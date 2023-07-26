- Home
Bistro Byronz Mid-City
No reviews yet
515 Mouton Street Suite 102
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
LUNCH
Starters
Blue Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, bleu cheese & crumbles
Three Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Hummus Crudite
Carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, feta, grilled pita
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach & artichoke dip, home-fried chips
Half and Half Chips
Home-fried chips, bleu cheese and three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Debris Blue Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, pork debris, bleu cheese & crumbles
Debris Three Cheese Chips
Home-fried chips, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Three Cheese Fries
Frites, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Debris Three Cheese Fries
Frites, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles
Soups
Salads
Bistro Salad 2.0
Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette
Mix Green Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing
Creole Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, creole shrimp, mandarin orange, avocado, bacon, feta, Orange Rosemary Vinaigrette
Steak Frite Salad
Romaine, steak bites, tomato, bleu cheese, frites, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Salad
Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pita