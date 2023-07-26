Popular Items

Chicken Avocado BLT

$14.45

Chicken, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Louie sauce

Creole Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, creole shrimp, mandarin orange, avocado, bacon, feta, Orange Rosemary Vinaigrette

Grit Frite App

$9.95

LUNCH

Starters

Blue Cheese Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, bleu cheese & crumbles

Three Cheese Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Hummus Crudite

$9.95

Carrot, cucumber, red bell pepper, feta, grilled pita

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Creamy spinach & artichoke dip, home-fried chips

Half and Half Chips

$10.95

Home-fried chips, bleu cheese and three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Debris Blue Cheese Chips

$14.45

Home-fried chips, pork debris, bleu cheese & crumbles

Debris Three Cheese Chips

$14.45

Home-fried chips, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Three Cheese Fries

$10.95

Frites, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Debris Three Cheese Fries

$14.45

Frites, pork debris, three cheese drizzle & crumbles

Soups

Cup Gumbo

$5.95

chicken and sausage gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$8.45

chicken and sausage gumbo

Cup Bisque

$5.95

corn and seafood

Bowl Bisque

$8.45

corn and seafood

Cup French Onion

$5.95

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl Tomato Basil

$7.95

Cup Etouffee

$5.95

Bowl Etouffee

$8.45

Salads

Bistro Salad 2.0

$10.45

Spinach, strawberry, feta, candied pecan, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

Mix Green Salad

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar Dressing

Creole Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, creole shrimp, mandarin orange, avocado, bacon, feta, Orange Rosemary Vinaigrette

Steak Frite Salad

$16.95

Romaine, steak bites, tomato, bleu cheese, frites, Pepperjelly Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.95

Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pita

Shrimp Remi Pasta Salad

$13.95