection, choice of potato and vegetables
Captain Nemo
All broiled flounder stuffed with crabmeat, jumbo shrimp, scallops and crabcake, served with choice of potato and vegetables
King Neptune
All fried flounder, jumbo shrimp, scallops and crabcake, served with choice of potato and vegetables
Crabcakes
2 crabcakes with Maryland Lump crabmeant, served with choice of potato and vegetables
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in our famous scampi sauce, served with spaghetti
Shrimp platter
Half dozen shrimp, served with choice of potato and vegetables
Fried shrimp platter
Served with coleslaw and choice of potato
Coconut Shrimp platter
Served with sweet & sour dipping sauce, served with choice of potato and vegetables
Flounder Francaise
Fresh flounder in a delicate francaise sauce, served over spaghetti
Fresh Chilean Seabass
Blackened seabass, seared sea scallops, served with choice of potato and fresh steamed vegetables
Pasta Dishes
Boardwalk Raviolis
Raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese and butternut squash tossed in a creamy carbonara sauce with fresh asparagus and grilled shrimp
Boardwalk Raviolis w/Shrimp
Sylvania Avenue Pasta
Grilled chicken, broccoli, spinach and penne pasta tossed with olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese
My Way
Chunks of lobster meat and jumbo shrimp with penne pasta tossed in a delicate pink vodka sauce
Five of Diamonds
Lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams and mussels in a light marinara sauce served with spaghetti
Shrimp & Scallop Pomdoro
Jumbo shrimp & scallops with penne pasta tossed in a fresh tomato pomodoro sauce, garnished with little neck clams
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and lobster meat in a Fra Diavolo sauce served with spaghetti. HOT-MEDIUM-MILD
Tortellini Alfredo
Chicken Tortellini
Shrimp Tortellini
Penne Ala Vodka
Chicken Penne Ala Vodka
Shrimp Penne Ala Vodka
Sides
Signature Dishes
Blackened Catfish
Blackened to perfection, served over a creamy vegetable risotto, topped with a drizzled ranch chipotle sauce and scallions
Garfield Avenue Filet Mignon
Grilled perfectly to your temperature, topped with a portabello mushroom demi-glaze and fresh mozzarella cheese over redskin mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables
Seared Sea Scallops
Tossed in a dijon mustard and applewood bacon season, served over fresh sauteed vegetables with a potato pancake on the side
Brazilian Lobster Tail
Stuffed with bosster meat and topped with a delicate scampi sauce with chunks of lobster meat, served with redskin mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus
Our Famous boneless Braised Short Ribs
Over redskin mashed potatoes, topped with a cabernet sauvignon portabella mushroom demi-glaze, with fresh grilled asparugus
New York - New York
Brazilian lobster tail, sitting over thin spaghetti, with jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and calamari in a light scampi sauce
Short Rib Rigatoni
Over cheese stuffed rigatoni pasta in our pomodoro sauce topped with shredded parmesan cheese
Fajita Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken, blackened shrimp, chorizo with sauteed peppers & onions, black beans and white rice topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses
Early Bird Specials
Lunch Specials
Maui Salad
Shrimp Tempura Wrap w/ chips
Mackie burger
Eggplant Quesadilla
crunchy chef salad
Lobster salad w/ dessert
Mediterranean Salad
Chicken Salad roll w/ soup
My Way Pasta
Turkey Wrap w/ fruit
Three cheese Wrap w/ fries
Los Cabos Salad
Dinner Dessert
Lunch Dessert
Beverages
Specialty Coffee
Canned Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
