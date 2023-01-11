  • Home
  • Bistro Cuban Cafe - 8311 W Sheldon Rd.
Bistro Cuban Cafe 8311 W Sheldon Rd.

8311 W Sheldon Rd.

Tampa, FL 33615

Order Again

NAPOLITANA

PIZZA NAPOLITANA

$8.00

JAMON

PIZZA JAMON

$10.00

CHORIZO

PIZZA CHORIZO

$10.00

BACON

PIZZA BACON

$10.00

PEPPERONI

PIZZA PEPPERONI

$10.00

AJI

PIZZA AJI

$10.00

CEBOLLA

PIZZA CEBOLLA

$10.00

HAWAIANA

PIZZA HAWAIANA

$13.00

VEGETALES

PIZZA VEGEETALES

$12.00

SUPREMA CARNE

PIZZA SUPREMA CARNE

$13.00

SUPREMA CON TODAS CARNE Y VEGETALES

PIZZA SUPREMA CON TODAS CARNES Y VEGETALES

$13.00

ACEITUNA

PIZZA ACEITUNA

$10.00

NAPOLITANA

SPAGHETTI NAPOLITANA

$10.00

JAMON

SPAGHETTI JAMON

$12.00

CHORIZO

SPAGHETTI CHORIZO

$12.00

BACON

SPAGHETTI BACON

$12.00

FRESA

BATIDO FRESA

$6.00

CHOCOLATE

BATIDOS CHOCOLATE

$6.00

MAMEY

BATIDO MAMEY

$6.00

GUAYABA

BATIDO GUAYABA

$6.00

MANGO

BATIDO MANGO

$6.00

VANILLA

BATIDO VANILLA

$6.00

COOKIES AND CREAM

BATIDO COOKIES AND CREAM

$6.00

ORANGE PINEAPPLE

NARANJA PIÑA

$6.00

MANTECADO

BATIDO MANTECADO

$6.00

COCO

BATIDO COCO

FRESA

HELADO FRESA

$2.00

CHOCOLATE

HELADO CHOCOLATE

$2.00

MAMEY

HELADO MAMEY

$2.00

GUAYABA

HELADO GUAYABA

$2.00

MANGO

HELADO MANGO

$2.00

VANILLA

HELADO VANILLA

$2.00

COOKIES AND CREAM

HELADO COOKIES AND CREAM

$2.00

COCO

HELADO COCO

$2.00

SANDWICH CUBANO

SANDWICH CUBANO

$7.50

PAN CON TORTILLA

PAN CON TORTILLA

$6.00

TOSTADA

TOSTADA

$3.00

CAFE CON LECHE

CAFE CON LECHE

$3.50

COLADA

COLADA

$2.50

EXTRA

JAMON

$1.50

CHORIZO

$1.50

PEPPERONI

$1.50

AJI

$1.50

CEBOLLA

$1.50

BACON

$1.50

PIÑA

$1.50

CHAMPIÑONES

$1.50

ACEITUNA NEGRA

$1.50

DOBLE QUESO

$1.50

TRIPLE QUESO

$3.00

FRESA

$1.50

CHOCOLATE

MAMEY

GUAYABA

MANGO

VANILLA

COOKIES AND CREAM

NARANJA PIÑA

MANTECADO

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8311 W Sheldon Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Directions

