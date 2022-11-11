Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro d'Azur

review star

No reviews yet

14 Academy Street

South Orange, NJ 07079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Octopus
Lobster Crepe
Roasted Rack of Lamb

Appetizers

Cheese Plate

$18.00+Out of stock

Assorted artisan cheeses, with honeycomb, dried fruit, baguette.

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus over chickpeas with celery, olives nicoises, bell peppers, pimenton.

Lobster Crepe

$25.00

Lobster, leek, mushroom, chardonnay butter.

Fruit de Mer

$16.00+

Seafood salad of shrimp, calamari, octopus, red onion, celery, fresh lemon, herb oil.

Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

exotic mushrooms, asparagus, garlic scape, peas, mascarpone, reggianno

Tuna Nicoise

$22.00

rare tuna, string beans, potato, tomato, olive, quail eg, greens, orange vinaigrette

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00+

strawberries, chevre, pickled onion, fennel , orange vinaigrette

Village Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, feta, olive, cucumber, tomato, red onion, chickpeas, zataar vinaigrette.

Main Course

Whole Grilled Fish 1.25 lb avg Spinach, potato, tahini sauce

Grilled Salmon

$31.00+

Grilled salmon with ratatouille, rosemary roasted potatoes, green olive tapenade, fresh lemon.

Roasted Amish Chicken Breast

$25.00+

Apricot glazed chicken, brussels sprouts, sweet potato

Shakshuka

$26.00+

Baked eggplant, tomato, squash, chickpeas, feta, spinach, fresh egg. Vegan option available.

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$39.00+

pearl cous cous, string beans, spiced carrots, pistachios, dried fruit, mint pistou

Tuna

$36.00+

Rattaouille, roasted sunchokes, Green olive tapenade, grilled artichoke heart

NY Strip Steak

$39.00+

with sauteed spinach, garlic confit, roasted potato and cabernet demi glace

Roasted Duck Breast

$39.00+

Roasted Lavender glazed Duck Breast with corn, roasted tomato, okra and potato

Pan Seared Day Boat Scallops

$36.00+

Pan Seared Day Boat Scallops with orzo, spinach, dill, fresh tomato, olives, escabeche (sweet and sour pepper and onion).

Seared Loup de Mer

$36.00+

Pan Seraed Bronzino Orzo, Spinach, Feta, olives, tomato, Escabeche

Grilled Swordfish

$38.00+

grilled swordfish with rabe, garlic, fennel, tomato cinnamon reduction

Whole Grilled Fish

$40.00

1.25 lb avg spinach, garlic, potato, fresh lemon, tahini sauce.

For Kids

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Desserts

Lemon Meringue

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Cognac Cake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisanal | French | Mediterranean Bistro d'Azur pays homage to the culture and cuisine of Southern France using the freshest locally sourced ingredients to express the diverse flavors of the Cote d'Azur and the entire Mediterranean region; based in classic French fine-dining style and technique with influences from Spain, Greece, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Bon appetit!

Website

Location

14 Academy Street, South Orange, NJ 07079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
orange starNo Reviews
6 W. South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Grid Iron Waffle Shop
orange star3.5 • 264
12 S Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
mapleleaf diner
orange star4.2 • 176
165 maplewood ave maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
St James's Gate Public House
orange star3.0 • 148
167 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Coda Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.1 • 898
177 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Maplewood
orange star4.7 • 2,368
149 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Orange

BGR - New Jersey
orange star4.3 • 1,062
9 West South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Orange
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston